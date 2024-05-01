Otis Worldwide Corporation: Otis Furthers STEM Education in China with 160 Scholarships for Female Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Otis Worldwide Corporation

Otis Worldwide Corporation recently awarded scholarships to 160 outstanding female students at top Chinese universities in collaboration with the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation (CSCLF), a non-governmental organization with a 40-year history of supporting women and youth.

Each scholarship recipient demonstrated exceptional academic performance in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, and a passion for community impact. They represent eight universities across China, including Tianjin University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Wuhan's Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Otis has now helped more than 400 top-performing female university STEM students in China gain access to opportunities in innovation and technology through scholarships since 2021. These initiatives aim to inspire broader and more diverse talent to pursue STEM fields and join our industry, and are in line with our overarching Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts.

Sally Loh, President of Otis China, said: "Otis is committed to supporting STEM education to help build a diverse talent pipeline that we see as essential to driving execution of our business strategy. We are proud to partner with CSCLF to nurture the next generation of STEM innovators."

Otis' ESG goals include allocating 50% of its global donations to STEM programs by 2025 and impacting 15,000 students globally through STEM-focused learning by 2030. The partnership with CSCLF supports these commitments through its scholarship program, the Soong Ching Ling Children's Invention Award Project and other initiatives that impact students at different points in the learning continuum.

Earlier this year, Otis provided educational robots to 10 primary and middle schools that excelled in the 18th CSCLF's Invention Award. Through this initiative, Otis helps schools to further their science and technology education programs, deepening youths' experience with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, providing hands-on learning experiences to enhance scientific literacy and practical skills, and inspiring outstanding young talent.

Students at Mingtian School in Nanning, southwest build the donated robots with their teacher.

