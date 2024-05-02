NextGen Food Robotics Corp.: NextGen Food Robotics to File Amended Interim MD&A

NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the "Company" or "NextGen") (CBOE:NGRB)(OTC PINK:NGRBF)(Frankfurt:O83) announces that, pursuant to Section 11.5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, it plans to amend and refile its interim management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2024 (as amended, the "Amended MD&A") to clarify its disclosure. The Amended MD&A is expected to provide revised and updated disclosure respecting, among other things, the Company's operations, revenues, equipment and machinery, leased facilities, marketing expenses and development of the Lily App.

The changes noted above will be intended to enhance and update the disclosure that was included in the originally filed MD&A for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2024 and provide readers with a more detailed discussion of the Company's operations. The updates are not expected to have any effect on the Company's financial position, and the Company does not intend to amend or restate its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2024. The Company intends to file the Amended MD&A as soon as possible and will issue another press release announcing the same upon the filing date.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics is a food manufacturing company that operates commissary kitchens from its two locations in Vancouver. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the "Lily app", which is an AI-powered food application.

