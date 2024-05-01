EnigmaFund: Coinstore's Thaher Miah Joins UNA as Advisor to Spearhead Major Outreach to Centralized Exchanges

Thaher Miah joins UNA to help provide a lifeline for the victims of the LUNA and UST crash by partnering with major crypto centralized exchanges.

LISBON, PORTUGAL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / UNA (www.una-coin.com), an innovative cryptocurrency platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Thaher Miah as its new advisor. Miah, a distinguished leader at Coinstore centralized exchange, brings a wealth of expertise and a robust network within the cryptocurrency market to UNA. His primary mission at UNA will be to forge partnerships with major centralized exchanges including Binance, OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, Gate, MEXC, and Kraken.

This strategic hire comes at a crucial time for UNA, which has recently unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting the victims of the $LUNA and $UST collapse in May 2022. UNA has set aside 50% of its tokens for holders of $UST and $LUNA who suffered financial losses during the infamous cryptocurrency crash on May 6th and 7th, 2022. The total estimated losses from this event approach $200 billion USD, affecting millions of investors worldwide. The cost to claim UNA for users, projects and exchanges is zero.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Thaher on UNA." States UNA's founder, Enigma, also the founder of EnigmaFund Venture Capital and Excelsior. "We've been amazing friends and colleagues for some time and this is an incredible opportunity to be working side-by-side on something we feel so passionate about."

Miah's role will involve extensive coordination with centralized exchanges to ensure that they are aware of UNA's compensation efforts. By collaborating closely with these platforms, Miah aims to facilitate the process of snapshotting user holdings from the specified dates, thus enabling users to claim their share of UNA tokens efficiently.

"Joining UNA represents a unique opportunity to directly address and mitigate some of the challenges and hardships faced by the cryptocurrency community. Our goal is to empower both the exchanges and their users by providing them with the means to recover from their losses," said Thaher Miah. "I am excited to lead this initiative, ensuring that as many affected users as possible are informed about and can benefit from the UNA claim."

The collaboration between UNA and these leading exchanges is anticipated to not only support the recovery of individual investors but also strengthen the overall resilience and credibility of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

For more information about UNA and the ongoing claims process, please visit www.una-coin.com.

About UNA

UNA is building the community recovery Operating System of Web3 built on the back of innovative tokenomic game-theory, utility and economic modeling.

Their mission is to revitalize, resurrect and recapitalize massive disenfranchised dormant communities, and fold them into a new trustless DeFi economy. As part of their future plans, UNA intend to use the community, treasury and tokenomic tools repetitively to achieve the same results with other collapsed communities such as BitConnect and SafeMoon.

At $UNA, 50% of the supply can be freely claimed by anyone that had UST/ LUNA at the depeg, 6th/ 7th of May.

www.link3.to/una

