Mittwoch, 01.05.2024
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
ACCESSWIRE
01.05.2024 | 19:03
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tetra Pak: Beyond Sustainability: Get Ready for the Regenerative Food Movement

At a Fast Company panel during SXSW, stakeholders revealed how brands, farmers, and consumers are joining forces to create an innovative food ecosystem

By FASTCO WORKS

Originally published by Fast Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / A common conundrum is waste, with 30% of all food-totaling 1.3 billion tons per year, or more than 600 calories per person daily-being thrown out due to spoilage. "If we could eliminate half of that, it would be a huge step," said Gonçalves. Doing so, he added, not only demands increasing the shelf life and stability of common staples, but "ensuring access to the technology that will preserve it."

Continue reading here

Moderator Greg Lindsay (left) led a conversation with Christina Zwicky of Revl Fruits/Ocean Spray, Tetra Pak's Pedro Gonçalves, and BFY Capital's Gigi Lee Chang. Image courtesy of Fast Company.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tetra Pak
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak



View the original press release on accesswire.com

