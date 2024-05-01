Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Aisles is thrilled to announce the appointment of Johny Saephan as its new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), a pivotal role designed to synchronize the organization's strategic direction with operational excellence. The CAO position is key to enhancing internal efficiencies and aligning the administrative functions with broader corporate goals, ensuring the company's agility and robust growth.

Aisles CAO and Chairman

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/207577_10274ed8748e7966_001full.jpg

Johny Saephan has been a transformative force at Aisles, spearheading the development of the groundbreaking AI technology, WATCH. This state-of-the-art system is engineered to monitor street traffic meticulously, significantly improving urban safety by aiming to prevent accidents before they occur. WATCH leverages deep learning algorithms to detect, record, and analyze traffic patterns, offering real-time solutions to congestion and accident-prone zones. Its sophisticated event labeling feature meticulously logs daily occurrences, making it an invaluable tool for urban planners and safety personnel striving to create safer cityscapes.

As Johny Saephan steps into his role as CAO, he combines visionary leadership with innovative technological advancements at Aisles. His guidance is set to transform traffic management, leveraging AI to enhance safety and efficiency in city environments. With Saephan leading the way, Aisles is expected to influence significant improvements in urban living. With a blend of personal and professional achievements, Johny crafts a narrative of success and innovation, marking a dynamic era at Aisles..

Aisles

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/207577_10274ed8748e7966_002full.jpg

Media Contact

Contact Person: Ignacio Rosales

Company: Aisles

Email: help@aisles.app

Website: https://aisles.app/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207577

SOURCE: Media Feature