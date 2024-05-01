For the first quarter of 2024, the Company reports:

Annualized return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 32.1% and annualized operating ROACE of 18.2%

Income tax benefit of $125 million, inclusive of a net deferred tax benefit of $163 million attributable to Bermuda's Corporate Income Tax

Book value per diluted common share of $57.13, an increase of $3.07, or 5.7%, compared to December 31, 2023

Combined ratio of 91.1%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "AXIS" or "the Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Commenting on the first quarter 2024 financial results, Vince Tizzio, President and CEO of AXIS Capital said:

"The results of the first quarter once again evidence that AXIS is elevating its financial performance, producing consistent returns and strong metrics. Reflecting the increased resiliency and consistency of our portfolio, AXIS delivered 18.2% annualized operating ROE and a combined ratio of 91.1%. We continued to capitalize on generally favorable market conditions, growing gross premiums written by 11% over the prior year period.

"Our specialty insurance business continues to perform very strongly, achieving a combined ratio of 86.6% and record first quarter premium production of $1.6 billion, fueled by double digit premium growth across both our North America and London-based Global Markets divisions. During the quarter, both our insurance and reinsurance businesses leaned into our targeted markets while exhibiting strong cycle management and underwriting discipline.

"We also further invested in our global underwriting platform, tapping into new revenue channels including expanding our specialty product set in North America while launching the first-ever dedicated Global Energy Transition syndicate at Lloyd's. In addition, we continued to strengthen our operational capabilities through our 'How We Work' program to build a more efficient, connected, and data-driven AXIS."

First Quarter Consolidated Results*

Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was $388 million, or $4.53 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $173 million, or $2.01 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Operating income 1 for the first quarter of 2024 was $220 million, or $2.57 per diluted common share, compared to operating income of $200 million, or $2.33 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024 was $220 million, or $2.57 per diluted common share, compared to operating income of $200 million, or $2.33 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. Net investment income for the first quarter of 2024 was $167 million, compared to $134 million, for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $34 million or 25%, attributable to an increase in income from our fixed maturities portfolio due to increased yields.

Book yield of fixed maturities was 4.3% at March 31, 2024, compared to 3.7% at March 31, 2023. The market yield was 5.6% at March 31, 2024.

Reorganization expenses of $12 million primarily relate to severance costs mainly attributable to our "How We Work" program which is focused on simplifying our operating structure. Reorganization expenses are excluded from operating income (loss).

On December 27, 2023, the Government of Bermuda enacted the Corporate Income Tax Act 2023 (the "Act") which will apply a corporate income tax of 15% for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2025. The Act includes a provision referred to as the economic transition adjustment, which is intended to provide a fair and equitable transition into the tax regime. Pursuant to the Act and subsequently issued guidance, we recorded a net deferred tax asset of $163 million in the first quarter of 2024 which we expect to utilize mainly over a 10-year period. We expect to incur increased taxes in Bermuda beginning in 2025. The Bermuda net deferred tax benefit is excluded from operating income (loss).

Income tax benefit of $125 million for the first quarter of 2024 was principally due to the net deferred tax benefit discussed above, partially offset by income tax expense associated with pre-tax income.

Book value per diluted common share was $57.13 at March 31, 2024, an increase of $3.07, or 5.7%, compared to December 31, 2023, driven by net income, partially offset by common share dividends declared, and unrealized investment losses.

Book value per diluted common share increased by $6.82, or 13.6%, over the past twelve months, driven by net income, and net unrealized investment gains, partially offset by common share dividends declared.

Adjusted for dividends declared and Bermuda net deferred tax asset, book value per diluted common share increased by $6.70, or 13.3%, over the past twelve months.

Adjusted for net unrealized investment losses, after-tax, book value per diluted common share was $61.56.

Total capital returned to common shareholders was $100 million in the quarter, including share repurchases of $62 million and dividends of $38 million.

Amounts may not reconcile due to rounding differences. 1 Operating income (loss) and operating income (loss) per diluted common share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders and earnings (loss) per diluted common share, respectively, and a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of these items are provided later in this press release.

First Quarter Consolidated Underwriting Highlights2

Gross premiums written increased by $272 million, or 11%, to $2.7 billion with an increase of $159 million, or 11% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $114 million, or 12% in the reinsurance segment.

Net premiums written increased by $114 million, or 7% ($100 million, or 6%, on a constant currency basis(3)), to $1.7 billion with an increase of $140 million, or 16% in the insurance segment, partially offset by a decrease of $26 million, or 4% in the reinsurance segment.

Three months ended March 31, KEY RATIOS 2024 2023 Change Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses(4) 56.4 55.8 0.6 pts Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio 1.5 3.1 (1.6 pts) Current accident year loss ratio 57.9 58.9 (1.0 pts) Prior year reserve development ratio (0.3 0.3 pts Net losses and loss expenses ratio 57.9 58.6 (0.7 pts) Acquisition cost ratio 20.2 18.7 1.5 pts General and administrative expense ratio 13.0 13.6 (0.6 pts) Combined ratio 91.1 90.9 0.2 pts Current accident year combined ratio 91.1 91.2 (0.1 pts) Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 89.6 88.1 1.5 pts

Pre-tax catastrophe and weather-related losses, net of reinsurance, were $20 million, (Insurance: $19 million; Reinsurance: $1 million), or 1.5 points.

2 All comparisons are with the same period of the prior year, unless otherwise stated. 3 Amounts presented on a constant currency basis are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. The constant currency basis is calculated by applying the average foreign exchange rate from the current year to prior year amounts. The reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is provided above and a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of these items is provided later in this press release. 4 The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses is calculated by dividing the current accident year losses less pre-tax catastrophe and weather-related losses, net of reinsurance, by net premiums earned less reinstatement premiums.

Segment Highlights

Insurance Segment

Three months ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Change Gross premiums written 1,574,505 1,415,612 11.2 Net premiums written 1,022,354 882,576 15.8 Net premiums earned 917,946 816,456 12.4 Underwriting income 122,987 103,355 19.0 Underwriting ratios: Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 52.0 52.2 (0.2 pts) Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio 2.1 3.0 (0.9 pts) Current accident year loss ratio 54.1 55.2 (1.1 pts) Prior year reserve development ratio (0.1 0.1 pts Net losses and loss expenses ratio 54.1 55.1 (1.0 pts) Acquisition cost ratio 19.2 18.0 1.2 pts Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 13.3 14.2 (0.9 pts) Combined ratio 86.6 87.3 (0.7 pts) Current accident year combined ratio 86.6 87.4 (0.8 pts) Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 84.5 84.4 0.1 pts

Gross premiums written increased by $159 million, or 11%, attributable to increases in all lines of business with the exception of cyber lines which decreased in the quarter, principally due to premium adjustments and a reduction in premiums associated with program business.

Net premiums written increased by $140 million, or 16%, reflecting the increase in gross premiums written in the quarter, together with a decrease in premiums ceded in cyber and professional lines.

The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses is consistent with recent quarters.

The acquisition cost ratio increased by 1.2 points, primarily related to changes in business mix associated with an increase in property, and accident and health lines business written in recent periods and a decrease in ceding commissions mainly in professional lines and cyber lines.

The underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio decreased by 0.9 points, mainly driven by an increase in net premiums earned and continued expense discipline.

Reinsurance Segment

Three months ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Change Gross premiums written 1,079,922 966,364 11.8 Net premiums written 699,719 725,780 (3.6 Net premiums earned 340,095 413,743 (17.8 Underwriting income 22,676 36,011 (37.0 Underwriting ratios: Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 68.0 63.0 5.0 pts Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio 0.2 3.3 (3.1 pts) Current accident year loss ratio 68.2 66.3 1.9 pts Prior year reserve development ratio (0.8 0.8 pts Net losses and loss expenses ratio 68.2 65.5 2.7 pts Acquisition cost ratio 23.0 20.1 2.9 pts Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 4.6 5.8 (1.2 pts) Combined ratio 95.8 91.4 4.4 pts Current accident year combined ratio 95.8 92.2 3.6 pts Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 95.6 88.9 6.7 pts

Gross premiums written increased by $114 million, or 12% ($102 million, or 11%, on a constant currency basis), due to an increase of $139 million attributable to all ongoing specialty lines of business mainly related to new business and the timing of renewals of significant contracts, partially offset by a decrease in run-off lines.

Net premiums written decreased by $26 million, or 4% ($37 million, or 5%, on a constant currency basis), reflecting an increase in premiums ceded to our strategic capital partners, partially offset by the increase in gross premiums written in the quarter.

The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses increased by 5.0 points principally due to elevated loss experience in marine and aviation lines, and changes in business mix associated with the exit from catastrophe and property lines of business.

The acquisition cost ratio increased by 2.9 points, primarily related to adjustments attributable to loss-sensitive features driven by improved loss performance mainly in liability, credit and surety, and accident and health lines.

The underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio decreased by 1.2 points, mainly driven by an increase in fees related to arrangements with strategic capital partners, partially offset by a decrease in net premiums earned.

Investments

Three months ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Net investment income 167,383 133,771 Net investment gains (losses) (9,207 (20,190 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturities(5) (51,963 212,922 Interest in income (loss) of equity method investments 1,169 (2,205 Total 107,382 324,298 Average cash and investments(6) 16,822,621 15,832,861 Total return on average cash and investments, pre-tax: Including investment related foreign exchange movements 0.6 2.0 Excluding investment related foreign exchange movements(7) 0.8 1.9

Net investment income increased by $34 million, or 25%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, attributable to an increase in income from our fixed maturities portfolio due to increased yields.

Net investment losses recognized in net income (loss) for the quarter primarily related to net realized losses on the sale of fixed maturities, partially offset by net realized and unrealized gains on equity securities.

Change in net unrealized losses, pre-tax of $52 million ($39 million excluding foreign exchange movements) recognized in other comprehensive income (loss) in the quarter due to a decrease in the market value of our fixed maturities portfolio attributable to increased yields, compared to change in net unrealized gains, pre-tax of $213 million ($191 million excluding foreign exchange movements) recognized during the first quarter of 2023.

Book yield of fixed maturities was 4.3% at March 31, 2024, compared to 3.7% at March 31, 2023 and 4.2% at December 31, 2023. The market yield was 5.6% at March 31, 2024.

5 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturities is calculated by taking net unrealized gains (losses) at period end less net unrealized gains (losses) at the prior period end. 6 The average cash and investments balance is calculated by taking the average of the monthly fair value balances. 7 Pre-tax total return on cash and investments excluding foreign exchange movements is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to pre-tax total return on cash and investments, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, also included foreign exchange (losses) gains of $(25) million and $19 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Capitalization Shareholders' Equity

March 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Change Total capital(8) 6,819,229 6,576,910 242,319

Total capital of $6.8 billion included $1.3 billion of debt and $550 million of preferred equity, compared to $6.6 billion at December 31, 2023, with the increase driven by net income, partially offset by common share dividends declared, net unrealized investment losses reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), and the repurchase of common shares, including $62 million repurchased pursuant to our Board-authorized share repurchase program.

At March 31, 2024, we had $38 million of remaining authorization under our Board-authorized share repurchase program for common share repurchases through December 31, 2024.

Book Value per diluted common share

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Book value per diluted common share(9) 57.13 54.06 50.31

Dividends declared were $0.44 per common share in the current quarter and $1.76 per common share over the past twelve months.

Three months ended, Twelve months ended, March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Change % Change Change % Change Book value per diluted common share 3.07 5.7 6.82 13.6 Book value per diluted common share adjusted for dividends declared 3.51 6.5 8.58 17.1

Book value per diluted common share increased by $3.07 in the quarter, driven by net income, partially offset by net unrealized investment losses reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), and common share dividends declared.

Book value per diluted common share increased by $6.82 over the past twelve months, driven by net income, and net unrealized investment gains reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), partially offset by common share dividends declared.

Adjusted for net unrealized investment losses, after-tax, reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), book value per diluted common share was $61.56.

Adjusted for dividends declared, the book value per diluted common share increased by $3.51 for the quarter, and increased by $8.58 over the past twelve months.

8 Total capital represents the sum of total shareholders' equity and debt. 9 Calculated using the treasury stock method.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues Net premiums earned 1,258,041 1,230,199 Net investment income 167,383 133,771 Net investment gains (losses) (9,207 (20,190 Other insurance related income 8,340 577 Total revenues 1,424,557 1,344,357 Expenses Net losses and loss expenses 728,671 720,642 Acquisition costs 254,254 230,373 General and administrative expenses 163,373 166,811 Foreign exchange losses (gains) (23,552 8,710 Interest expense and financing costs 17,147 16,894 Reorganization expenses 12,299 Amortization of intangible assets 2,729 2,729 Total expenses 1,154,921 1,146,159 Income before income taxes and interest in income (loss) of equity method investments 269,636 198,198 Income tax (expense) benefit 124,654 (15,896 Interest in income (loss) of equity method investments 1,169 (2,205 Net income 395,459 180,097 Preferred share dividends 7,563 7,563 Net income available to common shareholders 387,896 172,534 Per share data Earnings per common share: Earnings per common share 4.57 2.03 Earnings per diluted common share 4.53 2.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding 84,879 84,864 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 85,693 85,853 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.44 0.44

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL DATA (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 2024 2023 Insurance Reinsurance Total Insurance Reinsurance Total (in thousands) Gross premiums written 1,574,505 1,079,922 2,654,427 1,415,612 966,364 2,381,976 Net premiums written 1,022,354 699,719 1,722,073 882,576 725,780 1,608,356 Net premiums earned 917,946 340,095 1,258,041 816,456 413,743 1,230,199 Other insurance related income 21 8,319 8,340 54 523 577 Net losses and loss expenses (496,864 (231,807 (728,671 (449,467 (271,175 (720,642 Acquisition costs (176,029 (78,225 (254,254 (147,058 (83,315 (230,373 Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses(10) (122,087 (15,706 (137,793 (116,630 (23,765 (140,395 Underwriting income(11) 122,987 22,676 145,663 103,355 36,011 139,366 Net investment income 167,383 133,771 Net investment gains (losses) (9,207 (20,190 Corporate expenses(10) (25,580 (26,416 Foreign exchange (losses) gains 23,552 (8,710 Interest expense and financing costs (17,147 (16,894 Reorganization expenses (12,299 Amortization of intangible assets (2,729 (2,729 Income before income taxes and interest in income (loss) of equity method investments 269,636 198,198 Income tax (expense) benefit 124,654 (15,896 Interest in income (loss) of equity method investments 1,169 (2,205 Net income 395,459 180,097 Preferred share dividends 7,563 7,563 Net income available to common shareholders 387,896 172,534 Net losses and loss expenses ratio 54.1 68.2 57.9 55.1 65.5 58.6 Acquisition cost ratio 19.2 23.0 20.2 18.0 20.1 18.7 General and administrative expense ratio 13.3 4.6 13.0 14.2 5.8 13.6 Combined ratio 86.6 95.8 91.1 87.3 91.4 90.9

10 Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to general and administrative expenses, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, also included corporate expenses of $26 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses and corporate expenses are included in the general and administrative expense ratio. 11 Consolidated underwriting income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented above.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common shareholders 387,896 172,534 Net investment (gains) losses 9,207 20,190 Foreign exchange losses (gains) (23,552 8,710 Reorganization expenses 12,299 Interest in (income) loss of equity method investments (1,169 2,205 Bermuda net deferred tax asset(12) (162,705 Income tax benefit(13) (1,814 (3,585 Operating income 220,162 200,054 Earnings per diluted common share 4.53 2.01 Net investment (gains) losses 0.11 0.24 Foreign exchange losses (gains) (0.27 0.10 Reorganization expenses 0.14 Interest in (income) loss of equity method investments (0.01 0.03 Bermuda net deferred tax asset (1.90 Income tax benefit (0.03 (0.05 Operating income per diluted common share 2.57 2.33 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 85,693 85,853 Average common shareholders' equity 4,834,176 4,250,070 Annualized return on average common equity 32.1 16.2 Annualized operating return on average common equity(14) 18.2 18.8

12 Net deferred tax benefit due to the recognition of deferred tax assets net of deferred tax liabilities related to a future Bermuda corporate income tax rate of 15%, pursuant to the Corporate Income Tax Act 2023. 13 Tax expense (benefit) associated with the adjustments to net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders. Tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions. 14 Annualized operating return on average common equity ("operating ROACE") is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to annualized ROACE, the most comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in the table above, and a discussion of the rationale for its presentation is provided later in this press release.

