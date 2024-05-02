Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024

WKN: A401UE | ISIN: SE0021513645 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T00
Frankfurt
02.05.24
09:17 Uhr
0,615 Euro
-0,020
-3,15 %
ACCESSWIRE
02.05.2024 | 08:26


(0)

PMD Device Solutions Agrees on Head of Terms to License the Coala-Life Technology

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (FRA:8T0)(STO:PMDS) PMD Device Solutions (PMDS) is evaluating the licensing of the Coala-Life technology and its associated intellectual property to the original co-founder of the innovation, Magnus Sorlander

PMDS and Magnus Sorlander, the original founder of Coala-Life, have agreed on a head of terms for a license agreement to develop, sell and serve the Coala-Life technology within Europe to existing and new customers.

Details of the transaction will be published once the license agreement has been signed.

For additional information, please contact

Myles Murray, CEO
Phone: +353 86 887 4994
E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com & for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com
The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye.

Information about PMDS

PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital and homecare setting. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO: PMDS).

Attachments

PMD Device Solutions agrees on head of terms to license the Coala-Life technology

SOURCE: PMD Device Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
