Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company commercializing the patented ReGen process to upcycle used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, is pleased to announce the Company has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, May 9, 2024. ReGen III will be presenting an overview of the Company, its technological advantages and ongoing growth initiatives at 11:25 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its interactive presentation. Please click on the link below to register and receive updates regarding the conference:

If attendees are unable to join the live event, an archived webcast will be made available on Emerging Growth's website and YouTube Channel. ReGen III will also distribute a video replay link after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing its patented ReGen technology to upcycle UMO into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

In 2022, ReGen III completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, with the support of world-class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Studi Tecnologie Progetti S.p.A., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oil market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable Group III base oil.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

