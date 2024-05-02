Microsoft has signed on for 10. 5 GW of renewable energy with Brookfield Renewable Partners. The projects might cost more than $11. 5 billion to build, according to BloombergNEF. From pv magazine USA Microsoft has signed the largest-ever corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) for renewable energy, signing on for more than 10. 5 GW of capacity in the United States and Europe. The projects are set to begin construction in 2026. BloombergNEF estimates that the portfolio will take over $11. 5 billion to build. Microsoft and Brookfield said the deal is nearly eight times larger than any other single ...

