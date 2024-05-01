OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. ("Paycom," "we" and "our") (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Led by Beti and our differentiated product strategy, we continue to deliver value to businesses that leverage HCM automation, while simplifying the lives of employees and HR teams across the globe," said Paycom's founder, Co-CEO, President and Chairman, Chad Richison. "Throughout 2024, we remain focused on expanding our solution automation capabilities, increasing client ROI achievement and delivering world-class service across our organization. These pillars are expected to fuel our momentum for years to come."

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2024

Total Revenues of $499.9 million represented a 10.7% increase compared to total revenues of $451.6 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues of $491.9 million increased 10.7% from the comparable prior year period and constituted 98.4% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $247.2 million, or $4.37 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $119.3 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in the same period last year. During the first quarter of 2024, GAAP net income included a benefit to general and administrative expenses of $117.5 million related to the forfeiture of the 2020 CEO performance award.

Non-GAAP Net Income1 was $146.6 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared to $142.7 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $229.5 million, compared to $220.5 million in the same period last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $371.3 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $294.0 million as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Paycom paid $21.2 million in cash dividends and repurchased 15,681 shares of common stock for $3.1 million, in the aggregate.

Total Debt was $0 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

1Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Outlook

Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter ending June 30, 2024 and the year ending December 31, 2024.

Quarter Ending June 30, 2024:

Total Revenues in the range of $434 million to $438 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $151 million to $155 million.

Year Ending December 31, 2024:

Total Revenues in the range of $1.860 billion to $1.885 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $720 million to $730 million.

We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges presented above and discussed on the teleconference call to net income, nor the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins and forward-looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate discussed on the teleconference call to comparable GAAP measures, because applicable information for future periods, on which these reconciliations would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, taxes, non-cash stock-based compensation expense and other items. Accordingly, reconciliations of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges to net income, the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins to net income margin, and the forward-looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate to the GAAP effective income tax rate are not available at this time without unreasonable effort.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted total administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted total research and development costs, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP effective income tax rate. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess the performance of our core business operations and for planning purposes. We define (i) adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and any loss on the extinguishment of debt, (ii) non-GAAP net income as net income plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and any loss on the extinguishment of debt, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes, (iii) adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (iv) adjusted gross margin as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, divided by total revenues, (v) each adjusted expense item as the GAAP expense amount less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted total research and development costs as total research and development costs (including the capitalized portion) less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation (including the capitalized portion), (vii) adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA (calculated as described in clause (i)) divided by total revenues, and (viii) non-GAAP effective income tax rate as the provision for income taxes plus the income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments divided by non-GAAP net income (calculated as described in clause (ii)) plus the provision for income taxes and the income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of our core business operations across periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparisons with the results of peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement results under GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash available for reinvestment in our business, paying dividends, repurchasing common stock and other purposes. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, administrative expenses, total research and development costs and GAAP effective income tax rate. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, or as a substitute for the consolidated statements of income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, Paycom will host a conference call today, May 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. To access this call, dial (833) 470-1428 (domestic) or (404) 975-4839 (international) and provide 420270 as the access code. A live webcast as well as the replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Paycom's website at investors.paycom.com.

About Paycom

For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom's software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related teleconference call may be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that refer to Paycom's estimated or anticipated results, other non-historical facts or future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy; anticipated future operating results and operating expenses, cash flows, capital resources, dividends and liquidity; competition; trends, opportunities and risks affecting our business, industry and financial results; future expansion or growth plans and potential for future growth, including internationally; our ability to attract new clients to purchase our solution; our ability to retain clients and induce them to purchase additional applications; our ability to accurately forecast future revenues and appropriately plan our expenses; market acceptance of our solution and applications; our expectations regarding future revenues generated by certain applications; the return on investment for users of our solution; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes; how certain factors affecting our performance correlate to improvement or deterioration in the labor market; our plan to open additional sales offices and our ability to effectively execute such plan; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs over the next 12 months; our plans regarding our capital expenditures and investment activity as our business grows, including with respect to research and development and the expansion of our corporate headquarters and other facilities; our plans to pay cash dividends; our plans to repurchase shares of our common stock through a stock repurchase plan; and our expected income tax rate for future periods. In addition, forward-looking statements also consist of statements involving trend analyses and statements including such words as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to us, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to business and economic risks. As such, our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which such statements were made, except to the extent required by law.

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,325 $ 294,025 Accounts receivable 19,997 16,442 Prepaid expenses 50,809 37,613 Inventory 1,807 1,383 Income tax receivable - 18,391 Deferred contract costs 124,397 118,206 Current assets before funds held for clients 568,335 486,060 Funds held for clients 2,727,991 2,327,366 Total current assets 3,296,326 2,813,426 Property and equipment, net 520,182 498,197 Intangible assets, net 49,136 50,112 Goodwill 51,889 51,889 Long-term deferred contract costs 712,935 680,272 Other assets 102,796 103,643 Total assets $ 4,733,264 $ 4,197,539 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,969 $ 13,875 Income tax payable 17,282 - Accrued commissions and bonuses 20,091 30,492 Accrued payroll and vacation 42,497 56,086 Deferred revenue 27,604 22,812 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,438 83,302 Current liabilities before client funds obligation 213,881 206,567 Client funds obligation 2,728,431 2,328,076 Total current liabilities 2,942,312 2,534,643 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 133,454 143,750 Long-term deferred revenue 109,435 107,657 Other long-term liabilities 110,000 108,453 Total long-term liabilities 352,889 359,860 Total liabilities 3,295,201 2,894,503 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value (100,000 shares authorized, 62,719 and 62,675 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 56,557 and 56,528 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 627 627 Additional paid-in capital 634,818 724,493 Retained earnings 1,697,191 1,469,981 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss) (495 ) (1,039 ) Treasury stock, at cost (6,162 and 6,147 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) (894,078 ) (891,026 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,438,063 1,303,036 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,733,264 $ 4,197,539

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues Recurring $ 491,896 $ 444,421 Implementation and other 7,985 7,216 Total revenues 499,881 451,637 Cost of revenues Operating expenses 63,670 53,085 Depreciation and amortization 14,961 12,147 Total cost of revenues 78,631 65,232 Administrative expenses Sales and marketing 115,524 103,574 Research and development 50,509 42,669 General and administrative (48,104 ) 65,605 Depreciation and amortization 17,507 14,125 Total administrative expenses 135,436 225,973 Total operating expenses 214,067 291,205 Operating income 285,814 160,432 Interest expense (782 ) (837 ) Other income (expense), net 5,009 6,004 Income before income taxes 290,041 165,599 Provision for income taxes 42,854 46,303 Net income $ 247,187 $ 119,296 Earnings per share, basic $ 4.37 $ 2.06 Earnings per share, diluted $ 4.37 $ 2.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 56,546 57,867 Diluted 56,552 57,991 Comprehensive earnings: Net income $ 247,187 $ 119,296 Unrealized net gains on available-for-sale securities 837 1,050 Tax effect (293 ) (200 ) Other comprehensive income, net of tax 544 850 Comprehensive earnings $ 247,731 $ 120,146

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 247,187 $ 119,296 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,468 26,272 Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities (73 ) (124 ) Non-cash marketing expense 398 418 Loss (Gain) on disposition of property and equipment 10 (13 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 276 308 Stock-based compensation expense (93,790 ) 27,819 Deferred income taxes, net (10,489 ) (1,650 ) Other (100 ) 78 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,555 ) 5,041 Prepaid expenses (13,888 ) (6,984 ) Inventory 182 385 Other assets 572 2,923 Deferred contract costs (37,640 ) (38,519 ) Accounts payable 2,980 (4,645 ) Income taxes, net 35,673 24,933 Accrued commissions and bonuses (10,401 ) (10,845 ) Accrued payroll and vacation (13,636 ) (8,835 ) Deferred revenue 6,570 3,386 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,892 6,859 Net cash provided by operating activities 148,636 146,103 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments from funds held for clients - (25,000 ) Proceeds from investments from funds held for clients 90,000 25,000 Purchases of property and equipment (47,728 ) (40,618 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 13 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 42,285 (40,618 ) Cash flows from financing activities Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements (3,052 ) (626 ) Dividends paid (21,209 ) - Net change in client funds obligation 400,355 183,629 Net cash provided by financing activities 376,094 183,003 Increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 567,015 288,488 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,422,760 2,409,095 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,989,775 $ 2,697,583

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,325 $ 505,590 Restricted cash included in funds held for clients 2,618,450 2,191,993 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,989,775 $ 2,697,583 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 9,070 $ 6,991 Stock-based compensation for capitalized software $ 3,589 $ 3,597 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 5,080 $ 1,933

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 247,187 $ 119,296 Interest expense 782 837 Provision for income taxes 42,854 46,303 Depreciation and amortization 32,468 26,272 EBITDA 323,291 192,708 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (93,790 ) 27,819 Adjusted EBITDA $ 229,501 $ 220,527 Net income margin 49.4 % 26.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 45.9 % 48.8 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income to non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 247,187 $ 119,296 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (93,790 ) 27,819 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (6,749 ) (4,464 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 146,648 $ 142,651 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 56,546 57,867 Diluted 56,552 57,991 Earnings per share, basic $ 4.37 $ 2.06 Earnings per share, diluted $ 4.37 $ 2.06 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 2.59 $ 2.47 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 2.59 $ 2.46

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, basic: Earnings per share, basic $ 4.37 $ 2.06 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (1.66 ) 0.48 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.12 ) (0.07 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 2.59 $ 2.47

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted: Earnings per share, diluted $ 4.37 $ 2.06 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (1.66 ) 0.48 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.12 ) (0.08 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 2.59 $ 2.46

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted gross profit: Total revenues $ 499,881 $ 451,637 Less: Total cost of revenues (78,631 ) (65,232 ) Total gross profit 421,250 386,405 Plus: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,991 2,385 Total adjusted gross profit $ 424,241 $ 388,790 Gross margin 84.3 % 85.6 % Adjusted gross margin 84.9 % 86.1 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted sales and marketing expenses: Sales and marketing expenses $ 115,524 $ 103,574 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (5,494 ) (5,476 ) Adjusted sales and marketing expenses $ 110,030 $ 98,098 Total revenues $ 499,881 $ 451,637 Sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 23.1 % 22.9 % Adjusted sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 22.0 % 21.7 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted total administrative expenses: Total administrative expenses $ 135,436 $ 225,973 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 96,781 (25,434 ) Adjusted total administrative expenses $ 232,217 $ 200,539 Total revenues $ 499,881 $ 451,637 Total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 27.1 % 50.0 % Adjusted total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 46.5 % 44.4 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted research and development expenses: Research and development expenses $ 50,509 $ 42,669 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (5,370 ) (5,258 ) Adjusted research and development expenses $ 45,139 $ 37,411 Total revenues $ 499,881 $ 451,637 Research and development expenses as a % of revenues 10.1 % 9.4 % Adjusted research and development expenses as a % of revenues 9.0 % 8.3 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Total research and development costs: Capitalized research and development costs $ 29,846 $ 21,353 Research and development expenses 50,509 42,669 Total research and development costs $ 80,355 $ 64,022 Total revenues $ 499,881 $ 451,637 Total research and development costs as a % of revenues 16.1 % 14.2 % Adjusted total research and development costs: Total research and development costs $ 80,355 $ 64,022 Less: Capitalized non-cash stock-based compensation (3,589 ) (3,597 ) Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (5,370 ) (5,258 ) Adjusted total research and development costs $ 71,396 $ 55,167 Total revenues $ 499,881 $ 451,637 Adjusted total research and development costs as a % of revenues 14.3 % 12.2 %

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Components of Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation Expense (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense: Operating expenses $ 2,991 $ 2,385 Sales and marketing 5,494 5,476 Research and development 5,370 5,258 General and administrative (107,645 ) 14,700 Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense $ (93,790 ) $ 27,819

