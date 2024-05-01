TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: MCW), the nation's largest car wash brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our overall results in the first quarter were in line with expectations, and we are executing against our strategic initiatives to drive profitable growth. In the first quarter, our subscription business remained incredibly resilient, growth in our new Titanium membership package was very strong, and we opened a record number of new greenfields for any first quarter in our history," said John Lai, Chairman and CEO of Mister Car Wash. "Finally, we are finding ways to do more with less and managing our expense structure to deliver strong cash flow and more than $75 million of adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Net revenues increased 6% to $239.2 million, up from $226.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Comparable-store sales increased 0.9% during the quarter.

UWC sales represented 74% of total wash sales compared to 69% in the first quarter of 2023. The Company added 35 thousand net new UWC members in the first quarter and had approximately 2.1 million members as of March 31, 2024.

The Company opened six new greenfield locations in the first quarter of 2024, bringing the total number of car wash locations operated to 482 as of March 31, 2024, compared to 439 car wash locations as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 10%.

Net income and net income per diluted share were $16.6 million and $0.05, respectively.

Adjusted net income (1) and diluted adjusted net income per share (1) were $26.6 million and $0.08, respectively.

and diluted adjusted net income per share were $26.6 million and $0.08, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 6% to $75.2 million from $71.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations disclosures included below in this press release.

Store Count

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Beginning location count 476 436 Locations acquired - - Greenfield locations opened 6 4 Closures - 1 Ending location count 482 439

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $10.7 million, and there were no borrowings under the Company's Revolving Commitment, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $19.0 million and no borrowings under the Company's Revolving Commitment as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $58.0 million during the first quarter of 2024, compared to $67.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Debt Refinancing Highlights

On March 27, 2024, we upsized, amended & extended the $901 million First Lien Term Loan to $925 million now due in 2031 and removed a 0.10% credit spread adjustment to the SOFR benchmark for all available interest periods.

On March 27, 2024, we also upsized, amended & extended the $150 million Revolving Commitment to $300 million now due in 2029, and removed a 0.10% credit spread adjustment to the SOFR benchmark for all available interest periods and reduced the cost of borrowings under the facility.

Proceeds of the transaction were used to refinance our existing First Lien Term Loan due in 2026 and the existing Revolving Commitment due in 2026.

The transactions extend our debt maturities and increase available liquidity in line with Company growth.

Sale-Leasebacks and Rent Expense

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company completed one sale-leaseback transaction involving one car wash location for aggregate consideration of $4.9 million.

With 435 car wash leases at the end of the first quarter versus 388 leases at the end of the first quarter last year, rent expense, net increased 12% to $26.5 million, compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

The Company reiterates the guidance previously provided for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024:

2024 Outlook Net revenues $988 to $1,016 million Comparable-store sales growth % 0.5% to 2.5% Adjusted net income $99 to $111 million Adjusted EBITDA $291.5 to $308 million Diluted adjusted net income per share $0.30 to $0.34 Interest expense, net $81 million Rent expense, net Approx. $111 million Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted, full year 330 million New greenfield locations Approx. 40 Capital expenditures(1) $364 to $405 million Sale leasebacks $135 to $150 million

(1) Total capital expenditures for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 are expected to consist of approximately $314 million to $350 million of new store growth capital expenditures and $50 million to $55 million of other capital expenditures related to store-level maintenance, productivity improvements and the integration of acquired locations.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and to provide a business update is scheduled for today, May 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 855-209-8213 (international callers please dial 1-412-542-4146) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/ for 90 days.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates over 475 locations and has North America's largest car wash subscription program. With a passionate team of professionals, advanced technology, and a commitment to exceptional customer experiences, Mister Car Wash is dedicated to providing a clean, shiny, and dry vehicle every time. The Mister brand is deeply rooted in delivering quality service, fostering friendliness, and demonstrating a genuine commitment to the communities it serves while prioritizing responsible environmental practices and resource management. To learn more visit www.mistercarwash.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Diluted adjusted net income per share (the "Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

The Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures are non-GAAP measures of the Company's operating performance and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization expense, (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, acquisition expenses, non-cash rent expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and other nonrecurring charges. Adjusted net income is defined as net income before (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition expenses, non-cash rent expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, other nonrecurring charges, income tax impact of stock award exercises and the tax impact of adjustments to net income. Adjusted net income per share is defined as basic net income per share before (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, acquisition expenses, non-cash rent expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, other nonrecurring charges, income tax impact of stock award exercises and the tax impact of adjustments to basic net income per share. Diluted adjusted net income per share is defined as diluted net income per share before (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition expenses, non-cash rent expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, other nonrecurring charges, income tax impact of stock award exercises and the tax impact of adjustments to basic net income per share.

Management believes the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company's operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Investors are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the Company's presentation of the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures in future periods, and any such modification may be material.

Management believes that the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures are helpful in highlighting trends in the Company's core operating performance compared to other measures, which can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which the Company operates and capital investments. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA in connection with establishing discretionary annual incentive compensation; to supplement U.S. GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company's business strategies; to make budgeting decisions; and because the Company's credit facilities use measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA to measure the Company's compliance with certain covenants.

The Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, for example, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: the Company's cash expenditure or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; the Company's cash requirements for the Company's working capital needs; the interest expense and the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the Company's debt; cash requirements for replacement of assets that are being depreciated and amortized; and the impact of certain cash charges or cash receipts resulting from matters management does not find indicative of the Company's ongoing operations.

The Company is not providing a reconciliation of the fiscal 2024 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Diluted adjusted net income per share because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. The amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including acquisition expenses, other expenses and the other adjustments reflected are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding Mister Car Wash's expansion efforts and expected growth and financial and operational results for fiscal 2024 are forward-looking statements. Words including "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our inability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and maintain or grow the number of UWC members, which could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and rate of growth; our failure to acquire, or open and operate new locations in a timely and cost-effective manner, and enter into new markets or leverage new technologies, may materially and adversely affect our competitive advantage or financial performance; our inability to successfully implement our growth strategies on a timely basis or at all; we are subject to a number of risks and regulations related to credit card and debit card payments we accept; an overall decline in the health of the economy and other factors impacting consumer spending, such as natural disasters and fluctuations in inflation, may affect consumer purchases, reduce demand for our services and materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition; inflation, supply chain disruption and other increased operating costs could materially and adversely affect our results of operations; our locations may experience difficulty hiring and retaining qualified personnel, resulting in higher labor costs; we lease or sublease the land and buildings where a number of our locations are situated, which could expose us to possible liabilities and losses; our indebtedness could adversely affect our financial health and competitive position; our business is subject to various laws and regulations and changes in such laws and regulations, or failure to comply with existing or future laws and regulations, may result in litigation, investigation or claims by third parties or employees that could adversely affect our business; our locations are subject to certain environmental laws and regulations; we are subject to data security and privacy risks that could negatively impact our results of operations or reputation; we may be unable to adequately protect, and we may incur significant costs in enforcing or defending, our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; stockholders' ability to influence corporate matters may be limited because a small number of stockholders beneficially own a substantial amount of our common stock and continue to have substantial control over us; our stock price may be volatile or may decline regardless of our operating performance, resulting in substantial losses for investors purchasing shares of our common stock; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of the Company's website at www.mistercarwash.com.

Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 239,183 $ 225,960 Cost of labor and chemicals 71,658 66,792 Other store operating expenses 96,803 89,466 General and administrative 29,710 24,183 Gain on sale of assets (1,533 ) (63 ) Total costs and expenses 196,638 180,378 Operating income 42,545 45,582 Other (income) expense: Interest expense, net 20,024 17,748 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,882 - Other income (5,189 ) - Total other expense, net 16,717 17,748 Income before taxes 25,828 27,834 Income tax provision 9,191 6,698 Net income $ 16,637 $ 21,136 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.06 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 315,838,788 307,291,909 Diluted 330,012,144 327,608,266

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) As of (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,701 $ 19,047 Accounts receivable, net 6,475 6,304 Other receivables 17,693 14,714 Inventory, net 7,647 8,952 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,220 11,877 Total current assets 52,736 60,894 Property and equipment, net 773,230 725,121 Operating lease right of use assets, net 836,528 833,547 Other intangible assets, net 116,023 117,667 Goodwill 1,134,734 1,134,734 Other assets 12,010 9,573 Total assets $ 2,925,261 $ 2,881,536 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,676 $ 33,641 Accrued payroll and related expenses 23,512 19,771 Other accrued expenses 31,046 38,738 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,920 - Current maturities of operating lease liability 44,850 43,979 Current maturities of finance lease liability 766 746 Deferred revenue 33,899 32,686 Total current liabilities 174,669 169,561 Long-term portion of debt, net 913,350 897,424 Operating lease liability 810,783 809,409 Financing lease liability 13,833 14,033 Deferred tax liability 79,506 71,657 Other long-term liabilities 4,396 4,417 Total liabilities 1,996,537 1,966,501 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,

317,835,082 and 315,192,401 shares outstanding as of

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3,184 3,157 Additional paid-in capital 814,296 817,271 Retained earnings 111,244 94,607 Total stockholders' equity 928,724 915,035 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,925,261 $ 2,881,536

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 16,637 $ 21,136 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 19,595 17,307 Stock-based compensation expense 6,246 5,361 Gain on sale of assets, net (1,533 ) (63 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,882 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 410 419 Non-cash lease expense 11,917 10,739 Deferred income tax 7,849 5,428 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (172 ) 3,009 Other receivables (4,096 ) 1,128 Inventory, net 1,305 946 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,703 1,850 Accounts payable 2,344 2,553 Accrued expenses 3,615 5,155 Deferred revenue 1,214 1,114 Operating lease liability (10,499 ) (9,696 ) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities (427 ) 631 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 57,990 $ 67,017 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (81,844 ) (72,059 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4,900 8,899 Net cash used in investing activities $ (76,944 ) $ (63,160 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee plans 729 1,055 Payments for repurchases of common stock (9,924 ) - Proceeds from debt borrowings 925,000 - Proceeds from revolving line of credit 23,000 - Payments on debt borrowings (901,201 ) - Payments on revolving line of credit (23,000 ) - Payments of deferred financing costs (3,772 ) - Principal payments on finance lease obligations (180 ) (161 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 10,652 $ 894 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash during period (8,302 ) 4,751 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 19,119 65,222 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 10,817 $ 69,973 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,701 $ 69,903 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 116 70 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 10,817 $ 69,973 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 19,233 $ 11,697 Cash paid for income taxes $ 264 $ 151 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment in accounts payable $ 15,596 $ 11,993 Property and equipment in other accrued expenses $ 4,234 $ 5,969 Payment of debt financing costs in other accrued expenses $ 1,503 $ - Stock option exercise proceeds in other receivables $ - $ 61

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 16,637 $ 21,136 Interest expense, net 20,024 17,748 Income tax provision 9,191 6,698 Depreciation and amortization expense 19,595 17,307 Gain on sale of assets (1,533 ) (63 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,802 5,361 Acquisition expenses 565 459 Non-cash rent expense 1,487 1,030 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,882 - Employee retention credit (5,189 ) - Other 5,711 1,300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,172 $ 70,976

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 16,637 $ 21,136 Gain on sale of assets (1,533 ) (63 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,802 5,361 Acquisition expenses 565 459 Non-cash rent expense 1,487 1,030 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,882 - Employee retention credit (5,189 ) - Other 5,711 1,300 Income tax impact of stock award exercises 2,260 (516 ) Tax impact of adjustments to net income (2,035 ) (2,022 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 26,587 $ 26,685 Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 330,012,144 327,608,266

Contacts

Investors

John Rouleau

ICR

IR@mistercarwash.com



Media

media@mistercarwash.com