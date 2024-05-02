Anzeige
02.05.2024 | 09:06
Outfit7's Talking Tom Gold Run goes prehistoric with Dino Tom and Stone Age Hank

Stampede into the Dino Token Event in the popular endless runner

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention, adventurers! Outfit7, the creators of the popular mobile game Talking Tom Gold Run, is inviting players to embark on a prehistoric adventure with the Dino Token Event. Already underway and running until May 12th, the event gives players the chance to gather Dino Eggs and unlock two brand new characters: Dino Tom and Stone Age Hank.

Join the prehistoric chase in Talking Tom Gold Run.

This limited-time event transports players to a prehistoric world where they collect and hatch Dino eggs to claim unique rewards, including limited-edition stickers. They can also unlock two brand-new vehicles and two new characters as temporary additions to their collection.

During the event, players can unlock Dino Tom, a toothy cutie with a gigantic grin. They can also recruit Stone Age Hank, a super-swift caveman who adds a dash of ancient excitement to the game.

In addition to the new characters, players can discover two fresh vehicles specially designed for navigating the prehistoric world. The first vehicle is the sleek Dino Glider, offering a stylish way to soar above the competition, while the second one, the Sky Skipper, is perfect for mastering the trickiest terrains with ease.

Join the fun before the Dino Tokens go extinct! Download Talking Tom Gold Run today and play the Dino Token Event!

ABOUT TALKING TOM GOLD RUN: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom Gold Run is a dynamic endless runner game in which players join Talking Tom and his friends as they dash through landscapes, collecting gold bars and chasing down the mischievous Rakoonz. With vibrant graphics and engaging gameplay, Talking Tom Gold Run offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. You can find more information HERE.

Contact:
Barbara Kotlušek,
media@outfit7.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398546/TTGR_Prehistoric_Chase.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outfit7s-talking-tom-gold-run-goes-prehistoric-with-dino-tom-and-stone-age-hank-302128835.html

