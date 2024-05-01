DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results:

First quarter 2024 financial results:

Total revenue was $295.1 million .

. GAAP operating income was $31.8 million , or an operating margin of 10.8% , and non-GAAP operating income was $44.9 million , or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 16.6% .

, or an operating margin of , and non-GAAP operating income was , or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $0.68 and non-GAAP EPS was $1.01 .

and non-GAAP EPS was . Cash flows used in operations were ($29.4) million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow deficit of ($34.1) million.

Shareholder Returns:

CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock, or a total of approximately $9 million , to shareholders.

per share of common stock, or a total of approximately , to shareholders. During the first quarter of 2024, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately 185,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $10 million.

"Team CSG got off to a good start in the first quarter. For the first time in CSG's history, 30% of our revenue is coming from industry verticals outside of the Communication Service Providers ("CSPs") space. For context, we generated only 7% of our revenue from these other industry verticals in 2017," said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. "From a financial perspective, we are pleased to confirm all 2024 financial guidance targets. Plus, we continue to return capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends, having delivered over $160 million in shareholder remuneration over the last twelve months."

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended March 31, Percent 2024 2023 Changed GAAP Results: Revenue $ 295,135 $ 298,739 (1.2 %) Operating Income 31,797 38,193 (16.7 %) Operating Margin Percentage 10.8 % 12.8 % EPS $ 0.68 $ 0.68 - Non-GAAP Results: Operating Income $ 44,868 $ 53,511 (16.2 %) Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.6 % 19.3 % EPS $ 1.01 $ 1.04 (2.9 %)

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $295.1 million, a 1.2% decrease when compared to revenue of $298.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in revenue is primarily attributed to lower software and services revenue, resulting from the closure of approximately $10 million of software license upgrades in the first quarter of 2023. This was offset to a certain degree by the continued growth of CSG's cloud revenue, to include its payments solutions.

GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2024 was $31.8 million, or 10.8% of total revenue, compared to $38.2 million, or 12.8% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in operating income is mainly attributed to the higher software and services revenue recognized in the first quarter of 2023, discussed above, as the costs associated with this revenue is not generally dependent upon on the timing of the deal closure, offset to a certain degree by lower restructuring and reorganization charges.

GAAP EPS for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.68, consistent with the first quarter of 2023, with the first quarter of 2024 benefiting primarily from foreign currency movements and a lower share count.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2024 was $44.9 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 16.6%, compared to $53.5 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 19.3% for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin is mainly attributed to the higher software and services revenue recognized in the first quarter of 2023, discussed above.

Non-GAAP EPS for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.01 compared to $1.04 for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in non-GAAP EPS is mainly due to the lower non-GAAP operating income, partially offset by foreign currency movements and a lower share count.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2024 were $120.8 million compared to $186.3 million as of December 31, 2023. CSG had net cash flows provided by (used in) operations for the first quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 of ($29.4) million and $15.4 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow (deficit) of ($34.1) million and $6.7 million, respectively. Cash flows for the first quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by unfavorable working capital changes, to include the payment of 2023 accrued employee incentive compensation.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is reaffirming its financial guidance for the full year 2024, as follows:

As of May 1, 2024 GAAP Measures: Revenue $1,200 - $1,240 million Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 17.0% - 17.4% EPS $3.85 - $4.15 Adjusted EBITDA $245 - $255 million Free Cash Flow $95 - $135 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss CSG's first quarter of 2024 earnings results. The call will be carried live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items:

CSG derives a significant portion of its revenue from a limited number of customers, with approximately forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers;

Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency exchange rates;

CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment;

Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services;

CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and competitive manner;

CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software implementations;

CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American telecommunications industry;

CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations;

Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence;

CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic, operating and financial goals;

CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights;

CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace;

CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and

CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by a global pandemic.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED (in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,810 $ 186,264 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 192,962 274,699 Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of $5,692 and $5,432 275,359 267,680 Unbilled 84,347 82,163 Income taxes receivable 2,364 1,345 Other current assets 57,960 50,075 Total current assets 733,802 862,226 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of $126,435 and $121,816 60,834 65,545 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,472 34,283 Software, net of amortization of $160,580 and $157,601 13,406 14,224 Goodwill 306,581 308,596 Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of $127,773 and $126,469 33,477 35,879 Customer contract costs, net of amortization of $39,539 and $42,094 54,535 54,421 Deferred income taxes 49,552 57,855 Other assets 9,293 10,017 Total non-current assets 559,150 580,820 Total assets $ 1,292,952 $ 1,443,046 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,500 $ 7,500 Operating lease liabilities 15,400 15,946 Customer deposits 36,967 41,035 Trade accounts payable 43,768 46,406 Accrued employee compensation 44,006 84,380 Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities 191,498 273,817 Deferred revenue 56,404 54,199 Income taxes payable 1,886 4,104 Other current liabilities 23,738 33,449 Total current liabilities 421,167 560,836 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $14,764 and $15,628 533,986 534,997 Operating lease liabilities 31,099 34,360 Deferred revenue 23,382 23,447 Income taxes payable 3,117 3,041 Deferred income taxes 124 123 Other non-current liabilities 10,737 12,916 Total non-current liabilities 602,445 608,884 Total liabilities 1,023,612 1,169,720 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 29,779 and 29,541 shares outstanding 717 713 Additional paid-in capital 491,005 490,947 Treasury stock, at cost; 40,583 and 40,398 shares (1,145,738 ) (1,136,055 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain on short-term investments, net of tax - 1 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (55,388 ) (50,414 ) Accumulated earnings 978,744 968,134 Total stockholders' equity 269,340 273,326 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,292,952 $ 1,443,046

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenue $ 295,135 $ 298,739 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately below) 157,887 155,021 Other operating expenses: Research and development 36,095 35,464 Selling, general and administrative 61,722 59,147 Depreciation 5,636 5,720 Restructuring and reorganization charges 1,998 5,194 Total operating expenses 263,338 260,546 Operating income 31,797 38,193 Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,506 ) (7,219 ) Interest income 2,616 569 Other, net 558 (2,432 ) Total other (4,332 ) (9,082 ) Income before income taxes 27,465 29,111 Income tax provision (7,998 ) (8,183 ) Net income $ 19,467 $ 20,928 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 28,516 30,418 Diluted 28,797 30,609 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.69 Diluted 0.68 0.68

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED (in thousands) Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 19,467 $ 20,928 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities- Depreciation 5,636 5,757 Amortization 11,309 11,471 Asset impairment - 1,595 Gain on lease modifications - (125 ) Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net (352 ) 41 Deferred income taxes 7,859 4,079 Stock-based compensation 7,736 6,412 Subtotal 51,655 50,158 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: Trade accounts receivable, net (10,959 ) (1,825 ) Other current and non-current assets and liabilities (9,827 ) (6,871 ) Income taxes payable/receivable (3,158 ) 1,647 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (59,581 ) (36,071 ) Deferred revenue 2,519 8,359 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (29,351 ) 15,397 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software, property, and equipment (4,774 ) (8,700 ) Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments - 71 Net cash used in investing activities (4,774 ) (8,629 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 866 893 Payment of cash dividends (9,463 ) (9,088 ) Repurchase of common stock (17,973 ) (9,306 ) Deferred acquisition payments (488 ) (274 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 30,000 Payments on long-term debt (1,875 ) (1,875 ) Settlement and merchant reserve activity (82,212 ) (61,482 ) Net cash used in financing activities (111,145 ) (51,132 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,962 ) 327 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (147,232 ) (44,037 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 463,876 389,018 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 316,644 $ 344,981 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for- Interest $ 10,898 $ 7,005 Income taxes 3,288 2,211 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,810 $ 167,681 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 192,962 177,300 Restricted cash included in current and non-current assets 2,872 - Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 316,644 $ 344,981

EXHIBIT 1 CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Charter $ 60,849 21 % $ 60,128 20 % $ 61,532 21 % Comcast 52,804 18 % 54,651 18 % 53,415 18 %

Revenue by Vertical Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Broadband/Cable/Satellite 51 % 51 % 52 % Telecommunications 19 % 21 % 20 % All other 30 % 28 % 28 % Total revenue 100 % 100 % 100 %

Revenue by Geography Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Americas 86 % 85 % 84 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 9 % 10 % 12 % Asia Pacific 5 % 5 % 4 % Total revenue 100 % 100 % 100 %

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG's management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;

Forecasting and budgeting;

Certain management compensation incentives; and

Communications with CSG's Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

A more complete understanding of CSG's underlying operational results, trends, and cash generating capabilities;

Consistency and comparability with CSG's historical financial results; and

Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items:

Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles;

The way in which CSG calculates non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which other companies calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures;

Non-GAAP financial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect CSG's operations and that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements;

Certain adjustments to CSG's non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in CSG's financial statements in future periods; and

Certain charges excluded from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore do impact CSG's cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each n on-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Exclusions Operating Income Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage EPS Transaction fees - X - Restructuring and reorganization charges X X X Executive transition costs X X X Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets X X X Transaction-related costs X X X Stock-based compensation X X X Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment/conversion - - X Gain (loss) on acquisitions or dispositions - - X Unusual income tax matters - - X

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG's performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons:

Transaction fees are primarily comprised of fees paid to third-party payment processors and financial institutions and interchange fees under CSG's payment services contracts. Transaction fees are included in revenue in CSG's Income Statement (and not netted against revenue) because CSG maintains control and acts as principal over the integrated service provided under its payment services customer contracts. However, CSG excludes expense associated with transaction fees from the numerator and denominator in calculating its non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage in order to provide comparability with historical and future periods and with its peer group and competitors.

Restructuring and reorganization charges are expenses that result from cost reduction initiatives and/or significant changes to CSG's business, to include such things as involuntary employee terminations, changes in management structure, divestitures of businesses, facility consolidations and abandonments, and fundamental reorganizations impacting operational focus and direction. These charges are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.

Executive transition costs include expenses incurred related to a departure of a CSG executive officer under the terms of the related separation agreement. These types of costs are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The exclusion of these costs in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.

Acquisition-related expenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets and transaction-related costs, to include earn-out compensation. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal, accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions, and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The total amount of acquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisition activities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-out compensation. In addition, the timing of these expenses may not directly correlate with underlying performance of the CSG's operations. Therefore, the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.

Stock-based compensation results from CSG's issuance of equity awards to its employees under incentive compensation programs. The amount of this incentive compensation in any period is not generally linked to the level of performance by employees or CSG. The exclusion of these expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to evaluate the non-cash expense related to compensation included in CSG's results of operations, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash generating capabilities of CSG's business.

Gains and losses related to the extinguishment/conversion of debt can be as a result of the refinancing of CSG's credit agreement and/or repurchase, conversion, or settlement of CSG's convertible notes. These activities, to include any derivative activity related to debt conversions, are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generally non-cash income or expense, and therefore, the exclusion of these items allows investors to further evaluate the cash impact of these activities for cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains and losses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current operating results with historical and future periods.

Gains or losses related to the acquisition or disposition of certain of CSG's business activities are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generally non-cash income or expense, and therefore, the exclusion of these items allows investors to further evaluate the cash impact of these activities for cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains and losses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current operating results with historical and future periods.

Unusual items within CSG's quarterly and/or annual income tax expense can occur from such things as income tax accounting timing matters, income taxes related to unusual events, or as a result of different treatment of certain items for book accounting and income tax purposes. Consideration of such items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods

CSG also reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to investors in evaluating CSG's operating performance, debt servicing capabilities, and enterprise valuation. CSG defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency transaction adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, and unusual items, such as restructuring and reorganization charges, executive transition costs, gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt, and gains and losses on acquisitions or dispositions, as discussed above. Additionally, management uses non-GAAP free cash flow, among other measures, to assess its financial performance and cash generating capabilities, and believes that it is useful to investors because it shows CSG's cash available to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, repurchase its common stock, pay cash dividends, and fund ongoing operations. CSG defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less the purchases of software, property and equipment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage:

The reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income, and calculation of CSG's non- GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Operating Income GAAP operating income $ 31,797 $ 38,193 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1,998 5,194 Executive transition costs 352 - Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,852 3,209 Transaction-related costs - 158 Stock-based compensation (1) 7,869 6,757 Non-GAAP operating income $ 44,868 $ 53,511 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage Revenue $ 295,135 $ 298,739 Less: Transaction fees (2) (25,062 ) (21,973 ) Revenue less transaction fees $ 270,073 $ 276,766 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage 16.6 % 19.3 %

(1) Restructuring and reorganization charges include stock-based compensation, which is not included in the stock-based compensation line in the tables above and following, and depreciation, which has not been recorded to the depreciation line item on CSG's Income Statement. (2) Transaction fees are primarily comprised of fees paid to third-party payment processors and financial institutions and interchange fees under CSG's payment services contracts. Transaction fees are included in revenue in CSG's Income Statement (and not netted against revenue) because CSG maintains control and acts as principal over the integrated service provided under its payment services customer contracts. However, CSG excludes expense associated with transaction fees from the numerator and denominator in calculating its non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage in order to provide comparability with historical and future periods and with its peer group and competitors.

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliations of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Amounts EPS (4) Amounts EPS (4) GAAP net income $ 19,467 $ 0.68 $ 20,928 $ 0.68 GAAP income tax provision (3) 7,998 8,183 GAAP income before income taxes 27,465 29,111 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1,998 5,194 Executive transition costs 352 - Acquisition-related costs: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,852 3,209 Transaction-related costs - 158 Stock-based compensation (1) 7,869 6,757 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 40,536 44,429 Non-GAAP income tax provision (3) (11,553 ) (12,662 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 28,983 $ 1.01 $ 31,767 $ 1.04

(3) For the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 29% and 28%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were 28.5% for both periods. (4) The outstanding diluted shares for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were 28.8 million and 30.6 million, respectively.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 19,467 $ 20,928 GAAP income tax provision 7,998 8,183 Interest expense (5) 7,506 7,219 Interest and investment income and other, net (3,174 ) 1,863 GAAP operating income 31,797 38,193 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1,998 5,194 Executive transition costs 352 - Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6) 2,852 3,209 Transaction-related costs - 158 Stock-based compensation (1) 7,869 6,757 Amortization of other intangible assets (6) 2,565 3,453 Amortization of customer contract costs (6) 5,028 4,622 Depreciation (1) 5,636 5,720 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 58,097 $ 67,306 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue less transaction fees (2) 21.5 % 24.3 %

(5) Interest expense includes amortization of deferred financing costs as provided in Note 6 below. (6) Amortization on the statement of cash flows is made up of the following items for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 2,852 $ 3,209 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,565 3,453 Amortization of customer contract costs 5,028 4,622 Amortization of deferred financing costs 864 187 Total amortization $ 11,309 $ 11,471

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities are provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities $ (29,351 ) $ 15,397 Purchases of software, property and equipment (4,774 ) (8,700 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow (deficit) $ (34,125 ) $ 6,697

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - 2024 Financial Guidance

Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures - 2024 Financial Guidance" in Exhibit 2 to CSG's earnings release dated February 7, 2024, which can be found on the Investor Relations page of CSG's website at csgi.com for the reconciliation of CSG's 2024 financial guidance.

Contacts

For more information, contact:

John Rea, Investor Relations

(210) 687-4409

E-mail: john.rea@csgi.com