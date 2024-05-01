MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. ("FCPT" or the "Company", NYSE: FCPT) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Management Comments
"FCPT had a solid start to 2024, with continued high rent collection levels and the issuance of $85 million of Term Loans to further solidify our strong financial position," said Bill Lenehan. "We currently have no outstanding debt maturities until November 2025 and are well capitalized to take advantage of any opportunities that may arise."
Rent Collection Update
As of March 31, 2024, the Company has received rent payments representing 99.7% of its portfolio contractual base rent for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.
Financial Results
Rental Revenue and Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
- Rental revenue for the first quarter increased 12.3% over the prior year to $58.6 million. Rental revenue consisted of $58.0 million in cash rents and $0.6 million of straight-line and other non-cash rent adjustments.
- Net income attributable to common shareholders was $24.0 million for the first quarter, or $0.26 per diluted share. These results compare to net income attributable to common shareholders of $23.1 million for the same quarter in the prior year, or $0.27 per diluted share.
Funds from Operations (FFO)
- NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for the first quarter was $0.41, representing a $0.02 increase compared to the same quarter in 2023.
Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)
- AFFO per diluted share for the first quarter was $0.43, representing a $0.02 per share increase compared to the same quarter in 2023.
General and Administrative (G&A) Expense
- G&A expense for the first quarter was $6.2 million, which included $1.6 million of stock-based compensation. These results compare to G&A expense in the first quarter of 2023 of $6.1 million, including $1.8 million of stock-based compensation.
- Cash G&A expense (after excluding stock-based compensation) for the first quarter was $4.6 million, representing 7.9% of cash rental income for the quarter.
Dividends
- FCPT declared a dividend of $0.345 per common share for the first quarter of 2024.
Real Estate Portfolio
- As of March 31, 2024, the Company's rental portfolio consisted of 1,115 properties located in 47 states. The properties are 99.6% occupied (measured by square feet) under long-term, net leases with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 7.6 years.
Acquisitions
- During the first quarter, FCPT acquired 4 properties for a combined purchase price of $15.9 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.9%, on rents in place as of March 31, 2023 and a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.9 years.
Dispositions
- During the first quarter, FCPT did not sell any properties.
Liquidity and Capital Markets
Capital Raising
- During the first quarter, the Company sold 280,914 shares of Common Stock via the at-the-market (ATM) program at an average price of $24.56 per share for net proceeds of $6.9 million.
Liquidity
- At March 31, 2024, FCPT had approximately $277 million of available liquidity including $27 million of cash and cash equivalents and $250 million of undrawn revolving credit facility capacity.
Credit Facility and Unsecured Notes
- As announced on March 14, 2024, FCPT utilized the accordion feature of the Credit Agreement to enter into a new $85 million term loan. The Term Loan matures in March 2027 with one twelve-month extension exercisable at the Company's option, subject to certain conditions. The Term Loan was fully drawn at close and was used to pay down the $50 million of private notes maturing in June 2024 as well as for acquisitions and other general corporate purposes. In conjunction with the Term Loan, the Company entered into $85 million of interest rate swaps to fix the reference rate at 3.94% through maturity. Including a credit margin of 0.95% determined under the Credit Agreement by FCPT's current investment grade ratings of BBB/Baa3 (Fitch/Moody's), the effective interest rate on the Term Loan is 4.89%.
- At March 31, 2023, FCPT had $1,140 million of outstanding debt, consisting of $515 million of term loans and $625 million of unsecured fixed rate notes and no outstanding revolver balance. FCPT's leverage, as measured by the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDAre, is 5.6x at quarter-end.
About FCPT
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at fcpt.com.
|Four Corners Property Trust
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
|Revenues:
|Rental revenue
$
58,573
$
52,197
|Restaurant revenue
7,894
7,755
|Total revenues
66,467
59,952
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
6,213
6,055
|Depreciation and amortization
13,467
12,176
|Property expenses
3,081
3,167
|Restaurant expenses
7,564
7,295
|Total operating expenses
30,325
28,693
|Interest expense
(12,281
)
(9,918
)
|Other income, net
240
300
|Realized gain on sale, net
-
1,562
|Income tax expense
(27
)
(48
)
|Net income
24,074
23,155
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(30
)
(31
)
|Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
24,044
$
23,124
|Basic net income per share
$
0.26
$
0.27
|Diluted net income per share
$
0.26
$
0.27
|Regular dividends declared per share
$
0.3450
$
0.3400
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
91,719,475
85,833,602
|Diluted
91,929,760
86,095,554
|Four Corners Property Trust
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands, except share data)
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|Real estate investments:
|Land
$
1,244,659
$
1,240,865
|Buildings, equipment and improvements
1,719,745
1,708,556
|Total real estate investments
2,964,404
2,949,421
|Less: Accumulated depreciation
(747,958
)
(738,946
)
|Total real estate investments, net
2,216,446
2,210,475
|Intangible lease assets, net
115,812
118,027
|Total real estate investments and intangible lease assets, net
2,332,258
2,328,502
|Cash and cash equivalents
26,079
16,322
|Straight-line rent adjustment
65,926
64,752
|Derivative assets
24,414
20,952
|Deferred tax assets
1,320
1,248
|Other assets
12,613
19,858
|Total Assets
$
2,462,610
$
2,451,634
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Term loan and revolving credit facility ($515,000 and $446,000 of principal, respectively)
$
509,780
$
441,745
|Senior unsecured notes
621,150
670,944
|Dividends payable
31,656
31,539
|Rent received in advance
12,300
14,309
|Derivative liabilities
607
2,968
|Other liabilities
22,887
30,266
|Total liabilities
1,198,380
1,191,771
|Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding
-
-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 91,989,203 and 91,617,477 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
9
9
|Additional paid-in capital
1,268,361
1,261,940
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
27,538
21,977
|Noncontrolling interest
2,210
2,213
|Accumulated deficit
(33,888
)
(26,276
)
|Total equity
1,264,230
1,259,863
|Total Liabilities and Equity
$
2,462,610
$
2,451,634
|Four Corners Property Trust
|FFO and AFFO
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
|Funds from operations (FFO):
|Net income
$
24,074
$
23,155
|Depreciation and amortization
13,430
12,145
|Realized gain on sales of real estate
-
(1,562
)
|FFO (as defined by NAREIT)
$
37,504
$
33,738
|Straight-line rental revenue
(1,174
)
(1,433
)
|Deferred income tax benefit (1)
(72
)
(68
)
|Stock-based compensation
1,640
1,767
|Non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs
638
644
|Non-real estate investment depreciation
37
31
|Other non-cash revenue adjustments
555
551
|Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)
$
39,128
$
35,230
|Fully diluted shares outstanding (2)
92,044,319
86,210,113
|FFO per diluted share
$
0.41
$
0.39
|AFFO per diluted share
$
0.43
$
0.41
(1)
Amount represents non-cash deferred income tax benefit recognized at the Kerrow Restaurant Business
(2)
Assumes the issuance of common shares for OP units held by non-controlling interest
