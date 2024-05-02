

Macau, May 2, 2024 - Macau Pass S.A., a leading payment services enterprise in Macau, in collaboration with HSBC, won the "Best Cash Management Solution" award at The Asset Triple A Treasure Awards 2024 hosted by the renowned Asian financial magazine, The Asset, for the Macau region. This recognition is a testament to our outstanding achievements and innovative breakthroughs made by Macau Pass and HSBC in the field of cross-bank automated merchant fund settlement. The Asset Triple A Treasurise Awards aim to recognize enterprises and financial institutions with outstanding performance in corporate treasury, trade finance, supply chain, risk management initiatives implemented in the past year across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and North America. The awards hold significant influence in the international financial market and are considered one of the most credible accolades in the Asian investment community.

Since established in 2005, Macau Pass has been one of the largest payment acquiring service providers in Macau. Faced with the significant challenge of settling a large volume of daily transactions, Macau Pass has partnered with HSBC to enhance payment processing speed and strengthen real-time fund flow monitoring and reconciliation through innovative solutions. This collaboration has significantly improved the efficiency of Macau Pass' daily settlement payments to merchants, jointly driving the digital upgrade of Macau's payment services. This successful practice demonstrates the leading position and innovative spirit of both parties in the field of payment technology, as well as their professional capabilities in providing efficient and secure financial management solutions. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass, said, "Winning this award showcases Macau Pass' steadfast steps in digital transformation. Technological innovation will bring tremendous business opportunities to Macau Pass and further our progress in the digital journey. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with leading international financial institutions, including HSBC, to bring more value to our clients." Grace Suen, Head of Wholesale Banking, HSBC Macau, said, "Macau Pass is the first customer of HSBC Macau to utilize the Smart API. We are delighted to collaborate with Macau Pass in making use of financial technology to develope innovative cash management solutions. HSBC will continue to invest in technology to make banking simpler, faster and better for our corporate customers. " 02/05/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

