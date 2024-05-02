Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - BASIN URANIUM CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") applauds the United States Senate vote to ban the import of enriched uranium from Russia. The Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act, which was approved by unanimous consent, would bar US imports of Russian enriched uranium to fuel the United States over 90 commercial reactors. According to the Energy Information Administration, Russia supplies nearly 25% of all enriched uranium used in domestic reactors.

"The US Government's continued push to reduce foreign dependance on such a critical input of domestic energy security, such as the uranium that fuels the US's clean energy supply, only reinforces our focus and commitment to developing our US uranium asset portfolio," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "This announcement, which places an increasing emphasis on US-based sources for uranium supply, comes at an opportune time as we look to table our maiden resource for our Chord project in the coming weeks."

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The company has three advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord project in South Dakota, the South Pass project in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All three projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

