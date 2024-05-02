Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
WKN: A1JAGV | ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GC
Tradegate
02.05.24
10:35 Uhr
5,410 Euro
-0,068
-1,24 %
Rohstoffe
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
GLENCORE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
GLENCORE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
5,4145,41510:45
5,4145,41510:45
Firmen im Artikel
BIOPHYTIS
BIOPHYTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOPHYTIS SA0,0020,00 %
CLARIANE SE2,400+7,05 %
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA12,990+1,41 %
ENGIE SA15,305-6,76 %
GLENCORE PLC5,410-1,24 %
HISCOX LTD14,4000,00 %
KONINKLIJKE HEIJMANS NV17,340-1,37 %
MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED0,0130,00 %
NORTHX NICKEL CORP0,0090,00 %
ZAZZ ENERGY OF SWEDEN AB0,0010,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.