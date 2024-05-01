Progress Residential Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Progress Residential , one of the nation's leading providers of property management services for single-family rental homes, is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Progress Residential.

"Receiving the Great Place To Work Certification again is a testament to the continued passion and dedication of our incredible team members and our commitment to ensuring an outstanding experience for every member of our team," Adolfo Villagomez, Chief Executive Officer of Progress Residential said. "It's a celebration of the remarkable individuals who make Progress not just a workplace but a vibrant community where we strive to deliver exceptional experiences for the residents we serve."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Progress Residential stands out as a top company to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, this research shows that employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"As we celebrate this significant milestone and the remarkable contributions of our team members, we are once again excited to dive into the insights gleaned from the Great Place to Work® survey feedback," Brandon Parise, Chief Human Resources Officer for Progress said. "Following the 2023 survey, we conducted over 100 roundtable discussions with teams across the organization and created substantial action plans implementing team member feedback. We look forward to continuing this journey as we continue our commitment to fostering an environment where our team members thrive."

About Progress Residential

Progress Residential is the leading provider of property management services for nearly 100,000 single-family rental homes in more than 30 markets across the US. We harness the power of data and technology and continuously identify opportunities to innovate and invest in the leasing and living experience for the residents we serve. Progress is proud to play a critical role in the housing ecosystem, expanding access to secure and stable housing and empowering residents to live in communities of their choice.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

