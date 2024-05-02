AFT continues to expand its Maxigesic IV footprint with the announcement of a licensing agreement in Brazil, the largest pharma market in South America and tenth largest market globally. The deal signed with Halex Istar, a leading manufacturer of injectables in the country, provides a strong foundation for further extension into the Latin American and global markets, an overarching long-term goal for AFT. Maxigesic IV is a higher-strength version of AFT's proprietary paracetamol plus ibuprofen formulation targeting post-surgical pain relief in the hospital setting. It is currently available in 36 countries, including the US, with the recent launch by Hikma, its distribution partner.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...