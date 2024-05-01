Bath & Body Works Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Bath & Body Works

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, Bath & Body Works is spotlighting senior perfumer Linda Song and Bath & Body Works designers Michiyo Nelson and Kenneth Chiem and offering an exclusive candle collection they brought to life.

This special collection is available at Bath & Body Works stores and online and features these unique new fragrances:

"Ginger & Hinoki"- notes of ginger, Hinoki wood and orange zest

"Bamboo & Eucalyptus"- notes of bamboo, watery eucalyptus and garden lime

"Cherry Blossom Soju"- notes of bright cherry blossom, jasmine and a splash of soju

"Roasted Sesame"-notes of sesame, toasted hazelnut and sweet maple

"The idea behind this collection was to highlight unique ingredients originating in Asia," says senior perfumer Linda Song. "Bamboo because of its importance across numerous countries in Asia, ginger from India and, on a personal level, sesame and soju from Korea."

"I truly admire Linda's skill in crafting these fragrances," says Kenneth Chiem. "They not only tell a captivating story but also serve as a bridge between cultures."

Song, Nelson and Chiem began their creative process by exchanging photos from their childhood growing up in different parts of Asia. They also gathered for meals, reflecting on how food and flavor can create a shared bond.

"We all had a diverse background, but we could really connect through meals that we loved and grew up with," says Michiyo Nelson.

Bath & Body Works believes that it's important to spotlight underrepresented professionals in fragrance to raise awareness for their contributions and stories while signaling what's possible for the next generation.

In support of that effort, the Bath & Body Works Foundation donated $200,000 to support the American Chemical Society (ACS) Scholars Program and the ACS Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Respect's mission. Their three-year partnership began in 2023 to help open doors for the next generation of leaders in chemistry-related fields, like perfumers and more.

For more information on Bath & Body Works' commitment to community and culture, visit bbwinc.com.

