SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) ("Evertec", the "Company", "we" or "our") today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue increased 28% to $205.3 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders decreased 47% to $16.0 million and decreased 48% to $0.24 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $78.2 million and Adjusted earnings per common share increased 4% to $0.72

Entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement for $70 million which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are pleased with our first quarter results that reflect the strength of our business in Puerto Rico while we continue to successfully expand in Latin America."

First Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $205.3 million, an increase of 28% compared with $159.8 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting the contribution from the Sinqia acquisition and organic growth across all of the Company's segments. Strong sales volume growth and an improvement in the overall spread drove our Merchant acquiring revenue growth. Payments Puerto Rico revenues benefited from growth in transactions and ATH Movil Business. Latin America revenue benefited from a full quarter contribution from the Sinqia acquisition as well as continued organic growth across the region. Business Solutions revenue reflected growth across several lines of business.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $16.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, a decrease of $14.1 million or $0.22 per diluted share as compared to the prior year. The decrease was driven by an increase in interest expense resulting from the incremental debt raised to finance the Sinqia acquisition and an increase in depreciation and amortization expense. Costs of revenues increased primarily due to the addition of Sinqia, and, to a lesser extent, increases in cloud services, professional fees, personnel costs and costs of sales. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased also mainly due to the addition of Sinqia, and an increase in personnel costs. Partially offsetting these negative impacts is a decrease in income tax expense driven by the higher interest expense resulting from the incremental debt raised as part of the Sinqia acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $78.2 million, an increase of $11.0 million when compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues) was 38.1%, a decrease of approximately 390 basis points from the prior year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA reflects the impact from the Sinqia acquisition, which contributes at a lower margin, leading to the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted earnings per common share. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Adjusted Net Income was $48.0 million, an increase of $2.4 million compared to $45.6 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by the higher Adjusted EBITDA and a non-gaap tax benefit compared with a non-gaap tax expense in the prior year quarter, partially offset by higher operating depreciation and amortization resulting from the increase in capital expenditures in the prior year and higher cash interest expense, due to the incremental debt raised for the Sinqia acquisition. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.72, an increase of $0.03 per diluted share compared to $0.69, in the prior year driven by the increase in adjusted net income, partially offset by a higher share count that reflects the shares issued as part of the Sinqia acquisition.

Share Repurchase

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $37.92 per share as part of the Company's ASR.

2024 Outlook

The Company's financial outlook for 2024 is as follows:

Total consolidated revenue between $846 million and $854 million approximately 22% to 23% growth.

Adjusted earnings per common share between $2.85 to $2.94 approximately 1% to 4% growth as compared to $2.82 in 2023.

Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $80 million, including Sinqia.

Effective tax rate of approximately 6% to 7%.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processor and financial technology provider in Latin America, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number ("PIN") debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process approximately six billion transactions annually. The Company also offers financial technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with "mission-critical" technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this earnings release are supplemental measures of the Company's performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). They are not measurements of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company's liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company's operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other stakeholders to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations that are necessary to run our business. Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use these measures or may calculate these measures differently than as presented herein, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included at the end of this earnings release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, each as defined below.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash items and unusual expenses such as: share-based compensation, restructuring related expenses, fees and expenses from corporate transactions such as M&A activity and financing, equity investment income net of dividends received, and the impact from unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency remeasurement for assets and liabilities in non-functional currency. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company's segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group's compliance with covenants therein such as the secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less: operating depreciation and amortization expense, defined as GAAP Depreciation and amortization less amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions such as customer relationships, trademarks, non-compete agreements, among others; cash interest expense defined as GAAP interest expense, less GAAP interest income adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount; income tax expense which is calculated on adjusted pre-tax income using the applicable GAAP tax rate, adjusted for uncertain tax position releases, tax true-ups, windfall from share-based compensation, unrealized gains and losses from foreign currency remeasurement, among others; and non-controlling interests, net of amortization for intangibles created as part of the purchase.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company's overall profitability because the Company believes it better reflects the comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this earnings release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to meet our guidance expectations for revenue, earnings per share, Adjusted earnings per common share, capital expenditures and effective tax rate, including for fiscal year 2023, are forward looking statements. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," and "plans" and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: our reliance on our relationship with Popular, Inc. ("Popular") for a significant portion of our revenues pursuant to our second Amended and Restated Master Services Agreement ("A&R MSA") with them, and as it may impact our ability to grow our business; our ability to renew our client contracts on terms favorable to us, including but not limited to the current term and any extension of the MSA with Popular; our dependence on our processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent payment detection systems, as well as on our personnel and certain third parties with whom we do business, and the risks to our business if our systems are hacked or otherwise compromised; our ability to develop, install and adopt new software, technology and computing systems; a decreased client base due to consolidations and/or failures in the financial services industry; the credit risk of our merchant clients, for which we may also be liable; the continuing market position of the ATH network; a reduction in consumer confidence, whether as a result of a global economic downturn or otherwise, which leads to a decrease in consumer spending; our dependence on credit card associations, including any adverse changes in credit card association or network rules or fees; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in macroeconomic, market, international, legal, tax, political, or administrative conditions, including inflation or the risk of recession; the geographical concentration of our business in Puerto Rico, including our business with the government of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities, which are facing severe political and fiscal challenges; additional adverse changes in the general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, whether as a result of the government's debt crisis or otherwise, including the continued migration of Puerto Ricans to the U.S. mainland, which could negatively affect our customer base, general consumer spending, our cost of operations and our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; operating an international business in Latin America and the Caribbean, in jurisdictions with potential political and economic instability; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights against infringement and to defend ourselves against claims of infringement brought by third parties; our ability to comply with U.S. federal, state, local and foreign regulatory requirements; evolving industry standards and adverse changes in global economic, political and other conditions; our level of indebtedness and the impact of rising interest rates, restrictions contained in our debt agreements, including the secured credit facilities, as well as debt that could be incurred in the future; our ability to prevent a cybersecurity attack or breach to our information security; the possibility that we could lose our preferential tax rate in Puerto Rico; our inability to integrate Sinqia successfully into the Company or to achieve expected accretion to our earnings per common share; any loss of personnel or customers in connection with the Sinqia Transaction; any possibility of future catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and other potential natural disasters affecting our main markets in Latin America and the Caribbean; and the other factors set forth under "Part 1, Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless it is required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 1: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) Revenues $ 205,318 $ 159,814 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 102,448 76,417 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,626 23,875 Depreciation and amortization 34,441 19,432 Total operating costs and expenses 172,515 119,724 Income from operations 32,803 40,090 Non-operating income (expenses) Interest income 3,360 1,133 Interest expense (19,939 ) (5,643 ) Loss on foreign currency remeasurement (4,456 ) (4,864 ) Earnings of equity method investment 1,071 1,155 Other income, net 3,840 1,010 Total non-operating expenses (16,124 ) (7,209 ) Income before income taxes 16,679 32,881 Income tax expense 292 2,818 Net income 16,387 30,063 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 408 11 Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.'s common stockholders 15,979 30,052 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (26,476 ) 17,605 Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 2,348 (1,545 ) Unrealized loss on change in fair value of debt securities available-for-sale (3 ) (20 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax $ (24,131 ) $ 16,040 Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.'s common stockholders $ (8,152 ) $ 46,092 Net income per common share: Basic 0.25 $ 0.46 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.46 Shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 65,179,965 64,968,298 Diluted 66,336,679 65,608,618

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 2: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 293,666 $ 295,600 Restricted cash 23,597 23,073 Accounts receivable, net 141,332 126,510 Settlement assets 42,068 51,467 Prepaid expenses and other assets 62,336 64,704 Total current assets 562,999 561,354 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 2,093 2,095 Equity securities, at fair value 10,843 9,413 Investment in equity investee 21,859 21,145 Property and equipment, net 60,777 62,453 Operating lease right-of-use asset 14,824 14,796 Goodwill 777,932 791,700 Other intangible assets, net 490,188 518,070 Deferred tax asset 19,879 47,847 Derivative asset 6,962 4,385 Other long-term assets 28,130 27,005 Total assets $ 1,996,486 $ 2,060,263 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current Liabilities: Accrued liabilities $ 116,977 $ 129,160 Accounts payable 66,629 66,516 Contract liability 18,938 21,055 Income tax payable - 3,402 Current portion of long-term debt 23,867 23,867 Short-term borrowings 80,000 - Current portion of operating lease liability 7,575 6,693 Settlement liabilities 40,446 47,620 Total current liabilities 354,432 298,313 Long-term debt 941,717 946,816 Deferred tax liability 53,576 87,916 Contract liability - long term 52,062 41,825 Operating lease liability - long-term 8,686 9,033 Other long-term liabilities 34,116 40,984 Total liabilities 1,444,589 1,424,887 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests 40,658 36,968 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 64,408,959 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - 65,450,799) 644 654 Additional paid-in capital - 36,527 Accumulated earnings 512,535 538,903 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (5,922 ) 18,209 Total stockholders' equity 507,257 594,293 Non-redeemable non-controlling interest 3,982 4,115 Total equity 511,239 598,408 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,996,486 $ 2,060,263

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 3: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income 16,387 $ 30,063 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,441 19,432 Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount 1,874 396 Operating lease amortization 1,810 1,626 Unrealized gain on change in fair value of equity securities (2,325 ) - Deferred tax benefit (5,720 ) (2,208 ) Share-based compensation 7,349 5,557 Earnings of equity method investment (1,071 ) (1,155 ) Loss on foreign currency remeasurement 4,456 4,864 Other, net 797 2,530 (Increase) decrease in assets: Accounts receivable, net (14,756 ) 10,044 Prepaid expenses and other assets 130 (5,388 ) Other long-term assets (1,484 ) (261 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accrued liabilities and accounts payable (11,031 ) (13,417 ) Income tax payable (3,347 ) (639 ) Contract liability 8,721 3,089 Operating lease liabilities (4 ) 310 Other long-term liabilities (252 ) (332 ) Total adjustments 19,588 24,448 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,975 54,511 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to software (16,494 ) (9,257 ) Property and equipment acquired (5,389 ) (4,063 ) Purchase of equity securities (111 ) - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (23,317 ) Net cash used in investing activities (21,994 ) (36,637 ) Cash flows from financing activities Withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation (9,756 ) (5,874 ) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 80,000 (20,000 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest holders (1,142 ) - Dividends paid (3,273 ) (3,249 ) Repurchase of common stock (70,000 ) (6,269 ) Repayment of long-term debt (5,967 ) (5,187 ) Repayment of other financing agreement (6,212 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (16,350 ) (40,579 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,768 ) (275 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,137 ) (22,980 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash included in settlement assets at beginning of the period 343,724 215,657 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets at end of the period $ 337,587 $ 192,677 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets Cash and cash equivalents 293,666 173,662 Restricted cash 23,597 19,015 Cash and cash equivalents included in settlement assets 20,324 59,461 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets $ 337,587 $ 252,138

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 4: Unaudited Segment Information

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (In thousands) Payment

Services -

Puerto Rico &

Caribbean Latin America

Payments and

Solutions Merchant

Acquiring, net Business

Solutions Corporate and

Other (1) Total Revenues $ 53,031 $ 74,216 $ 43,099 $ 58,128 $ (23,156 ) $ 205,318 Operating costs and expenses 30,952 76,031 28,819 40,451 (3,738 ) 172,515 Depreciation and amortization 7,262 16,257 1,233 4,438 5,251 34,441 Non-operating income (expenses) 148 (1,165 ) - 139 1,333 455 EBITDA 29,489 13,277 15,513 22,254 (12,834 ) 67,699 Compensation and benefits (2) 698 1,498 707 785 4,302 7,990 Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3) 267 (3,029 ) - - 794 (1,968 ) (Gain) loss on foreign currency remeasurement (4) (102 ) 4,551 - - 7 4,456 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,352 $ 16,297 $ 16,220 $ 23,039 $ (7,731 ) $ 78,177

__________________________________ (1) Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $14.6 million processing fee from Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring, intercompany software developments and transaction-processing of $4.1 million from Latin America Payments and Solutions to both Payment Services- Puerto Rico & Caribbean and Business Solutions, and transaction-processing and monitoring fees of $4.5 million from Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Latin America Payments and Solutions. (2) Primarily represents share-based compensation and severance payments. (3) Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the Credit Agreement, the elimination of unrealized gains from equity securities and the elimination of unrealized earnings from equity investments. (4) Represents non-cash unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency remeasurement for assets and liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (In thousands) Payment

Services -

Puerto Rico &

Caribbean Latin America

Payments and

Solutions Merchant

Acquiring, net Business

Solutions Corporate and

Other (1) Total Revenues $ 48,429 $ 35,317 $ 40,347 $ 55,695 $ (19,974 ) $ 159,814 Operating costs and expenses 27,722 29,312 26,689 38,913 (2,912 ) 119,724 Depreciation and amortization 5,888 2,711 1,129 4,488 5,216 19,432 Non-operating income (expenses) 365 (3,785 ) 307 532 (118 ) (2,699 ) EBITDA 26,960 4,931 15,094 21,802 (11,964 ) 56,823 Compensation and benefits (2) 528 652 532 565 3,568 5,845 Transaction, refinancing and other (3) 292 - - - (689 ) (397 ) Loss (gain) on foreign currency remeasurement (4) 95 4,772 - - (3 ) 4,864 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,875 $ 10,355 $ 15,626 $ 22,367 $ (9,088 ) $ 67,135

__________________________________ (1) Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $13.0 million processing fee from Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring, intercompany software developments and transaction-processing of $4.0 million from Latin America Payments and Solutions to both Payment Services- Puerto Rico & Caribbean and Business Solutions, and transaction-processing and monitoring fees of $2.9 million from Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Latin America Payments and Solutions. (2) Primarily represents share-based compensation and severance payments. (3) Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the Credit Agreement, and the elimination of unrealized earnings from equity investments. (4) Represents non-cash unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency remeasurement for assets and liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies.

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 5: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Three months ended March 31, (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) 2024 2023 Net income 16,387 30,063 Income tax expense 292 2,818 Interest expense, net 16,579 4,510 Depreciation and amortization 34,441 19,432 EBITDA 67,699 56,823 Equity income (1) (1,071 ) (1,155 ) Compensation and benefits (2) 7,990 5,845 Transaction, refinancing and other (3) (897 ) 758 Loss on foreign currency remeasurement (4) 4,456 4,864 Adjusted EBITDA 78,177 67,135 Operating depreciation and amortization (5) (14,795 ) (12,369 ) Cash interest expense, net (6) (15,419 ) (4,363 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (7) 462 (4,782 ) Non-controlling interest (8) (421 ) (34 ) Adjusted net income $ 48,004 $ 45,587 Net income per common share (GAAP): Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.46 Adjusted Earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.69 Shares used in computing adjusted earnings per common share: Diluted 66,336,679 65,608,618

__________________________________ 1) Represents the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our equity investments. 2) Primarily represents share-based compensation and severance payments. 3) Represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the Credit Agreement, recorded as part of selling, general and administrative expenses and the elimination of unrealized gains from the change in fair market value of equity securities. 4) Represents non-cash unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency remeasurement for assets and liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies. 5) Represents operating depreciation and amortization expense, which excludes amounts generated as a result of merger and acquisition activity. 6) Represents interest expense, less interest income, as they appear on the condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive (loss) income, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of the debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount. 7) Represents income tax expense calculated on adjusted pre-tax income using the applicable GAAP tax rate, adjusted for certain discrete items. 8) Represents the non-controlling equity interests, net of amortization for intangibles created as part of the purchase.

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 6: Outlook Summary and Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings per Common Share

Outlook 2024 2023 (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) Low High Revenues $ 846 to $ 854 $ 695 Earnings per Share (EPS) (GAAP) $ 1.46 to $ 1.60 $ 1.21 Per share adjustment to reconcile GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS: Share-based comp, non-cash equity earnings and other (1) 0.77 0.77 1.36 Merger and acquisition related depreciation and amortization (2) 0.71 0.69 0.62 Non-cash interest expense (3) 0.05 0.04 (0.01 ) Tax effect of non-gaap adjustments (4) (0.09 ) (0.10 ) (0.36 ) Non-controlling interest (5) (0.05 ) (0.06 ) - Total adjustments 1.39 1.34 1.61 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 2.85 to $ 2.94 $ 2.82 Shares used in computing adjusted earnings per common share 65.8 65.8

_______________________ (1) Represents share-based compensation, the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from equity investees, non-cash unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency remeasurement for assets and liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies, severance and other adjustments to reconcile GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP EPS. (2) Represents depreciation and amortization expenses amounts generated as a result of M&A activity. (3) Represents non-cash amortization of the debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount. (4) Represents income tax expense on non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable GAAP tax rate (anticipated at approximately 6% to 7%). (5) Represents the non-controlling equity interests, net of amortization for intangibles created as part of the purchase.

