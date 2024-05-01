Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries and LineDrive Announce Strategic Partnership

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and first responders on the federal, state and local levels, announced today that it has joined forces in a North American sales and distribution partnership with LineDrive, a leading outsourced sales & marketing company for industrial maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") based in Chicago, Illinois. This partnership is a major achievement for the industrial sector, as it aims to improve the availability and delivery of Lakeland's superior industrial, chemical and PPE solutions to users and distributors through LineDrive's team across the United States and Canada.

Within this partnership, LineDrive will leverage its extensive network and in-depth market knowledge to develop and enhance distribution partnerships, significantly extending the reach of Lakeland's quality and innovative portfolio of products. The collaboration is set to revolutionize how protective clothing and safety equipment are marketed and distributed, setting new standards for excellence and reliability in the industry.

Management Comments:

"LineDrive has demonstrated an exceptional ability to market and sell safety products and services to the leading MRO customers across North America. The LineDrive team has unparalleled relationships across a substantial customer base, both at national offices and in the field, and Lakeland is very excited to be adding our portfolio of premium industrial, chemical and PPE products to LineDrive's offerings," said Jim Jenkins, Acting President and CEO and Executive Chairman of Lakeland. "We have been particularly impressed with LineDrive's ability to expand their partner brands' market share and penetration, and we believe this partnership will do the same for Lakeland," concluded Mr. Jenkins.

"Since we met, I have been impressed by Lakeland's product quality, market strategy and leadership team. LineDrive has unmatched success in the Industrial MRO distribution vertical, and we prioritize investing in our company, people, and technology. I believe we'll bring lasting growth for both companies through our partnership," says Michael Abdella, CEO of LineDrive.

The partnership between LineDrive and Lakeland Industries is expected to kick off with a series of strategic initiatives to expand distribution channels and introduce innovative marketing strategies to bring Lakeland's products to a broader audience. Both companies are dedicated to improving workplace safety and are eager to collaborate on developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industrial sector.

About LineDrive:

LineDrive is a leading outsourced sales and marketing organization covering North America focused on making the end user safer and more productive. Our business model is defined by industry leading innovation, strategic customer solutions, and consistent growth for more than 20 years. LineDrive is known for Driving Predictable Success!

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.

We manufacture and sell a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market under the "Lakeland," "Eagle," "Pacific Helmets," "Jolly," and "Cosmas" family of global brands. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 2,000 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay and Southeast Asia.

