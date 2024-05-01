Paradox Public Relations Partners With Art Shield to Promote Next Generation of Ukrainian Artists

LONDON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox Public Relations, a leading U.S. communications firm advising the top decision-makers and companies shaping emerging sectors and markets, today announced a strategic partnership with the nonprofit Art Shield.

Paradox will co-produce a series of Art Shield's gallery exhibitions, salons, and in-person events in London ushering in the next generation of Ukrainian voices, while investing resources into raising their profiles on the global stage. Paradox will provide media support to Art Shield on a pro-bono basis, given the urgency of preserving art in crisis, and the threat Ukrainian art faces amid Russia's invasion.

The first event is Art Shield's opening exhibition and formal launch, Echoes and Vision, held on May 7th at the Old Session house in Clerkenwell. Echoes and Vision brings together 27 groundbreaking Ukrainian artists shaping the country's identity, including Bohdan Burenko, Waone, Stepan Ryabchenko, Iryna Maksymova, Dzvinya, Dmytro Moldovanov, Love Curly, Feros, Alexey Kondakov, Taras Sereda, and SOC.I.A. The exhibition merges the works of seasoned masters, such as 96-year-old Alexander Dubovik, with the bold visions of younger artists, creating a dialogue across generations.

"Art Shield's all-star lineup of Ukrainian voices will soon transform global culture," says a spokesperson for Paradox. "From the tarot card symbolism of the Feldman sisters to the surreal paintings of Bohdan Burenko, Art Shield has established trust with the best and brightest minds in Ukraine, from Lviv to Kyiv to Kharkiv to across the Donbas region. We haven't seen such a movement in the Western world since Montparnasse in the 1920s. We know all artists in this exhibition will go down in history."

Paradox will use its collaboration with Art Shield to establish its footprint in the United Kingdom while furthering its own collaboration with Ukrainian-led wartime initiatives, which include NGOs, forensics and security firms, and an anti-corruption push from a high-ranking Ukrainian military official.

"Paradox's team has been on the forefront of a larger information war between the West and authoritarian regimes," says Art Shield founder Edward Akrout. "Media is a crucial battleground that cannot be overlooked at this existential moment. We are grateful for their efforts in helping us spotlight these truly phenomenal voices of resistance."

About Paradox Public Relations

Headquartered in the United States, Paradox Public Relations strategically positions the top decision-makers and companies shaping emerging sectors and markets. Consulting a select group of publicly traded and privately held companies which include leaders across aerospace, defense technology, financial services, and cyber-security, Paradox ensures its clients dominate news cycles and maintain a competitive edge amid global volatility.

Paradox's team members are in New York City, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, and Kyiv. Through its independent media arm, Paradox Politics, Paradox has published investigative reports from conflict zones, including Ukraine, Afghanistan, and the Nagorno-Karabakh blockade. Paradox Politics' most recent series follows the Ukrainian Army's 24th Brigade in Bakhmut.

About Art Shield

Founded in 2022 by Edward Akrout, Art Shield is a visionary initiative dedicated to protecting and amplifying the voices of artists in crisis zones. Born from Edward's profound connections with Ukraine-initially forged during the filming of "Bitter Harvest" amidst the Revolution of Dignity-Art Shield embodies his commitment to the cultural preservation and resilience.

The foundation provides critical support to artists facing the challenges of conflict and displacement. Art Shield's mission is to ensure that the arts remain a vital, unextinguished force amidst adversity, fostering artistic expression and cultural dialogue. Through collaborations, funding, and advocacy, Art Shield not only protects artists but also promotes their work, helping to bring international attention to their stories. The organization is a testament to the power of art to transcend borders and conflicts, serving as a beacon of hope and resistance.

