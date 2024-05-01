Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. ("Oceansix" or the "Company"), a leader in sustainable technology and manufacturing, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OSIX), the New York OTCQB (AKMYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0).

Annual Financial Highlights:

Sales Growth: Significant growth of sales in our key subsidiary, Flome, showcasing strong market performance and product demand.

Bottom Line Improvement: Adjusted bottom line shows considerable progress, factoring in recoverable impaired amounts and other incomes.

E-commerce Focus: The e-commerce project remains central to our strategy, with promising updates expected soon.

Shareholder Support: Strong commitment from existing shareholders to support and expand their stakes in the company, underlining confidence in our growth trajectory.

Financial Statements and Detailed Analysis

The full consolidated financial statements and the related Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2023, are available on the Company's website at www.oceansix.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Teams Call Invitation

oceansix invites shareholders and interested parties to join a webinar detailing the financial results and discussing future prospects. The webinar will be held on:

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM EST 16:00 CEST

Join Here: Webinar Link

About oceansix

oceansix is a global innovator focused on sustainable solutions through waste-to-product technology. With operations spanning multiple continents, the Company is dedicated to advancing environmental sustainability while delivering economic growth and shareholder value.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix future paths Ltd. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange's policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

