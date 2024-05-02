Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931802 | ISIN: LV0000100808 | Ticker-Symbol: UM9
Stuttgart
02.05.24
09:33 Uhr
8,350 Euro
+0,250
+3,09 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8008,95010:15
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2024 | 08:58
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status applied to Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l.

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 2, 2024 to apply observation status to Amber
Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. (AMBEFLOT27A; ISIN: LV0000870137) considering
that Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. has not submitted its audited annual
report of 2023 until May 2, 2024. Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. has
informed about the delay and its reasonings, as well as planned submission term
here. 

Observation status is applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and
Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer
shall be placed on observation status if it fails to disclose the information
to be disclosed on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.