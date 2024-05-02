Purchase of own shares of UTIB "INVL Technology"

From 2024-05-06, the purchase of own shares procedure for UTIB "INVL Technology" ORS (ISIN code LT0000128860) is launched. Trades will be concluded following the single price method ("Dutch" auction). The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2024-05-20. The maximum purchase price per share is EUR 2,50. The maximum number of shares to buy is 200 000. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Order entry - from 09:00 till 16:00 EET each auction day, from 09:00 till 15:30 EET on the last auction day. Order uncross - 2024-05-20 15:45 EET Auction type - "Open" Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system). Order book: INC1LOS2. The decision of the management company of INVL Technology on the purchase of own shares available here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com