The 3. 33 kW / 6. 65 kWh lithium-ferro-phosphate battery offers home backup and storage of rooftop solar generation. From pv magazine USA Briggs & Stratton announced it has released its SimpiPHI 6. 6 Home Battery System, the latest iteration of its lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) home battery. Each battery unit offers 6. 65 kWh of capacity and 3. 33 kW of charge power, 6. 66 kW of discharge power. The battery can be stacked up to three batteries that offer a combined 19. 95 kWh capacity and 9. 98 kW charge, 13. 98 kW discharge power. For increased power, the company said a system can be scaled to ...

