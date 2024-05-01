Bowman and Brooke LLP: Bowman and Brooke Expands National Presence With New Philadelphia Office, Hires 12 Attorneys Nationally

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Bowman and Brooke LLP, a leader in defending product liability litigation nationally for household name manufacturers, announces the opening of its Philadelphia office with Partners Dennis Ziemba and Jacquelyn Ager. Including the two product liability pros, the firm has added an additional 10 attorneys in other offices, including Detroit, Orange County, Austin and New York.

Bowman and Brooke's New Philadelphia Office

Product liability lawyers Dennis Ziemba and Jacquelyn Ager will establish the firm's official presence in Philadelphia with immediate plans to add other lawyers and staff.

"This is a unique opportunity to open an office in a challenging jurisdiction with established partners who already have strong relationships with Bowman and Brooke," stated Firm Chair Paul Cereghini. He added, "By establishing a physical presence in Philadelphia, we continue to expand our resources for defending cases 'Anywhere, Anytime and Any Courthouse.'"

"I've worked closely with a number of Bowman and Brooke lawyers over the years. So, it's a natural fit for me to join a firm that not only aligns with my practice but is a leader in the product liability space. I am thrilled to join this team of talented attorneys," Dennis Ziemba said.

The firm is further pleased to announce the addition of 10 more attorneys in eight locations throughout the United States. Partners Austin Henderson in Detroit and Patrick Raue and Tucker Dowling in Orange County have rejoined the firm and its trial teams to help defend an ever-increasing volume of consumer warranty and lemon law litigation. All three bring the necessary know-how and trial-readiness for this litigation, as well as the ability to defend product liability and other liability cases for the firm's clients.

The firm also announces the following newly hired Senior Counsel and Associate Attorneys:

Leanna Vault, Senior Counsel, San Jose;

Jamie Giron, Associate, Austin;

Jesse Joslin, Associate, Austin;

Mary Haroutunian, Associate, Los Angeles;

John Meyer, Associate, New Brunswick;

Prentice Schanz, Associate, Orlando; and

Sloane Silverberg, Associate, New York.

About Bowman and Brooke

Bowman and Brooke LLP is a nationally recognized trial firm with one of the largest product liability practices in the country. The firm's approximately 170 attorneys, with more than 25 first-chair trial lawyers, defend a variety of corporate clients, including many Global 500 and internationally based companies, in widely publicized catastrophic injury and wrongful death matters, and in other complex litigation throughout all 50 states. Bowman and Brooke's lawyers represent their clients and try cases in courthouses across the United States. The firm has offices in Minneapolis, Phoenix, Detroit, San Jose, Los Angeles, Richmond, Columbia, Dallas, Austin, Miami, Orlando, New Brunswick, New York, Charlotte, Orange County and Philadelphia. For more information, visit www.bowmanandbrooke.com.

