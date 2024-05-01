Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Declaration of Regular Dividend

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of Canadian Dollars ("CAD") $0.09 per share, payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount, and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Starting May 27, 2024, the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") will shorten the settlement cycle to trade date plus one business day ("T+1"). As a result, the first day of trading without dividend ("ex-dividend date") will be May 31, 2024 for shares traded on TSX. For shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, the ex-dividend date will be May 30, 2024.

Dividends on shares traded on TSX will be paid in CAD on June 19, 2024. Dividends on shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm will be paid in Swedish kronor in accordance with Euroclear principles on June 25, 2024. To execute the payment of the dividend, a temporary administrative cross-border transfer closure will be applied by Euroclear from May 29, 2024, up to and including May 31, 2024, during which period shares of the Company cannot be transferred between TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm.

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with projects and operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, nickel and gold.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 1, 2024 at 14:25 Pacific Standard Time.

