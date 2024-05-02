SJVN is now accepting bids to develop 1. 2 GW of solar projects, connected to India's interstate transmission system, anywhere in the country. Bidding closes on June 17. From pv magazine India Indian state-owned hydropower company SJVN has started accepting bids to develop 1. 2 GW of solar projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system. SJVN will sign a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders for the purchase of power for a period of 25 years. Power procured by SJVN from these ...

