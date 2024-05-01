Mac Haik Enterprises LTD: Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen Celebrates Educators: Educators Eat Free in May

Teachers Eat Free in May at Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / As a token of appreciation for their tireless dedication to shaping young minds, Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen is delighted to announce its special promotion: "Teachers Eat Free in May."

Tuna poke bowl

Person holding bowl of fresh seafood

Throughout the month of May, educators can enjoy a complimentary meal at any Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen location across the nation. This offer extends to teachers from all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities.

Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen recognizes the invaluable contributions of teachers in nurturing and educating future generations. This initiative aims to express gratitude for their unwavering commitment, especially during challenging times.

"We believe in the power of education and the profound impact teachers have on our communities," said Lacey Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen. "By offering free meals to teachers throughout May, we hope to show our appreciation and support for their hard work and dedication."

To redeem their complimentary meal, teachers simply need to present a valid educator ID or proof of employment at any Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen location during operating hours. Whether they crave a mouthwatering crispy cod sandwich, a flavorful fish taco, or a fresh seafood salad, teachers can indulge in a delicious meal on the house. Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen invites teachers to relax, unwind, and savor the flavors of the sea as a small token of gratitude for their invaluable contributions to education.

For more information about the "Teachers Eat Free in May" promotion and to find the nearest Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen location, visit slapfishrestaurant.com

About Slapfish

Slapfish is a food truck turned brick-and-mortar, fast-casual seafood restaurant that consists of 15 locations across the U.S. Slapfish has received many awards for culinary innovation and sustainability efforts across the concept, including MenuMaster's Trendsetter Award (2016), Sustainable Operator of the Year from The Buyer's Edge (2022) and Future 50: Emerging Brands by Restaurant Business (2022). Slapfish is headquartered at Mac Haik Enterprises (MHE) in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Slapfish, please visit www.slapfishrestaurant.com.

About Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE)

Mac Haik Restaurant Group (MHRG) is a division of Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE), a diversified holding company based in Houston, TX. MHE is a major investor in three rapidly growing fast-casual restaurant brands, Original ChopShop, Slapfish and Due Cucina, and one of the largest franchisees of First Watch Restaurants. MHE also owns Mac Haik Outdoor Media, Mac Haik Hospitality, and Mac Haik Automotive Group which encompasses 23 car dealerships. The 11 affiliated companies of MHE have engaged in the development, ownership and management of commercial real estate and healthcare facilities, asset acquisition and disposition, facilities management, property management, leasing, project management, construction plus janitorial services, as well as hotel ownership. Overall, MHE companies employ over 3,000 employees. To learn more about MHRG, please visit www.machaik-enterprises.com.

Contact Information

Lacey Martin

Vice President of Marketing

lmartin@machaik.com

(713) 408-1381

SOURCE: Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen

View the original press release on newswire.com.