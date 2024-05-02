Anzeige
Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Capitalica Asset Management has completed the Verde office complex in Riga

Capitalica Asset Management, an investment management company of the SBA Group,
has completed the construction of the greenest office complex, Verde, in Riga.
The business complex, consisting of two buildings with a total area of ??45
thousand square meters, is home to 19 Latvian and international companies. The
construction cost of the first Capitalica Asset Management project in Latvia
exceeded 65 million euros. 

Construction of Verde began in 2020, and the complex's first building was
opened in 2022. The eleven-story Class A buildings were implemented according
to the highest sustainability and energy building standards, making it the
greenest office complex in Riga. 

"Completing Verde construction is essential for all involved in developing the
complex - tenants, investors, and bondholders. The total area of ??leased and
common-use premises is 30 thousand square meters, of which the first building
is fully occupied, and the second building, more than 90%, has been leased to
international and local IT, financial, and medical companies. This indicates
that the real estate market in the Latvian capital was indeed "thirsty" for
Class A buildings. Therefore, in the future, we will continue to develop Class
A office complexes in Lithuania and Latvia," commented Mindaugas Liaudanskas,
CEO of Capitalica Asset Management. 

Challenges of Construction

Iveta Lace, Commercial Director of the Verde office complex, says that one of
the most significant achievements in developing the second office building was
the timely implementation of the project. The first tenants can move into the
second building as early as this May. 

"Sincerely congratulate all colleagues, partners, and tenants on completing the
second Verde building. Construction presented unexpected challenges - we were
"hit" by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and various economic shocks, but
thanks to a motivated and goal-oriented team of developers, architects, and
builders, the second Verde building became the only newly opened Class A
commercial building in the Skanste business district this year," she says. 

Companies such as Tietoevry Latvia, Swisscom, Roche Services & Solutions,
Vividerm, Merito Group, and Indexo will be moving into the second building this
month. In addition to the mentioned companies, the following companies are
located in the office complex: Decta, Swetch, Enefit, KPMG Latvia, Workland,
VIA SMS Group, IGK AG, Also Cloud, Moltto Coffee, Dia 36.Line, Marsh, and
others. 

The Project Embodies a "Green" Outlook

The second Verde building is like the twin of the first, but even closer to the
center of Riga, at the beginning of the modern Skanste business district. The
buildings are connected by a spacious underground garage and vestibule with the
Dia 36.Line restaurant in the center. As in the first building, the newly
opened fifth floor features over 600 square meters of lushly landscaped terrace
with relaxation and work areas. 

The project embodies a "green" outlook, realized by architects Andris
Kronbergs, Janis Zvejnieks (Arhis Architects), and landscape architects from
Zala Landscape Architects and the structural design bureau Arenso. Technical
supervision of the construction was carried out by Forma 2, engineering design
of utility networks was handled by Berga Projekti and A. Abeles inženieru
birojs, fire safety solutions were provided by VPM Latvia, and sustainability
certification consultations were provided by Vesta Consulting. 

The leasing and management partner of the project is Colliers, the leading real
estate agency in Latvia. 



About Verde

Verde (www.Verde.lv) is the greenest Class A office complex in Riga, located in
the Skanste district, with the first phase opened in the summer of 2022 and the
second phase completed in the spring of 2024. The Verde office complex consists
of two buildings with a total leased area of 30 thousand square meters (45
thousand square meters, including the underground parking lot). This project
was created according to the highest sustainability standards, BREEAM Excellent
and nearly Zero Energy Building (nZEB) standards. 

An exceptional feature of Verde will be a 1,200-square-meter green terrace with
trees and plants, as well as green outdoor workspaces in the courtyards of each
of the buildings. The "green" worldview is embodied in the Verde complex
through sustainable and modern architectural solutions implemented by Latvian
architects Andris Kronbergs and Janis Zvejnieks (Arhis Architects), applying
Class A energy efficiency and smart building management solutions. 

SEB bank financed the construction of the Verde office complex by providing a
five-year, 60 million euro loan to the project developer, SBA Group company
Capitalica Asset Management. 

About Capitalica Asset Management and SBA Group

Capitalica Asset Management (www.capitalica.lt) is a licensed and supervised
investment management company of the Bank of Lithuania, managing investment
funds investing in commercial real estate in the Baltic States. The Capitalica
Baltic Real Estate Fund I managed by Capitalica Asset Management, owns the
Verde office complex in Riga, the 135 business center in Vilnius, the Kauno
Dokas business center in Kaunas, and the Luize shopping center in Klaipeda. The
Capitalica Green Logistics Fund currently owns five green-concept logistics
building complexes, three in Tallinn and two in Riga. The majority shareholder
(70 %) of Capitalica Asset Management is SBA Group, one of the largest
Lithuanian business groups, employing about 3,500 people across 30 companies. 


     Mindaugas Liaudanskas
     
     CEO of Capitalica Asset Management
     
     mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt
     
     +370 612 30412
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
