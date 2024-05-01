Dow Inc.: Henkel, Kraton and Dow Jointly Drive Sustainability in North American Consumer Goods Industry

Henkel Adhesive Technologies, Kraton Corporation, and Dow Inc. have achieved a reduction in product carbon footprint for two of Henkel's North American flagship products for end-of-line packaging: TECHNOMELT® SUPRA 100 and TECHNOMELT® SUPRA 106M.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / TECHNOMELT® SUPRA 100 LE and TECHNOMELT® SUPRA 106M LE formulas designed with biobased alternatives reduce the adhesives' cradle-to-gate carbon footprint by 25%1 compared to the legacy products. This reduced footprint is enabled by a proprietary formulation of Kraton's SYLVALITE 2200 biobased tackifiers developed with REvolution rosin ester technology and Dow's AFFINITY GA polyolefin elastomers. The lower emission formulations maintain equivalent performance and food safe properties customers expect from the legacy designs.

"At Kraton, we understand the importance of sustainability in today's adhesive and packaging markets," said Minco van Breevoort, Kraton Pine Chemicals President. "Supplying Henkel with our REvolution technology and biobased tackifiers reflects our long-standing dedication to innovating solutions that satisfy customer needs and reduce environmental impact. We take pride in driving the transition towards sustainable adhesive and packaging solutions."

Sustainable products often carry a premium price due to higher manufacturing costs and increased regulatory pressure for Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions reporting. By investing in lower carbon emission formulations, Henkel, Kraton and Dow are meeting consumer demand for sustainable packaging and making these solutions more attainable for consumer goods manufacturers. As a result of the combined investment, TECHNOMELT® SUPRA 100 LE and TECHNOMELT® SUPRA 106M LE will be available to existing customers at no additional cost2.

"Henkel has been leading the efforts on sustainable solutions which promote emission reduction, circularity and safety. Sustainability is not just our responsibility to future generations but integral to our long-term success as a company," explains Ulla Hüppe, Head of Sustainability for Adhesive Technologies at Henkel. "By working with Kraton and Dow, we are able to offer lower emission solutions and establish new industry precedence."

"We believe in the power of collaboration with like-minded companies who share Dow's values and ambition. With Henkel and Kraton, we're not just forging collaborations, we're creating a sustainable ecosystem. We're proud to be setting a precedent of working together with other industry leaders to drive change and bring value to customers," said Haley Lowry, Global Director Sustainability, Dow.

Kraton's REvolution is an innovative technology platform designed to deliver enhanced color performance and oxidative stability in biobased tackifiers such as Kraton's SYLVALITE 2200. The technology provides a sustainable alternative to fossil-based products, enabling formulators to achieve a high biobased content and a low carbon footprint. Dow's AFFINITY GA offers advanced performance for extreme temperatures in packaging. The TECHNOMELT® product portfolio includes other biobased formulations, as well as innovative low temperature hot melt adhesive formulations.

1 - Note: Carbon footprint calculation estimated cradle-to-gate from Henkel's internal LCA assessment, excluding emissions in the use phase and end of life. Due to accounting for biogenic CO2 uptake and other net biogenic emissions in constituents of our adhesive, shown CO2 impact can be used only on product level, not on corporate level. Further details are required to derive resp. claims for customer-specific reporting.

2- NOTE: Cost fluctuations may arise as an effect of prevailing market conditions and the interplay of supply and demand factors to which may change the price.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. More information at www.kraton.com

About Dow

Dow (NYSE:DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

