SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) ("SilverBow" or the "Company") today announced operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Reported average net production in the upper half of guidance of 91.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d") (46% oil/liquids); grew year-over-year net oil production by 116% to 24.5 thousand barrels of oil per day ("MBbls/d"); increases reflect the South Texas acquisition in late 2023 and ongoing gains in well productivity and cycle time efficiencies
- Invested $109 million in capital, approximately 20% below consensus expectations
- Generated a net loss of $16 million, or ($0.61) per diluted share (all per share amounts stated on a diluted basis), which includes a net unrealized loss on the value of the Company's derivative contracts of $90 million and advisory fees of approximately $5 million, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $200 million and non-GAAP free cash flow ("FCF") of $56 million3
- Reduced total debt by $178 million since closing the South Texas acquisition in late 20231. Leverage ratio at the end of the first quarter was 1.35x2, less than SilverBow's leverage ratio prior to the acquisition announcement
- Enhanced 2024 outlook, raised full year production, FCF and debt reduction expectations:
- Production expectations raised 5% to a midpoint of 94 MBoe/d, with oil/liquids representing 48% of volumes
- FCF estimate increased $50 million, or 36%, to a midpoint of $188 million
- The Company further optimized its planned 2024 investments and is now allocating 85% of capital to higher-return oil and liquids developments. Full year capital program of $470 - $510 million remains unchanged
- Lowered expected year-end leverage ratio to approximately 1.25x on accelerated debt paydown and expect to attain long-term target of less than 1.0x in 2025
- Through multiple transactions over the last three years and culminating with a recent acreage trade, SilverBow has assembled a contiguous 25,000 gross acre position in the liquids-rich window of the Eagle Ford. The Company has drilled six wells on the position with well results and returns exceeding expectations. This position holds an estimated 150-plus high-return development locations. SilverBow plans to drill 10-12 additional wells on the asset this year
- Implemented a successful refrac program with initial wells demonstrating internal rates of return of more than 100%. SilverBow has identified more than 100 refrac opportunities and plans additional refracs in 2024
- The Company drilled its first horseshoe (U-shaped) well in the Austin Chalk, proving its ability to capture significant upside through development of complex acreage configurations. More than 30 horseshoe development locations have been identified
- Delivered significant operational achievements year-to-date which are expected to lead to sustainable capital efficiencies and recovery of additional resources.4 SilverBow's drilling performance on its first 10 wells on the South Texas acquisition acreage exceeds the prior operator's performance by 30%
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
Sean Woolverton, SilverBow's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our first quarter results were outstanding and are an indicator of the trajectory of our business. With the successful integration of our South Texas acquisition, we have greater scale, capital flexibility, product diversity and cash flow generation. Consistent with our stated strategy, we are staying disciplined on returns and demonstrating accelerated debt paydown as we march towards our long-term leverage ratio target of less than 1.0x. Strong performance during this quarter supports an increase to our full year 2024 outlook for production and free cash flow."
Mr. Woolverton commented further, "We are clearly demonstrating our recent transaction is highly accretive to the business and accelerates delivery of our stated strategy to create further value for all shareholders."
FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING SUMMARY
For the first quarter of 2024, SilverBow reported a net loss of $16 million, or ($0.61) per share, which includes a net unrealized loss on the value of the Company's derivative contracts of $90 million and advisory fees of approximately $5 million. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $200 million and non-GAAP FCF was $56 million3. Financial results in the period were driven by production results in the upper half of SilverBow's guidance. Average net production increased 80% over the prior year to 91.4 MBoe/d. Oil production averaged 24.5 MBbls/d, up nearly 116% over the comparable period. Production mix for the quarter consisted of 54% natural gas, 27% crude oil and 19% natural gas liquids ("NGLs").
Stated without the impact of hedging, crude oil and natural gas realizations in the quarter were 97% and 88% of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") and Henry Hub, respectively. Average realized prices by product were $74.65 per barrel of oil, $1.96 per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas and $23.15 per barrel of NGLs (30% of WTI benchmark). Please refer to the tables included in this release for complete production volumes and pricing information.
Total production expenses in the quarter, which include lease operating expenses, transportation and processing expenses and production taxes, were $8.14 per barrel of oil equivalent ("Boe").
Capital investments for the quarter totaled $109 million on an accrual basis.
OPERATIONS UPDATE
SilverBow operated three rigs in the quarter, with operations primarily focusing on the Central Oil, Western Condensate and Eastern Extension areas, and brought online 12 net wells. The Company plans to reduce activity to two rigs in June 2024.
Specific to the South Texas acquisition, SilverBow is currently drilling a 10-well pad developing four stacked zones (Upper and Lower Eagle Ford and Middle and Lower Austin Chalk). The Company's drilling performance on its first 10 wells on the South Texas acquisition acreage exceeds the prior operator's performance by 30%. First production from this pad is expected late in the second quarter of 2024.
In line with SilverBow's strategic goal of building a scaled and durable portfolio, the Company completed a land swap with a third party subsequent to the first quarter; which aided in assembling a contiguous 25,000 gross acre position. The total position has more than 150 prospective liquids-rich locations in La Salle and McMullen counties, Texas. SilverBow targeted this overlooked area with confidence that historical drilling and completion practices undervalued the true potential of the Eagle Ford. SilverBow used its proven operational practices to enhance well productivity and returns. To date, six wells have been drilled on the acreage with estimated rates of return of more than 100%, exceeding SilverBow's initial expectations. The area immediately competes for capital with an additional 10-12 wells planned for the area in 2024. Through its disciplined acquisition and trade strategy, the Company built this impactful inventory position at no incremental cash cost.
In the first quarter, the Company advanced key operational achievements, including highly-successful refracs and drilling of our first horseshoe (U-shaped) well in the Austin Chalk. Both efforts significantly enhanced returns and can be repeated across SilverBow's portfolio.
The first two refracs were each completed for under $4 million. SilverBow estimates that the projects will achieve payout in less than 10 months and have a project rate of return of more than 100%. The Company has identified more than 100 refrac opportunities across its portfolio and is planning for additional refracs this year.
SilverBow recently drilled an 8,900 foot horseshoe (U-shaped) lateral well in Live Oak County. The well, which was recently completed, was designed to optimally develop a complex acreage configuration to enhance project returns, reduce cycle times and capture additional resource. When comparing results of the horseshoe well to two traditional, shorter lateral wells, SilverBow estimates that total drill and complete costs were about 25% lower, and cycle times were improved by about 15%. The successful development approach will be deployed to develop additional targets in the immediate area. The Company has identified more than 30 horseshoe wells that can be drilled on complex, stranded acreage configurations to unlock potential significant value.
2024 OUTLOOK
For the second quarter of 2024, SilverBow expects its production to be 90.8 - 95.4 MBoe/d, with oil volumes of 23.5 - 25.0 MBbls/d. For the full year 2024, the Company increased its production guidance to 90.0 - 97.3 MBoe/d. Based on the revised guidance, SilverBow's full year 2024 oil/liquids volumes are expected to comprise 48% of the Company's total production. Consistent with SilverBow's returns driven strategy, the Company's volume guidance assumes full ethane recovery in the NGL production stream for the remainder of 2024.
SilverBow increased its estimate for full year 2024 free cash flow to $175 - $200 million with estimated full year 2024 capital investments unchanged at $470 - $510 million. Additional detail on the Company's outlook can be found in the table included in this release.
RISK MANAGEMENT
SilverBow has a proven track record of effectively managing commodity price risks through the use of derivatives. As of April 26, 2024, the Company had 63% of total production hedged for the remainder of 2024, using the midpoint of guidance; 75% of natural gas production hedged at an average price of $3.78 per million British thermal units; 67% of oil hedged at an average price of $74.87 per barrel and 28% of NGLs hedged at an average price of $25.92 per barrel. The hedged amounts are inclusive of both swaps and collars with the average price factoring in the floor price of the collars. Refer to the corporate presentation posted on SilverBow's website today for a detailed summary of the Company's derivative contracts.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND LIQUIDITY
As of March 31, 2024, SilverBow had approximately $605 million of liquidity, consisting of $1 million of cash and $604 million of availability under its senior secured revolving credit facility ("Credit Facility"). As of April 30, 2024, the Company had $627 million of undrawn capacity under the Credit Facility and $3 million of cash resulting in $630 million of liquidity. This represents $178 million of debt reduction in the five months since closing the South Texas acquisition; debt reduction remains the primary use of FCF in the near-term.
As of March 31, 2024, SilverBow reported total debt of $1.1 billion and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio of $814 million3, which, in accordance with the leverage ratio calculation in its Credit Facility, includes pro forma contributions from acquired assets prior to their closing dates totaling $189 million. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had a leverage ratio of 1.35x2. SilverBow expects to exit the year at a leverage ratio of approximately 1.25x which is inclusive of the $50 million deferred payment associated with the South Texas acquisition. Assuming current strip prices, the Company expects to reach its goal of less than 1.0x in 2025. As of April 26, 2024, SilverBow had 25.5 million total common shares outstanding.
(Footnotes)
1 As of April 30, 2024, the Company had $573 million of outstanding borrowings under its Credit Facility.
2 Leverage ratio is defined as total long-term debt, before unamortized discounts, divided by Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled in the tables included in this release) for the trailing twelve-month period.
3 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio and FCF are non-GAAP measures defined and reconciled in the tables included in this release.
4 See details in the Company's corporate presentation posted on its website regarding reinvigorating existing wells, drilling horseshoe (U-shaped) wells to optimize development and further drilling enhancements on its South Texas acquisition.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(Unaudited)
SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiary (in thousands, except share amounts)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,446
$
969
Accounts receivable, net
125,459
138,343
Fair value of commodity derivatives
89,535
116,549
Other current assets
5,652
5,590
Total Current Assets
222,092
261,451
Property and Equipment:
Property and equipment, full cost method, including $30,899 and $28,375, respectively, of unproved property costs not being amortized at the end of each period
3,709,469
3,597,160
Less - Accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization & impairment
(1,315,364
)
(1,223,241
)
Property and Equipment, Net
2,394,105
2,373,919
Right of use assets
20,658
12,888
Fair value of long-term commodity derivatives
29,432
55,114
Other long-term assets
28,876
31,090
Total Assets
$
2,695,163
$
2,734,462
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
143,684
$
98,816
Deferred acquisition liability
50,000
50,000
Fair value of commodity derivatives
26,333
5,509
Accrued capital costs
42,114
31,900
Current portion of long-term debt
37,500
28,125
Accrued interest
8,325
9,668
Current lease liability
7,765
4,001
Undistributed oil and gas revenues
37,754
20,425
Total Current Liabilities
353,475
248,444
Long-term debt, net of current portion
1,039,469
1,173,766
Non-current lease liability
12,955
8,899
Deferred tax liabilities
94,077
99,227
Asset retirement obligations
11,913
11,584
Fair value of long-term commodity derivatives
8,110
2,504
Other long-term liabilities
-
710
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 26,027,103 and 25,914,956 shares issued, respectively, and 25,523,808 and 25,429,610 shares outstanding, respectively
260
259
Additional paid-in capital
681,099
679,202
Treasury stock, held at cost, 503,295 and 485,346 shares, respectively
(11,151
)
(10,617
)
Retained earnings
504,956
520,484
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,175,164
1,189,328
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,695,163
$
2,734,462
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiary (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Revenues
$
256,680
$
139,954
Operating Expenses:
General and administrative, net
8,791
7,664
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
92,103
43,998
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
316
224
Lease operating expenses
31,825
20,560
Workovers
610
779
Transportation and gas processing
35,199
11,520
Severance and other taxes
16,212
9,385
Total Operating Expenses
185,056
94,130
Operating Income
71,624
45,824
Non-Operating Income (Expense)
Gain (loss) on commodity derivatives, net
(56,078
)
92,249
Interest expense, net
(36,017
)
(16,745
)
Other income (expense), net
156
(24
)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(20,315
)
121,304
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
(4,787
)
26,812
Net Income (Loss)
$
(15,528
)
$
94,492
Per Share Amounts:
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$
(0.61
)
$
4.21
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$
(0.61
)
$
4.17
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
25,445
22,440
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
25,445
22,634
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiary (in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(15,528
)
$
94,492
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
92,103
43,998
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
316
224
Deferred income taxes
(5,150
)
26,612
Share-based compensation
1,830
1,124
(Gain) Loss on derivatives, net
56,078
(92,249
)
Cash settlement (paid) received on derivatives
38,371
18,699
Settlements of asset retirement obligations
(2
)
(3
)
Other, net
3,362
756
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and other current assets
(5,374
)
30,687
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
24,557
(24,504
)
Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
465
300
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest
(1,343
)
(441
)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
189,685
99,695
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Additions to property and equipment
(80,225
)
(111,285
)
Acquisition of oil and gas properties, net of purchase price adjustments
11,821
(1,090
)
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
5,730
-
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
(62,674
)
(112,375
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from bank borrowings
128,000
121,000
Payments of bank borrowings
(254,000
)
(104,000
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(534
)
(2,945
)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(126,534
)
14,055
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
477
1,375
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
8,729
792
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
9,206
$
2,167
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid during period for interest
$
34,072
$
16,434
Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:
Changes in capital accounts payable and capital accruals
$
29,194
$
(3,097
)
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
Definition of Non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company (Unaudited)
The following non-GAAP measures are presented in addition to financial statements as SilverBow believes these metrics and performance measures are widely used by the investment community, including investors, research analysts and others, to evaluate and useful in comparing upstream oil and gas companies in making investment decisions or recommendations. These measures, as presented, may have differing calculations among companies and investment professionals and may not be directly comparable to the same measures provided by others. A non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure or measures is presented below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA: The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders in addition to reported net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) plus (less) depreciation, depletion and amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations, interest expense, net losses (gains) on commodity derivative contracts, amounts collected (paid) for commodity derivative contracts held to settlement, income tax expense (benefit); and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that SilverBow believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Company's management and by external users of SilverBow's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. It is also used to assess SilverBow's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is important as it is considered among the financial covenants under the Company's First Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, and certain lenders party thereto (as amended, the "Credit Agreement"), a material source of liquidity for SilverBow. Please reference the Company's 2023 Form 10-K for discussion of the Credit Agreement and its covenants.
Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio: In accordance with the Leverage Ratio calculation for SilverBow's Credit Facility, the Company makes certain adjustments to its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA plus (less) pro forma EBITDA contributions related to closed acquisitions. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio is useful to investors because it reflects the last twelve months EBITDA used by the administrative agent for SilverBow's Credit Facility in the calculation of its leverage ratio covenant.
Cash General and Administrative Expenses: Cash G&A expenses is a non-GAAP measure calculated as net general and administrative costs less share-based compensation. The Company believes that cash G&A is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period. In addition, SilverBow believes cash G&A expenses are used by analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry to allow for analysis of G&A spend without regard to stock-based compensation which can vary substantially from company to company. Cash G&A expenses should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total G&A expenses. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking cash G&A estimates or targets; however, SilverBow is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because the items necessary to estimate such forward-looking GAAP measure are not accessible or estimable at this time without unreasonable efforts. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.
Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA (defined above) plus (less) cash interest expense and bank fees, capital expenditures and current income tax (expense) benefit. The Company believes that free cash flow is useful to investors and analysts because it assists in evaluating SilverBow's operating performance, and the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and gas industry. SilverBow uses this information as one of the bases for comparing its operating performance with other companies within the oil and gas industry. Free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking free cash flow estimates or targets; however, SilverBow is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because the items necessary to estimate such forward-looking GAAP measure are not accessible or estimable at this time without unreasonable efforts. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.
Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratio): Leverage Ratio is calculated as total debt, defined as long-term debt excluding unamortized discount and debt issuance costs, divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent twelve-month period.
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiary (in thousands, except share amounts)
The below tables provide the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for the following periods (in thousands).
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Net Income (Loss)
$
(15,528
)
$
94,492
Plus:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
92,103
43,998
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
316
224
Interest expense
36,017
16,745
Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives, net
56,078
(92,249
)
Derivative cash settlements collected/(paid) (1)
34,057
19,868
Income tax expense/(benefit)
(4,787
)
26,812
Share-based compensation expense
1,829
1,124
Adjusted EBITDA
$
200,085
$
111,014
Plus:
Cash interest expense and bank fees, net
(34,073
)
(16,434
)
Capital expenditures(2)
(109,491
)
(108,033
)
Current income tax (expense)/benefit
(363
)
(200
)
Free Cash Flow
$
56,158
$
(13,653
)
(1) Amounts relate to settled contracts covering the production months during the period.
(2) Excludes proceeds/(payments) related to the divestiture/(acquisition) of oil and gas properties and equipment, outside of regular way land and leasing costs.
Last Twelve Months
Last Twelve Months
Net Income (Loss)
$
187,698
$
499,183
Plus:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
267,220
156,826
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
1,077
660
Interest expense
99,391
52,136
Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives, net
(92,982
)
(158,607
)
Derivative cash settlements collected/(paid) (1)
104,584
(164,348
)
Income tax expense/(benefit)
52,013
39,166
Share-based compensation expense
6,231
5,164
Adjusted EBITDA
$
625,232
$
430,180
Plus:
Cash interest expense and bank fees, net
(88,492
)
(54,656
)
Capital expenditures(2)
(410,048
)
(395,179
)
Current income tax (expense)/benefit
(690
)
(25
)
Free Cash Flow
$
126,002
$
(19,680
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
625,232
$
430,180
Pro forma contribution from closed acquisitions
189,033
119,109
Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio (3)
$
814,265
$
549,289
(1) Amounts relate to settled contracts covering the production months during the period.
(2) Excludes proceeds/(payments) related to the divestiture/(acquisition) of oil and gas properties and equipment, outside of regular way land and leasing costs.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio, which is calculated in accordance with SilverBow's Credit Facility, includes pro forma EBITDA contributions reflecting the results of acquired assets' operations for referenced time periods preceding the acquired assets' close date. Leverage Ratio is calculated as total debt, defined as Credit Facility borrowings plus Second Lien notes, divided by Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio for the most recently completed twelve-month period. The below table provides the calculation for Leverage Ratio for the following periods:
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Credit Facility Borrowings due 2026
$
596,000
$
559,000
Second Lien Notes due 2026
500,000
150,000
Total debt
$
1,096,000
$
709,000
Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio
814,265
549,289
Leverage Ratio
1.35x
1.29x
Calculation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)
SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiary (in thousands, except share amounts)
The below tables provide the calculation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the following periods (all amounts except Adjusted Net Income Per Share in thousands).
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Net Income / (Loss)
$
(15,528
)
$
94,492
Plus:
Unrealized Loss / (Gain) on Commodity Derivatives, net(1)
90,135
(72,381
)
Tax Impact of Adjustments
(21,239
)
15,998
Adjusted Net Income
53,368
38,109
Weighted average Shares Outstanding - Diluted (MM)
25.5
22.6
Adjusted Net Income per Share (Adjusted EPS)
$
2.09
$
1.69
Income Tax Expense / (Benefit)
(4,787
)
26,812
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
$
(20,315
)
$
121,304
Effective Tax Rate
24
%
22
%
Last Twelve Months
Last Twelve Months
Net Income / (Loss)
$
187,698
$
499,183
Plus:
Unrealized Loss / (Gain) on Commodity Derivatives, net(1)
11,602
(322,955
)
Tax Impact of Adjustments
(2,517
)
23,496
Adjusted Net Income
196,783
199,724
Weighted average Shares Outstanding - Diluted (MM)
25.5
22.6
Adjusted Net Income per Share (Adjusted EPS)
$
7.71
$
8.83
Income Tax Expense / (Benefit)
52,013
39,166
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
$
239,711
$
538,349
Effective Tax Rate
22
%
7
%
Production Volumes & Pricing (Unaudited)
SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiary
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Production volumes:
Oil (MBbl)
2,233
1,023
Natural gas (MMcf) (1)
27,093
17,974
Natural gas liquids (MBbl)
1,565
539
Total (MBoe)
8,313
4,558
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (in thousands):
Oil
$
166,704
$
74,655
Natural gas
53,123
52,922
Natural gas liquids
36,218
12,377
Total
$
256,045
$
139,954
Average realized price before impact of cash-settled derivatives:
Oil (per Bbl)
$
74.65
$
73.01
Natural gas (per Mcf)
1.96
2.94
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
23.15
22.95
Average per Boe
$
30.80
$
30.71
Price impact of cash-settled derivatives:
Oil (per Bbl)
$
(0.70
)
$
0.92
Natural gas (per Mcf)
1.31
0.94
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
0.16
3.61
Average per Boe
$
4.10
$
4.36
Average realized price including impact of cash-settled derivatives:
Oil (per Bbl)
$
73.95
$
73.93
Natural gas (per Mcf)
3.27
3.88
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
23.31
26.56
Average per Boe
$
34.90
$
35.07
(1) Natural gas is converted at the rate of six Mcfe to one barrel. Mcf refers to one thousand cubic feet, and MMcf refers to one million cubic feet. Bbl refers to one barrel of oil, and MBbl refers to one thousand barrels.
Second Quarter 2024 & Full Year 2024 Guidance
Guidance
2Q 2024
FY 2024
Production Volumes:
Oil (MBbls/d)
23.5 - 25.0
24.5 - 26.5
Natural Gas (MMcf/d)
290 - 305
285 - 305
NGLs (MBbls/d)
19.0 - 19.6
18.0 - 20.0
Total Reported Production (MBoe/d)
90.8 - 95.4
90.0 - 97.3
% Oil/Liquids
47%
48%
Product Pricing:
Crude Oil NYMEX Differential ($/Bbl)
($5.00) - ($2.00)
N/A
Natural Gas NYMEX Differential ($/Mcf)
($0.40) - $0.00
N/A
Natural Gas Liquids (% of WTI)
24% - 28%
N/A
Operating Costs & Expenses:
Lease Operating Expenses ($/Boe)
$3.90 - $4.30
$3.90 - $4.10
Transportation & Processing ($/Boe)
$4.15 - $4.55
$4.25 - $4.75
Production Taxes (% of Revenue)
6.0% - 7.0%
6.0% - 7.0%
Cash G&A, net ($MM)
$7.0 - $8.0
$24.0 - $25.0
A forward-looking estimate of net G&A expenses is not provided with the forward-looking estimate of cash G&A (a non-GAAP measure) because the items necessary to estimate net G&A expenses are not accessible or estimable at this time without unreasonable efforts. Such items could have a significant impact on net G&A expenses.
