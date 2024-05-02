DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 1st of May 2024 it purchased a total of 43,299 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased N/A 43,299 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) N/A GBP1.3700 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) N/A GBP1.3560 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) N/A GBP1.3642

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,409,030 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency GBP

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 6,164 1.3660 XLON 10:28:46 00028856803TRDU1 3,319 1.3600 XLON 10:48:54 00028856804TRDU1 2,815 1.3600 XLON 10:48:54 00028856805TRDU1 3,092 1.3560 XLON 11:58:46 00028856869TRDU1 1,196 1.3580 XLON 13:23:31 00028857116TRDU1 1,667 1.3580 XLON 13:23:31 00028857117TRDU1 149 1.3580 XLON 13:23:31 00028857118TRDU1 2,909 1.3580 XLON 13:59:18 00028857250TRDU1 3,209 1.3580 XLON 14:29:45 00028857357TRDU1 890 1.3580 XLON 14:48:15 00028857486TRDU1 4,433 1.3700 XLON 15:37:16 00028857560TRDU1 1,460 1.3700 XLON 15:37:16 00028857561TRDU1 603 1.3700 XLON 15:37:16 00028857562TRDU1 3,270 1.3700 XLON 15:40:34 00028857564TRDU1 3,278 1.3700 XLON 16:04:48 00028857647TRDU1 19 1.3700 XLON 16:04:48 00028857648TRDU1 646 1.3700 XLON 16:21:33 00028857675TRDU1 1,010 1.3700 XLON 16:21:33 00028857676TRDU1 1,708 1.3700 XLON 16:21:33 00028857677TRDU1 1,462 1.3700 XLON 16:27:19 00028857737TRDU1

