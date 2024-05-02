Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2024 | 06:46
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Purchase of own shares of UTIB "INVL Technology"

From 2024-05-06, the purchase of own shares procedure for UTIB "INVL
Technology" ORS (ISIN code LT0000128860) is launched. Trades will be concluded
following the single price method ("Dutch" auction). 

The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2024-05-20.
The maximum purchase price per share is EUR 2,50.
The maximum number of shares to buy is 200 000.
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.
Order entry - from 09:00 till 16:00 EET each auction day, from 09:00 till 15:30
EET on the last auction day. 
Order uncross - 2024-05-20 15:45 EET
Auction type - "Open"
Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system).
Order book: INC1LOS2.

 The decision of the management company of INVL Technology on the purchase of
own shares available here. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.