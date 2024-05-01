SCS Global Services: SCS Consulting Complimentary Webinar: Navigating 2024 CDP Reporting Changes - Learn About the Major Changes to CDP and How To Prepare

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / SCS Global Services



CDP has announced major transformations to their reporting system that will impact reporters in the 2024 reporting season. What were formally separate questionnaires for climate, water, and forests are now going to be added into one integrated reporting framework with plastics added on as a new topic.

Additionally, disclosing organizations will need to navigate a brand-new online platform, track to a changed deadline, and understand and navigate a revamped scoring and reporting guidance system. In all, there is a lot that is NEW to CDP this year!

Join SCS Consulting's Managing Director of ESG Consulting, Bonnie Holman and Senior Analyst, Meagan Maxon on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET (UTC -8) for a 60-minute deep dive into the new CDP system changes and how to prepare for and navigate the 2024 season.

Specifically, we will discuss:

• CDP's major changes: new technology, new framework and new deadlines

• Understanding how to report through one survey with climate, forests, water, and plastics questionnaires consolidated under one survey

• Understanding key developments with the new scoring and reporting guidance

• How CDP Climate has aligned to the IRFS S2 standard

• CDP's new SME Module and what types of companies it applies to

• Sector Classification system - categorizes companies by the most relevant sectors

• Water watch tool - first of its kind that ranks over 200 industrial activities over 13 sectors on their potential impact on water resources

• What your company should be doing right now to have a low-stress CDP reporting season

