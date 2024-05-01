PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We were pleased with our impressive financial results this quarter, with strength in comparable store sales, traffic, and ecommerce," said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "These outcomes highlight the effectiveness of our strategy and the exceptional execution by our team members across the country. We are reinforcing our position as a leading specialty food retailer as we build new stores in line with our growth plans."

First Quarter Highlights:

Net sales totaled $1.9 billion; a 9% increase from the same period in 2023

totaled $1.9 billion; a 9% increase from the same period in 2023 Comparable store sales growth of 4.0%

growth of 4.0% Diluted earnings per share of $1.12; compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.73 and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.98 (1) in the same period in 2023

of $1.12; compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.73 and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same period in 2023 Opened 7 new stores, resulting in 414 stores in 23 states as of March 31, 2024

(1) Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain special items. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, there were no adjustments due to special items. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information about this item.

Leverage and Liquidity in First Quarter 2024

Ended the quarter with $312 million in cash and cash equivalents and a $125 million balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility

and a $125 million balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility Repurchased 958 thousand shares of common stock for a total investment of $60 million, excluding excise tax

for a total investment of $60 million, excluding excise tax Generated cash from operations of $220 million and invested $46 million in capital expenditures, net of landlord reimbursement, year-to-date thru March 31, 2024

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Outlook

The following provides information on our second quarter 2024 outlook:

Comparable store sales growth: 3% to 4%

3% to 4% Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $0.75 to $0.79

The following provides information on our full-year 2024 outlook:

Net sales growth: 7% to 8%

7% to 8% Comparable store sales growth: 2.5% to 3.5%

2.5% to 3.5% Adjusted EBIT : $415 million to $425 million

: $415 million to $425 million Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $3.05 to $3.13

$3.05 to $3.13 Unit growth: Approximately 35 new stores

Approximately 35 new stores Capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements): $225 million to $245 million

First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Sprouts will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, during which Sprouts executives will further discuss first quarter 2024 financial results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available through Sprouts' investor relations webpage, accessible via the following link. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A webcast replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2024. This can be accessed with the following link.

Important Information Regarding Outlook

There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company's outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the company's ability to successfully compete in its competitive industry; the company's ability to successfully open new stores; the company's ability to manage its growth; the company's ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company's ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; equipment supply disruptions; general economic conditions that impact consumer spending or result in competitive responses; accounting standard changes; the current inflationary environment and future potential inflationary and/or deflationary trends; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Corporate Profile

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and operates more than 410 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Thirteen weeks ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Net sales $ 1,883,808 $ 1,733,310 Cost of sales 1,161,495 1,083,248 Gross profit 722,313 650,062 Selling, general and administrative expenses 539,771 486,195 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales) 32,232 34,068 Store closure and other costs, net 2,044 28,277 Income from operations 148,266 101,522 Interest expense, net 818 2,220 Income before income taxes 147,448 99,302 Income tax provision 33,348 23,142 Net income $ 114,100 $ 76,160 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.13 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.73 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 101,071 103,827 Diluted 102,024 104,876

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 312,276 $ 201,794 Accounts receivable, net 36,306 30,313 Inventories 316,202 323,198 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,710 48,467 Total current assets 697,494 603,772 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 809,481 798,707 Operating lease assets, net 1,363,341 1,322,854 Intangible assets 208,060 208,060 Goodwill 381,750 381,741 Other assets 12,289 12,294 Total assets $ 3,472,415 $ 3,327,428 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 201,434 $ 179,927 Accrued liabilities 190,217 164,887 Accrued salaries and benefits 57,084 74,752 Accrued income tax 8,869 - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 127,255 126,271 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,089 1,032 Total current liabilities 585,948 546,869 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,441,068 1,399,676 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 133,375 133,685 Other long-term liabilities 37,557 36,270 Deferred income tax liability 63,440 62,381 Total liabilities 2,261,388 2,178,881 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 100,802,152 shares issued and outstanding, March 31, 2024; 101,211,984 shares issued and outstanding, December 31, 2023 101 101 Additional paid-in capital 783,593 774,834 Retained earnings 427,333 373,612 Total stockholders' equity 1,211,027 1,148,547 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,472,415 $ 3,327,428

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS) Thirteen weeks ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 114,100 $ 76,160 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 34,522 34,912 Operating lease asset amortization 32,303 30,696 Impairment of assets - 27,845 Share-based compensation 6,477 3,852 Deferred income taxes 1,072 (386 ) Other non-cash items 496 14 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition: Accounts receivable 8,601 6,241 Inventories 6,996 5,400 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,691 9,528 Other assets 924 2,609 Accounts payable 28,899 27,006 Accrued liabilities 17,642 (2,024 ) Accrued salaries and benefits (17,667 ) (13,712 ) Accrued income tax 8,869 5,456 Operating lease liabilities (36,580 ) (33,956 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,650 ) 179 Cash flows from operating activities 219,695 179,820 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (51,241 ) (47,044 ) Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired - (13,042 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (51,241 ) (60,086 ) Financing activities Payments on revolving credit facilities - (25,000 ) Payments on finance lease liabilities (253 ) (219 ) Repurchase of common stock (60,000 ) (98,349 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,283 5,488 Cash flows used in financing activities (57,970 ) (118,080 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 110,484 1,654 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 203,870 295,192 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 314,354 $ 296,846

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the company presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.

The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of certain specified special items. The Company reported these adjusted measures to provide additional information with respect to the impact of store closure costs and certain other items during the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2023. There were no such material adjustments during the thirteen weeks ended March 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company's business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company's obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of (i) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT to net income and (ii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, in each case, for the thirteen weeks ended March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023:

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Thirteen weeks ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Net income $ 114,100 $ 76,160 Income tax provision 33,348 23,142 Interest expense, net 818 2,220 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 148,266 101,522 Special items (1) - 35,527 Adjusted EBIT 148,266 137,049 Depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for special items 34,522 30,913 Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,788 $ 167,962 Net income $ 114,100 $ 76,160 Special items, net of tax (1) - 26,521 Adjusted net income $ 114,100 $ 102,681 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.73 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.98 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 102,024 104,876

(1) For the thirteen weeks ended March 31, 2024, there were no special items. For the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2023, special items included approximately $28 million in Store Closure and other costs, net primarily related to impairment charges and $4 million in Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation in cost of sales) for accelerated depreciation in connection with store closures and $3 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses related to our supply chain transition and acquisition related costs. After-tax impact included the tax benefit on the pre-tax charge.

