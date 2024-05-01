GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) ("Tiptree" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2024.

Financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except per share information) 2024 2023 Total revenues $ 498,221 $ 381,625 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 9,050 $ (1,062) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ (0.03) Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.05 Return on average equity 8.6% (1.1)% Non-GAAP: (1) Adjusted net income $ 20,533 $ 12,559 Adjusted return on average equity 19.5% 12.6% (1) See "-Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income is presented after the impacts of non-controlling interests.

First Quarter 2024 Summary

Revenues of $498.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 30.6% from Q1'23, driven by growth in Fortegra's specialty insurance lines, investment gains, and higher mortgage revenues. Excluding investment gains and losses, revenues increased 26.8%.

Net income of $9.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in Q1'23, driven by growth in our insurance business, improved mortgage operations and investments gains.

Adjusted net income of $20.5 million increased by 63.5% from $12.6 million in Q1'23, driven by growth in our insurance operations. Annualized Adjusted return on average equity was 19.5% for the quarter, as compared to 12.6% in Q1'23.

On March 28, 2024, Tiptree and Warburg contributed $29.2 million and $9.6 million, respectively, to Fortegra in exchange for Fortegra Common Stock. As of March 31, 2024, Fortegra was owned approximately 79.3% by Tiptree Holdings, 17.7% by Warburg and 3.0% by management and directors of Fortegra.

Declared a dividend of $0.06 per share to stockholders of record on May 20, 2024 with a payment date of May 28, 2024.

Segment Financial Highlights - First Quarter 2024

Insurance (The Fortegra Group):

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Gross written premiums and premium equivalents $ 663,417 $ 621,158 Net written premiums $ 318,151 $ 281,146 Total revenues $ 478,756 $ 368,444 Income before taxes $ 36,811 $ 19,445 Return on average equity 22.3% 16.7% Combined ratio 90.3% 91.6% Non-GAAP: (1) Adjusted net income $ 34,133 $ 22,939 Adjusted return on average equity 28.3% 26.1% (1) See "-Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income is presented before the impacts of non-controlling interests.

Gross written premiums and premium equivalents of $663.4 million increased 6.8% for the quarter, driven primarily by growth in specialty E&S insurance lines.

Net written premiums were $318.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 13.2% consistent with the growth in gross written premiums and premium equivalents, in addition to the increased retention on Fortegra's whole account quota share reinsurance agreement from 30% to 40%, effective April 1, 2023.

Record revenues increased 29.9% for the quarter driven by premium growth in specialty E&S and admitted lines, and services businesses in the U.S. and Europe, along with growth in net investment income. Excluding the impact of investment gains and losses, revenues increased by 27.6% for the quarter.

The combined ratio for the quarter was 90.3%, compared to 91.6% in Q1'23, reflecting the consistent underwriting performance and scalability of the Company's operating platform.

Income before taxes for the quarter of $36.8 million, up $17.4 million. Annualized after-tax return on average equity for the quarter was 22.3%, compared to 16.7% in Q1'23. The increases were driven by growth in underwriting and fee revenues, the consistent combined ratio and improved contributions from the investment portfolio.

Adjusted net income for the quarter of $34.1 million, up 48.8% from Q1'23. Annualized adjusted return on average equity for the quarter was 28.3%, compared to 26.1% in Q1'23. The increases were driven by growth in underwriting and fee income and increased net investment income.

Fortegra's total stockholders' equity was $513.7 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $452.6 million as of December 31, 2023, with the increase driven by net income and the aggregate capital contribution from Tiptree and Warburg of $38.9 million, partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss position.

Tiptree Capital:

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Total revenues $ 19,465 $ 13,181 Income before taxes $ 3,746 $ (1,123) Return on average equity 7.7% (1.8)% Non-GAAP: (1) Adjusted net income $ 344 $ 560 Adjusted return on average equity 0.9% 1.3% (1) See "-Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income is presented before the impacts of non-controlling interests.

Tiptree Capital income before taxes was $3.7 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $1.1 million in Q1'23, driven by higher mortgage revenues and investment gains on securities in the Company's investment holdings.

Mortgage income before taxes was $0.8 million, as compared to a loss of $2.6 million in Q1'23, with the increase driven by higher origination volumes and positive marks on the MSR asset in 2024 compared to negative marks in 2023.

In April 2024, the Company sold its Invesque shares for $0.6 million, thus eliminating quarterly mark-to-market volatility, and crystallizing a capital loss for tax purposes of approximately $108 million.

Total Tiptree Capital book value was $122.9 million as of Q1'24.

Corporate:

Corporate includes expenses of the holding company for employee compensation and benefits, audit and professional fees, and public company and other expenses. For the quarter, corporate expenses were $10.9 million compared to $10.1 million in Q1'23.

Non-GAAP

Management uses Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on average equity as measurements of operating performance. Management believes these measures provide supplemental information useful to investors as they are frequently used by the financial community to analyze financial performance and comparison among companies. Management uses Adjusted net income and adjusted return on average equity as part of its capital allocation process and to assess comparative returns on invested capital. Adjusted net income represents income before taxes, less provision (benefit) for income taxes, and excluding the after-tax impact of various expenses that we consider to be unique and non-recurring in nature, stock-based compensation, net realized and unrealized gains (losses), and intangibles amortization associated with purchase accounting, all of which is reduced for non-controlling interests. Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on average equity are presented before the impacts of non-controlling interests. Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on average equity are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative or substitute for GAAP net income. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a reconciliation of these measures to their GAAP equivalents.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) allocates capital to select small and middle market companies with the mission of building long-term value. Established in 2007, Tiptree has a significant track record investing across a variety of industries and asset types, including the insurance, asset management, specialty finance, real estate and shipping sectors. With proprietary access and a flexible capital base, Tiptree seeks to uncover compelling investment opportunities and support management teams in unlocking the full value potential of their businesses. For more information, please visit tiptreeinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "should," "target," "will," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations for our businesses and intentions. In addition, we make certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans to take Fortegra public. Any initial public offering by Fortegra would be subject to a variety of factors, including market conditions, and may not be consummated. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as described in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release. The factors described therein are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect our forward-looking statements. Consequently, our actual performance could be materially different from the results described or anticipated by our forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Tiptree Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share data) As of March 31, 2024 2023 Assets: Investments: Available for sale securities, at fair value, net of allowance for credit losses $ 781,196 $ 802,609 Loans, at fair value 69,039 69,556 Equity securities 58,414 68,308 Other investments 90,989 111,088 Total investments 999,638 1,051,561 Cash and cash equivalents 474,555 468,711 Restricted cash 128,402 23,850 Notes and accounts receivable, net 722,017 684,608 Reinsurance recoverable 911,048 450,620 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 907,758 725,470 Deferred acquisition costs 564,873 565,746 Goodwill 205,928 206,155 Intangible assets, net 114,540 118,757 Other assets 161,180 165,515 Total assets $ 5,189,939 $ 5,139,313 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Debt, net $ 405,756 $ 402,411 Unearned premiums 1,659,650 1,695,058 Policy liabilities and unpaid claims 962,419 844,848 Deferred revenue 672,360 673,085 Reinsurance payable 539,349 543,602 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 351,767 403,744 Total liabilities $ 4,591,301 $ 4,562,748 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding $ - $ - Common stock: $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 36,781,281 and 36,756,187 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively 37 37 Additional paid-in capital 385,138 382,239 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (27,928) (26,073) Retained earnings 67,488 60,663 Total Tiptree Inc. stockholders' equity 424,735 416,866 Non-controlling interests: Fortegra preferred interests 77,679 77,679 Common interests 96,224 82,020 Total non-controlling interests 173,903 159,699 Total stockholders' equity 598,638 576,565 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,189,939 $ 5,139,313

Tiptree Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Earned premiums, net $ 347,310 $ 265,330 Service and administrative fees 110,487 92,032 Ceding commissions 2,744 3,645 Net investment income 6,758 5,109 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 15,624 2,177 Other revenue 15,298 13,332 Total revenues 498,221 381,625 Expenses: Policy and contract benefits 207,664 141,675 Commission expense 156,948 146,450 Employee compensation and benefits 49,186 40,798 Interest expense 8,290 6,465 Depreciation and amortization 5,568 5,253 Other expenses 40,866 32,811 Total expenses 468,522 373,452 Income (loss) before taxes 29,699 8,173 Less: provision (benefit) for income taxes 13,818 5,022 Net income (loss) 15,881 3,151 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 6,831 4,213 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 9,050 $ (1,062) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ (0.03) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ (0.03) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 36,769,810 36,522,946 Diluted 37,779,412 36,522,946 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.05

Tiptree Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on average equity

Adjusted net income is defined as income before taxes, less provision (benefit) for income taxes, and excluding the after-tax impact of various expenses that we consider to be unique and non-recurring in nature, including merger and acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation, net realized and unrealized gains (losses) and intangibles amortization associated with purchase accounting, all of which is reduced for non-controlling interests. The calculation of adjusted net income excludes net realized and unrealized gains (losses) that relate to investments or assets rather than business operations. Adjusted net income is presented before the impacts of non-controlling interests. Adjusted return on average equity represents adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. Management uses Adjusted net income and adjusted return on average equity as part of its capital allocation process and to assess comparative returns on invested capital. We believe adjusted net income provides additional clarity on the results of the Company's underlying business operations as a whole for the periods presented by excluding distortions created by the unpredictability and volatility of realized and unrealized gains (losses). We also believe adjusted net income provides useful supplemental information to investors as it is frequently used by the financial community to analyze financial performance between periods and for comparison among companies.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 36,811 $ 753 $ 2,993 $ (10,858) $ 29,699 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (9,922) (163) (692) (3,041) (13,818) Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (1) (2,819) (1,160) (2,141) - (6,120) Plus: Intangibles amortization (2) 3,971 - - - 3,971 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 782 - - 3,053 3,835 Plus: Non-recurring expenses (3) 3,170 - - - 3,170 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments (4) 4,211 - - - 4,211 Plus: Impact of tax deconsolidation of Fortegra(5) - - - 4,465 4,465 Less: Tax on adjustments (6) (2,071) 261 493 (487) (1,804) Adjusted net income (before NCI) $ 34,133 $ (309) $ 653 $ (6,868) $ 27,609 Less: Impact of non-controlling interests (7,076) - - - (7,076) Adjusted net income $ 27,057 $ (309) $ 653 $ (6,868) $ 20,533 Adjusted net income (before NCI) $ 34,133 $ (309) $ 653 $ (6,868) $ 27,609 Average stockholders' equity $ 483,157 $ 52,591 $ 97,900 $ (46,047) $ 587,601 Adjusted return on average equity (7) 28.3 % (2.4) % 2.7 % NM% 18.8 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Tiptree Capital Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 19,445 $ (2,565) $ 1,442 $ (10,149) $ 8,173 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (4,747) 613 (263) (625) (5,022) Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (1) 4,607 1,443 323 - 6,373 Plus: Intangibles amortization (2) 3,894 - - - 3,894 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 33 - - 2,282 2,315 Plus: Non-recurring expenses (3) 2,125 - - - 2,125 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments (4) (118) - - - (118) Plus: Impact of tax deconsolidation of Fortegra (5) - - - 2,314 2,314 Less: Tax on adjustments (6) (2,300) (344) (89) (37) (2,770) Adjusted net income (before NCI) $ 22,939 $ (853) $ 1,413 $ (6,215) $ 17,284 Less: Impact of non-controlling interests (4,725) - - - (4,725) Adjusted net income $ 18,214 $ (853) $ 1,413 $ (6,215) $ 12,559 Adjusted net income (before NCI) $ 22,939 $ (853) $ 1,413 $ (6,215) $ 17,284 Average stockholders' equity $ 351,953 $ 53,768 $ 114,219 $ 17,626 $ 537,566 Adjusted return on average equity (7) 26.1 % (6.3) % 4.9 % NM% 12.9 %

Notes (1) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) added back in Adjusted net income excludes net realized and unrealized gains (losses) from the mortgage segment and unrealized gains (losses) on mortgage servicing rights. (2) Specifically associated with acquisition purchase accounting. See Note (8) Goodwill and Intangible Assets, net, of the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024. (3) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, included in other expenses were expenses related to legal and other expenses associated with preparation of the registration statement for the withdrawn Fortegra initial public offering in 2024 and acquisitions of services businesses in 2023. (4) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, non-cash fair-value adjustments represent a change in fair value of the Fortegra Additional Warrant liability which are added-back to adjusted net income. (5) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, included in the adjustment is an add-back of $4.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively, related to deferred tax expense from the WP Transaction. (6) Tax on adjustments represents the tax applied to the total non-GAAP adjustments and includes adjustments for non-recurring or discrete tax impacts. (7) Total Adjusted return on average equity, after non-controlling interests was 19.5% and 12.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, based on $20.5 million and $12.6 million of Adjusted net income over $420.8 million and $399.0 million of average Tiptree Inc. stockholders' equity.

