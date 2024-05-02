AFT continues to expand its Maxigesic IV footprint with the announcement of a licensing agreement in Brazil, the largest pharma market in South America and tenth largest market globally. The deal signed with Halex Istar, a leading manufacturer of injectables in the country, provides a strong foundation for further extension into the Latin American and global markets, an overarching long-term goal for AFT. Maxigesic IV is a higher-strength version of AFT's proprietary paracetamol plus ibuprofen formulation targeting post-surgical pain relief in the hospital setting. It is currently available in 36 countries, including the US, with the recent launch by Hikma, its distribution partner.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...