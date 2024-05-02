Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
02.05.24
08:18 Uhr
1,566 Euro
+0,004
+0,26 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5801,63010:08
Dow Jones News
02.05.2024 | 08:31
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
02-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
02 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 1st of May 2024 it purchased a total of 43,299 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           N/A       43,299 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         N/A       GBP1.3700 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         N/A       GBP1.3560 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) N/A       GBP1.3642

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,409,030 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     GBP

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   6,164   1.3660        XLON     10:28:46      00028856803TRDU1 
   3,319   1.3600        XLON     10:48:54      00028856804TRDU1 
   2,815   1.3600        XLON     10:48:54      00028856805TRDU1 
   3,092   1.3560        XLON     11:58:46      00028856869TRDU1 
   1,196   1.3580        XLON     13:23:31      00028857116TRDU1 
   1,667   1.3580        XLON     13:23:31      00028857117TRDU1 
     149   1.3580        XLON     13:23:31      00028857118TRDU1 
   2,909   1.3580        XLON     13:59:18      00028857250TRDU1 
   3,209   1.3580        XLON     14:29:45      00028857357TRDU1 
     890   1.3580        XLON     14:48:15      00028857486TRDU1 
   4,433   1.3700        XLON     15:37:16      00028857560TRDU1 
   1,460   1.3700        XLON     15:37:16      00028857561TRDU1 
     603   1.3700        XLON     15:37:16      00028857562TRDU1 
   3,270   1.3700        XLON     15:40:34      00028857564TRDU1 
   3,278   1.3700        XLON     16:04:48      00028857647TRDU1 
     19   1.3700        XLON     16:04:48      00028857648TRDU1 
     646   1.3700        XLON     16:21:33      00028857675TRDU1 
   1,010   1.3700        XLON     16:21:33      00028857676TRDU1 
   1,708   1.3700        XLON     16:21:33      00028857677TRDU1 
   1,462   1.3700        XLON     16:27:19      00028857737TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  318960 
EQS News ID:  1893711 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893711&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.