Q1 2024: Growth of revenue1) of 4.6% at Constant Exchange Rates to CHF 283.8m

Increase over the First Four Months of 9.0% at Constant Exchange Rates

Compagnie Financière Tradition continued to grow since the beginning of the year, along the lines of last year at constant exchange rates. Indeed, consolidated revenue, including share of joint ventures, increased by 4.6% in the first quarter of the year, followed by a strong increase in activity during the month of April, up by nearly 30%. Thus, at the end of April, revenue was up 9% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period in 2023.

Furthermore, consolidated revenue for the quarter was impacted by the number of working days compared to the first quarter of 2023, in particular due to the Easter holiday, with a carryover to April along with a strong upturn in activity.

Consolidated revenue continued to be impacted by a currency effect compared to the first quarter of 2023 due to the strengthening of the Swiss franc, notably against the Japanese yen. Details are as follows:

CHFm 2024 2023 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Reported revenue (IFRS) 265.6 271.6 -2.2% +4.6% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 283.8 290.5 -2.3% +4.6% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 276.8 282.3 -2.0% +4.7% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 7.0 8.2 -13.9% +2.1%

1) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .

