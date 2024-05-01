Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
01.05.2024 | 18:49
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-May-2024 / 17:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
01 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               01 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         67.60p 
Lowest price paid per share:          67.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 67.0912p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,460,830 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,460,830) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      67.0912p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
2054               67.20       08:15:41          00069798433TRLO0      XLON 
20824               67.00       09:04:50          00069799124TRLO0      XLON 
377                67.20       09:04:50          00069799125TRLO0      XLON 
451                67.20       09:04:50          00069799126TRLO0      XLON 
8484               67.00       09:04:52          00069799127TRLO0      XLON 
8810               67.00       09:31:02          00069799561TRLO0      XLON 
10231               67.60       09:49:25          00069799868TRLO0      XLON 
9516               67.60       09:49:26          00069799869TRLO0      XLON 
5579               67.40       09:50:59          00069799899TRLO0      XLON 
8939               67.40       10:07:09          00069800180TRLO0      XLON 
8363               67.00       10:33:02          00069800745TRLO0      XLON 
309                67.00       10:48:21          00069800943TRLO0      XLON 
8361               67.00       10:48:21          00069800944TRLO0      XLON 
9676               67.00       11:29:04          00069801512TRLO0      XLON 
8494               67.00       12:09:31          00069802291TRLO0      XLON 
3000               67.00       15:19:45          00069805398TRLO0      XLON 
5766               67.00       15:19:45          00069805399TRLO0      XLON 
3420               67.00       15:21:45          00069805479TRLO0      XLON 
5502               67.00       15:21:45          00069805480TRLO0      XLON 
3421               67.00       15:22:11          00069805491TRLO0      XLON 
4811               67.00       15:22:11          00069805493TRLO0      XLON 
3410               67.00       15:22:11          00069805494TRLO0      XLON 
6164               67.00       15:22:11          00069805495TRLO0      XLON 
3317               67.00       15:23:41          00069805545TRLO0      XLON 
4383               67.00       15:23:41          00069805546TRLO0      XLON 
8828               67.00       15:35:57          00069805808TRLO0      XLON 
8663               67.00       15:40:03          00069805887TRLO0      XLON 
3000               67.00       15:52:06          00069806145TRLO0      XLON 
8914               67.00       15:52:06          00069806146TRLO0      XLON 
8947               67.00       16:09:53          00069806944TRLO0      XLON 
565                67.00       16:09:54          00069806946TRLO0      XLON 
7421               67.00       16:09:54          00069806947TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  318957 
EQS News ID:  1893697 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893697&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2024 12:18 ET (16:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
