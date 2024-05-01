TikaMobile Launches a New Companion App for TikaMSL to Enhance On-the-Go Access for Medical Science Liaisons

TikaMobile Streamlines Field Work for Medical Science Liaisons with TikaMSL Companion App

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / TikaMobile, a leader in transforming field medical efforts for the Life Science industries, is excited about the launch of its innovative companion app for TikaMSL, a platform for strategic KOL engagement. Designed for iPhone, the companion mobile solution empowers Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) and medical affairs professionals with seamless access to critical information while traveling.





TikaMobile Launches A New Companion App for TikaMSL





Challenges Faced by MSLs:

ACMA reports that MSLs dedicate 40%- 80% of their work time to travel. This extensive travel commitment and complex technological and regulatory landscapes present significant time management challenges for MSLs.

TikaMSL Companion App:

In response to these challenges, TikaMobile's companion app for TikaMSL offers a seamless solution. It is designed to assist MSLs in overcoming issues related to time management, productivity, and technological hurdles faced during travel.

Key Features of the Companion App:

Robust HCP Management:

Dive into a comprehensive database of HCPs. Filter by various attributes for targeted engagement. Access detailed HCP profiles, including contact information, affiliations, and KOL development insights.

Dive into a comprehensive database of HCPs. Filter by various attributes for targeted engagement. Access detailed HCP profiles, including contact information, affiliations, and KOL development insights. Interaction Tracking & Insights:

Effortlessly record new interactions, understand past engagements, and edit details as needed. Quickly access a summary of physician information, discussion topics, presentations, and outcomes.

Effortlessly record new interactions, understand past engagements, and edit details as needed. Quickly access a summary of physician information, discussion topics, presentations, and outcomes. Conversational AI Support:

Leverage a built-in chatbot, powered by generative AI, to quickly access insights, relevant publications, or abstracts.

Insights on MSL Challenges and Solutions:

MSLs often face challenges in managing their time effectively during travel, dealing with unfamiliar environments, and ensuring clear communication. TikaMobile's companion app aims to alleviate these challenges by providing a user-friendly and secure solution.

"Our ongoing commitment to the evolving needs of MSLs and medical affairs professionals has culminated in the launch of the TikaMSL companion app. We are excited about its transformative impact on empowering professionals in the life sciences industry," says Manish Sharma, CEO of TikaMobile.

About TikaMobile

TikaMobile is a forward-thinking provider of innovative solutions for the life sciences industry. The TikaMSL platform empowers organizations to enhance KOL engagement and optimize medical affairs operations through advanced reporting and AI-driven insights. For more information, please visit www.tikamobile.com.

Contact Information

Manish Sharma

CEO & Co-Founder

msharma@tikamobile.com

646-221-7583

Mia Shibly

Senior Business Development Manager

mshibly@tikamobile.com

917-302-0071

