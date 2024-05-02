Hilbert Group: Global Asset Manager 3iQ Launches Institutional Managed Account Platform with Hilbert Capital Securing Capital Inflow

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) 3iQ Digital Assets ("3iQ"), a global digital asset manager with approx. $1 billion in assets under management (AUM), has announced the launch of the 3iQ Managed Account Platform (QMAP) connecting institutions with digital asset alpha strategies in a secure, transparent and efficient framework.

Hilbert Capital has been approved for investment by 3iQ and will receive its initial tranche of capital to manage a bespoke digital assets strategy for 3iQ investors.

3iQ evaluated over 100 crypto hedge fund managers and has selected Hilbert Capital as one of a handful hedge funds, for the mandate.

Louis LaValle, Managing Director of 3iQ adds: "We're in search of exceptional teams that have a clear, identifiable competitive edge in the market. Our criteria are stringent. We prioritize institutional pedigree, specialized expertise, exceptional operational capabilities, performance consistency and, most importantly, integrity. After an extensive due diligence process, we selected those we consider the best in their strategy categories. For us, Hilbert ticks every box."

Hilbert Group CEO, Niclas Sandström: "The 3iQ team were forensic in their operational due diligence and particular in the type of investment profiles they want from us. We are delighted to part of 3iQ's leading-edge investment platform - it will be a key access point into active crypto for institutional investors around the world."

Sandström added: "Hilbert is 2 years into its 5-year plan to becoming a global-leading quantitative asset management firm. During the period, we've been underwritten and approved by 14 institutional groups, like 3iQ, and are now starting to benefit from these important, long-term partnerships. The institutional sales process is complex and takes time but then becomes a "force multiplier" for growth when the work is done."

On April 4th, 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial services company, announced it had completed its acquisition of a majority stake in 3iQ Digital Holdings, Inc. This move includes an investment in QMAP, aligning with Monex Group's global strategic objective to enhance its asset management business.

