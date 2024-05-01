Identified for innovative, AI-driven solutions that drive business transformation

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced that it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. as a Leader in the third annual Globe for Transformation Platform as a Service.

Download a complimentary copy of The Aragon Research Globe for Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS), 2024.

Today's leading enterprises are gaining a competitive edge by migrating legacy applications to scalable, AI-ready integration solutions that minimize complexity, reduce cost, and improve operational efficiency. The tPaaS market consists of providers of cloud services that specifically enable customers to reimagine and transform their business by providing business and process modeling capabilities, critical digital business services, and integration services to new and emerging technologies.

"SnapLogic's position in the 2024 Globe for Transformation Platform as a Service underscores its dedication to providing innovative, AI-driven solutions that aim to drive business transformation," said Betsy Burton, Vice President of Research and Aragon Fellow at Aragon Research. "By offering capabilities that enable both business and IT users to employ rich development and integration tools, SnapLogic continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering solutions that equip customers with the tools to keep pace with the rapidly evolving business landscape."

The SnapLogic Platform enables enterprises with an easy-to-use, business process approach to automating their data and application integrations. In 2023, the company introduced SnapGPT, the world's first generative integration solution using AI and large language models to enable faster integration and automation. In January 2024, the company introduced GenAI Builder, the world's only no-code generative AI application development product leveraging conversational AI to transform and simplify customer, employee, and partner digital experiences.

"It's a privilege to be named in Aragon's Transformation Platform as a Service report for the third consecutive year," said Dayle Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at SnapLogic. "The Aragon analyst team recognized early the changes happening in the integration market. We believe their identification of SnapLogic's position as a Leader highlights our commitment to delivering innovative, easy-to-use AI solutions that make it easier than ever for today's organizations to transform their business with generative integration."

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier. Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

Join the Generative Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

