HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) ("SilverBow" or the "Company") today announced operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2024. An updated corporate presentation has been posted to SilverBow's website and can be accessed at www.sbow.com. The Company plans to host a conference call at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET) on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Participation details can be found within this release.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Reported average net production in the upper half of guidance of 91.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d") (46% oil/liquids); grew year-over-year net oil production by 116% to 24.5 thousand barrels of oil per day ("MBbls/d"); increases reflect the South Texas acquisition in late 2023 and ongoing gains in well productivity and cycle time efficiencies

Invested $109 million in capital, approximately 20% below consensus expectations

Generated a net loss of $16 million, or ($0.61) per diluted share (all per share amounts stated on a diluted basis), which includes a net unrealized loss on the value of the Company's derivative contracts of $90 million and advisory fees of approximately $5 million, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $200 million and non-GAAP free cash flow ("FCF") of $56 million 3

Reduced total debt by $178 million since closing the South Texas acquisition in late 2023 1 . Leverage ratio at the end of the first quarter was 1.35x 2 , less than SilverBow's leverage ratio prior to the acquisition announcement

. Leverage ratio at the end of the first quarter was 1.35x , less than SilverBow's leverage ratio prior to the acquisition announcement Enhanced 2024 outlook, raised full year production, FCF and debt reduction expectations: Production expectations raised 5% to a midpoint of 94 MBoe/d, with oil/liquids representing 48% of volumes FCF estimate increased $50 million, or 36%, to a midpoint of $188 million The Company further optimized its planned 2024 investments and is now allocating 85% of capital to higher-return oil and liquids developments. Full year capital program of $470 - $510 million remains unchanged Lowered expected year-end leverage ratio to approximately 1.25x on accelerated debt paydown and expect to attain long-term target of less than 1.0x in 2025

Through multiple transactions over the last three years and culminating with a recent acreage trade, SilverBow has assembled a contiguous 25,000 gross acre position in the liquids-rich window of the Eagle Ford. The Company has drilled six wells on the position with well results and returns exceeding expectations. This position holds an estimated 150-plus high-return development locations. SilverBow plans to drill 10-12 additional wells on the asset this year

Implemented a successful refrac program with initial wells demonstrating internal rates of return of more than 100%. SilverBow has identified more than 100 refrac opportunities and plans additional refracs in 2024

The Company drilled its first horseshoe (U-shaped) well in the Austin Chalk, proving its ability to capture significant upside through development of complex acreage configurations. More than 30 horseshoe development locations have been identified

Delivered significant operational achievements year-to-date which are expected to lead to sustainable capital efficiencies and recovery of additional resources.4 SilverBow's drilling performance on its first 10 wells on the South Texas acquisition acreage exceeds the prior operator's performance by 30%

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Sean Woolverton, SilverBow's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our first quarter results were outstanding and are an indicator of the trajectory of our business. With the successful integration of our South Texas acquisition, we have greater scale, capital flexibility, product diversity and cash flow generation. Consistent with our stated strategy, we are staying disciplined on returns and demonstrating accelerated debt paydown as we march towards our long-term leverage ratio target of less than 1.0x. Strong performance during this quarter supports an increase to our full year 2024 outlook for production and free cash flow."

Mr. Woolverton commented further, "We are clearly demonstrating our recent transaction is highly accretive to the business and accelerates delivery of our stated strategy to create further value for all shareholders."

FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING SUMMARY

For the first quarter of 2024, SilverBow reported a net loss of $16 million, or ($0.61) per share, which includes a net unrealized loss on the value of the Company's derivative contracts of $90 million and advisory fees of approximately $5 million. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $200 million and non-GAAP FCF was $56 million3. Financial results in the period were driven by production results in the upper half of SilverBow's guidance. Average net production increased 80% over the prior year to 91.4 MBoe/d. Oil production averaged 24.5 MBbls/d, up nearly 116% over the comparable period. Production mix for the quarter consisted of 54% natural gas, 27% crude oil and 19% natural gas liquids ("NGLs").

Stated without the impact of hedging, crude oil and natural gas realizations in the quarter were 97% and 88% of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") and Henry Hub, respectively. Average realized prices by product were $74.65 per barrel of oil, $1.96 per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas and $23.15 per barrel of NGLs (30% of WTI benchmark). Please refer to the tables included in this release for complete production volumes and pricing information.

Total production expenses in the quarter, which include lease operating expenses, transportation and processing expenses and production taxes, were $8.14 per barrel of oil equivalent ("Boe").

Capital investments for the quarter totaled $109 million on an accrual basis.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

SilverBow operated three rigs in the quarter, with operations primarily focusing on the Central Oil, Western Condensate and Eastern Extension areas, and brought online 12 net wells. The Company plans to reduce activity to two rigs in June 2024.

Specific to the South Texas acquisition, SilverBow is currently drilling a 10-well pad developing four stacked zones (Upper and Lower Eagle Ford and Middle and Lower Austin Chalk). The Company's drilling performance on its first 10 wells on the South Texas acquisition acreage exceeds the prior operator's performance by 30%. First production from this pad is expected late in the second quarter of 2024.

In line with SilverBow's strategic goal of building a scaled and durable portfolio, the Company completed a land swap with a third party subsequent to the first quarter; which aided in assembling a contiguous 25,000 gross acre position. The total position has more than 150 prospective liquids-rich locations in La Salle and McMullen counties, Texas. SilverBow targeted this overlooked area with confidence that historical drilling and completion practices undervalued the true potential of the Eagle Ford. SilverBow used its proven operational practices to enhance well productivity and returns. To date, six wells have been drilled on the acreage with estimated rates of return of more than 100%, exceeding SilverBow's initial expectations. The area immediately competes for capital with an additional 10-12 wells planned for the area in 2024. Through its disciplined acquisition and trade strategy, the Company built this impactful inventory position at no incremental cash cost.

In the first quarter, the Company advanced key operational achievements, including highly-successful refracs and drilling of our first horseshoe (U-shaped) well in the Austin Chalk. Both efforts significantly enhanced returns and can be repeated across SilverBow's portfolio.

The first two refracs were each completed for under $4 million. SilverBow estimates that the projects will achieve payout in less than 10 months and have a project rate of return of more than 100%. The Company has identified more than 100 refrac opportunities across its portfolio and is planning for additional refracs this year.

SilverBow recently drilled an 8,900 foot horseshoe (U-shaped) lateral well in Live Oak County. The well, which was recently completed, was designed to optimally develop a complex acreage configuration to enhance project returns, reduce cycle times and capture additional resource. When comparing results of the horseshoe well to two traditional, shorter lateral wells, SilverBow estimates that total drill and complete costs were about 25% lower, and cycle times were improved by about 15%. The successful development approach will be deployed to develop additional targets in the immediate area. The Company has identified more than 30 horseshoe wells that can be drilled on complex, stranded acreage configurations to unlock potential significant value.

2024 OUTLOOK

For the second quarter of 2024, SilverBow expects its production to be 90.8 - 95.4 MBoe/d, with oil volumes of 23.5 - 25.0 MBbls/d. For the full year 2024, the Company increased its production guidance to 90.0 - 97.3 MBoe/d. Based on the revised guidance, SilverBow's full year 2024 oil/liquids volumes are expected to comprise 48% of the Company's total production. Consistent with SilverBow's returns driven strategy, the Company's volume guidance assumes full ethane recovery in the NGL production stream for the remainder of 2024.

SilverBow increased its estimate for full year 2024 free cash flow to $175 - $200 million with estimated full year 2024 capital investments unchanged at $470 - $510 million. Additional detail on the Company's outlook can be found in the table included in this release.

RISK MANAGEMENT

SilverBow has a proven track record of effectively managing commodity price risks through the use of derivatives. As of April 26, 2024, the Company had 63% of total production hedged for the remainder of 2024, using the midpoint of guidance; 75% of natural gas production hedged at an average price of $3.78 per million British thermal units; 67% of oil hedged at an average price of $74.87 per barrel and 28% of NGLs hedged at an average price of $25.92 per barrel. The hedged amounts are inclusive of both swaps and collars with the average price factoring in the floor price of the collars. Refer to the corporate presentation posted on SilverBow's website today for a detailed summary of the Company's derivative contracts.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2024, SilverBow had approximately $605 million of liquidity, consisting of $1 million of cash and $604 million of availability under its senior secured revolving credit facility ("Credit Facility"). As of April 30, 2024, the Company had $627 million of undrawn capacity under the Credit Facility and $3 million of cash resulting in $630 million of liquidity. This represents $178 million of debt reduction in the five months since closing the South Texas acquisition; debt reduction remains the primary use of FCF in the near-term.

As of March 31, 2024, SilverBow reported total debt of $1.1 billion and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio of $814 million3, which, in accordance with the leverage ratio calculation in its Credit Facility, includes pro forma contributions from acquired assets prior to their closing dates totaling $189 million. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had a leverage ratio of 1.35x2. SilverBow expects to exit the year at a leverage ratio of approximately 1.25x which is inclusive of the $50 million deferred payment associated with the South Texas acquisition. Assuming current strip prices, the Company expects to reach its goal of less than 1.0x in 2025. As of April 26, 2024, SilverBow had 25.5 million total common shares outstanding.

(Footnotes)

1 As of April 30, 2024, the Company had $573 million of outstanding borrowings under its Credit Facility.

2 Leverage ratio is defined as total long-term debt, before unamortized discounts, divided by Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled in the tables included in this release) for the trailing twelve-month period.

3 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio and FCF are non-GAAP measures defined and reconciled in the tables included in this release.

4 See details in the Company's corporate presentation posted on its website regarding reinvigorating existing wells, drilling horseshoe (U-shaped) wells to optimize development and further drilling enhancements on its South Texas acquisition.

(Financial Highlights to Follow)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(Unaudited) SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiary (in thousands, except share amounts) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,446 $ 969 Accounts receivable, net 125,459 138,343 Fair value of commodity derivatives 89,535 116,549 Other current assets 5,652 5,590 Total Current Assets 222,092 261,451 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment, full cost method, including $30,899 and $28,375, respectively, of unproved property costs not being amortized at the end of each period 3,709,469 3,597,160 Less - Accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization & impairment (1,315,364 ) (1,223,241 ) Property and Equipment, Net 2,394,105 2,373,919 Right of use assets 20,658 12,888 Fair value of long-term commodity derivatives 29,432 55,114 Other long-term assets 28,876 31,090 Total Assets $ 2,695,163 $ 2,734,462 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 143,684 $ 98,816 Deferred acquisition liability 50,000 50,000 Fair value of commodity derivatives 26,333 5,509 Accrued capital costs 42,114 31,900 Current portion of long-term debt 37,500 28,125 Accrued interest 8,325 9,668 Current lease liability 7,765 4,001 Undistributed oil and gas revenues 37,754 20,425 Total Current Liabilities 353,475 248,444 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,039,469 1,173,766 Non-current lease liability 12,955 8,899 Deferred tax liabilities 94,077 99,227 Asset retirement obligations 11,913 11,584 Fair value of long-term commodity derivatives 8,110 2,504 Other long-term liabilities - 710 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 26,027,103 and 25,914,956 shares issued, respectively, and 25,523,808 and 25,429,610 shares outstanding, respectively 260 259 Additional paid-in capital 681,099 679,202 Treasury stock, held at cost, 503,295 and 485,346 shares, respectively (11,151 ) (10,617 ) Retained earnings 504,956 520,484 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,175,164 1,189,328 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,695,163 $ 2,734,462

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiary (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Revenues $ 256,680 $ 139,954 Operating Expenses: General and administrative, net 8,791 7,664 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 92,103 43,998 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 316 224 Lease operating expenses 31,825 20,560 Workovers 610 779 Transportation and gas processing 35,199 11,520 Severance and other taxes 16,212 9,385 Total Operating Expenses 185,056 94,130 Operating Income 71,624 45,824 Non-Operating Income (Expense) Gain (loss) on commodity derivatives, net (56,078 ) 92,249 Interest expense, net (36,017 ) (16,745 ) Other income (expense), net 156 (24 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (20,315 ) 121,304 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (4,787 ) 26,812 Net Income (Loss) $ (15,528 ) $ 94,492 Per Share Amounts: Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.61 ) $ 4.21 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.61 ) $ 4.17 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 25,445 22,440 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 25,445 22,634

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiary (in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ (15,528 ) $ 94,492 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 92,103 43,998 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 316 224 Deferred income taxes (5,150 ) 26,612 Share-based compensation 1,830 1,124 (Gain) Loss on derivatives, net 56,078 (92,249 ) Cash settlement (paid) received on derivatives 38,371 18,699 Settlements of asset retirement obligations (2 ) (3 ) Other, net 3,362 756 Change in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and other current assets (5,374 ) 30,687 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24,557 (24,504 ) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable 465 300 Increase (decrease) in accrued interest (1,343 ) (441 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 189,685 99,695 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property and equipment (80,225 ) (111,285 ) Acquisition of oil and gas properties, net of purchase price adjustments 11,821 (1,090 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 5,730 - Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (62,674 ) (112,375 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from bank borrowings 128,000 121,000 Payments of bank borrowings (254,000 ) (104,000 ) Purchase of treasury shares (534 ) (2,945 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (126,534 ) 14,055 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 477 1,375 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 8,729 792 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 9,206 $ 2,167 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during period for interest $ 34,072 $ 16,434 Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Changes in capital accounts payable and capital accruals $ 29,194 $ (3,097 ) See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Definition of Non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company (Unaudited)

The following non-GAAP measures are presented in addition to financial statements as SilverBow believes these metrics and performance measures are widely used by the investment community, including investors, research analysts and others, to evaluate and useful in comparing upstream oil and gas companies in making investment decisions or recommendations. These measures, as presented, may have differing calculations among companies and investment professionals and may not be directly comparable to the same measures provided by others. A non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure or measures is presented below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA: The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders in addition to reported net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) plus (less) depreciation, depletion and amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations, interest expense, net losses (gains) on commodity derivative contracts, amounts collected (paid) for commodity derivative contracts held to settlement, income tax expense (benefit); and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that SilverBow believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Company's management and by external users of SilverBow's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. It is also used to assess SilverBow's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is important as it is considered among the financial covenants under the Company's First Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, and certain lenders party thereto (as amended, the "Credit Agreement"), a material source of liquidity for SilverBow. Please reference the Company's 2023 Form 10-K for discussion of the Credit Agreement and its covenants.

Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio: In accordance with the Leverage Ratio calculation for SilverBow's Credit Facility, the Company makes certain adjustments to its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA plus (less) pro forma EBITDA contributions related to closed acquisitions. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio is useful to investors because it reflects the last twelve months EBITDA used by the administrative agent for SilverBow's Credit Facility in the calculation of its leverage ratio covenant.

Cash General and Administrative Expenses: Cash G&A expenses is a non-GAAP measure calculated as net general and administrative costs less share-based compensation. The Company believes that cash G&A is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period. In addition, SilverBow believes cash G&A expenses are used by analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry to allow for analysis of G&A spend without regard to stock-based compensation which can vary substantially from company to company. Cash G&A expenses should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total G&A expenses. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking cash G&A estimates or targets; however, SilverBow is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because the items necessary to estimate such forward-looking GAAP measure are not accessible or estimable at this time without unreasonable efforts. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA (defined above) plus (less) cash interest expense and bank fees, capital expenditures and current income tax (expense) benefit. The Company believes that free cash flow is useful to investors and analysts because it assists in evaluating SilverBow's operating performance, and the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and gas industry. SilverBow uses this information as one of the bases for comparing its operating performance with other companies within the oil and gas industry. Free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking free cash flow estimates or targets; however, SilverBow is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because the items necessary to estimate such forward-looking GAAP measure are not accessible or estimable at this time without unreasonable efforts. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratio): Leverage Ratio is calculated as total debt, defined as long-term debt excluding unamortized discount and debt issuance costs, divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent twelve-month period.

Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiary (in thousands, except share amounts) The below tables provide the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for the following periods (in thousands). Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Net Income (Loss) $ (15,528 ) $ 94,492 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 92,103 43,998 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 316 224 Interest expense 36,017 16,745 Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives, net 56,078 (92,249 ) Derivative cash settlements collected/(paid) (1) 34,057 19,868 Income tax expense/(benefit) (4,787 ) 26,812 Share-based compensation expense 1,829 1,124 Adjusted EBITDA $ 200,085 $ 111,014 Plus: Cash interest expense and bank fees, net (34,073 ) (16,434 ) Capital expenditures(2) (109,491 ) (108,033 ) Current income tax (expense)/benefit (363 ) (200 ) Free Cash Flow $ 56,158 $ (13,653 ) (1) Amounts relate to settled contracts covering the production months during the period. (2) Excludes proceeds/(payments) related to the divestiture/(acquisition) of oil and gas properties and equipment, outside of regular way land and leasing costs.

Last Twelve Months

Ended March 31, 2024 Last Twelve Months

Ended March 31, 2023 Net Income (Loss) $ 187,698 $ 499,183 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 267,220 156,826 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 1,077 660 Interest expense 99,391 52,136 Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives, net (92,982 ) (158,607 ) Derivative cash settlements collected/(paid) (1) 104,584 (164,348 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 52,013 39,166 Share-based compensation expense 6,231 5,164 Adjusted EBITDA $ 625,232 $ 430,180 Plus: Cash interest expense and bank fees, net (88,492 ) (54,656 ) Capital expenditures(2) (410,048 ) (395,179 ) Current income tax (expense)/benefit (690 ) (25 ) Free Cash Flow $ 126,002 $ (19,680 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 625,232 $ 430,180 Pro forma contribution from closed acquisitions 189,033 119,109 Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio (3) $ 814,265 $ 549,289 (1) Amounts relate to settled contracts covering the production months during the period. (2) Excludes proceeds/(payments) related to the divestiture/(acquisition) of oil and gas properties and equipment, outside of regular way land and leasing costs. (3) Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio, which is calculated in accordance with SilverBow's Credit Facility, includes pro forma EBITDA contributions reflecting the results of acquired assets' operations for referenced time periods preceding the acquired assets' close date. Leverage Ratio is calculated as total debt, defined as Credit Facility borrowings plus Second Lien notes, divided by Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio for the most recently completed twelve-month period. The below table provides the calculation for Leverage Ratio for the following periods:

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Credit Facility Borrowings due 2026 $ 596,000 $ 559,000 Second Lien Notes due 2026 500,000 150,000 Total debt $ 1,096,000 $ 709,000 Adjusted EBITDA for Leverage Ratio 814,265 549,289 Leverage Ratio 1.35x 1.29x

Calculation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiary (in thousands, except share amounts) The below tables provide the calculation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the following periods (all amounts except Adjusted Net Income Per Share in thousands). Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Net Income / (Loss) $ (15,528 ) $ 94,492 Plus: Unrealized Loss / (Gain) on Commodity Derivatives, net(1) 90,135 (72,381 ) Tax Impact of Adjustments (21,239 ) 15,998 Adjusted Net Income 53,368 38,109 Weighted average Shares Outstanding - Diluted (MM) 25.5 22.6 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Adjusted EPS) $ 2.09 $ 1.69 Income Tax Expense / (Benefit) (4,787 ) 26,812 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ (20,315 ) $ 121,304 Effective Tax Rate 24 % 22 %

Last Twelve Months

Ended March 31, 2024 Last Twelve Months

Ended March 31, 2023 Net Income / (Loss) $ 187,698 $ 499,183 Plus: Unrealized Loss / (Gain) on Commodity Derivatives, net(1) 11,602 (322,955 ) Tax Impact of Adjustments (2,517 ) 23,496 Adjusted Net Income 196,783 199,724 Weighted average Shares Outstanding - Diluted (MM) 25.5 22.6 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Adjusted EPS) $ 7.71 $ 8.83 Income Tax Expense / (Benefit) 52,013 39,166 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 239,711 $ 538,349 Effective Tax Rate 22 % 7 %

Production Volumes & Pricing (Unaudited) SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiary Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Production volumes: Oil (MBbl) 2,233 1,023 Natural gas (MMcf) (1) 27,093 17,974 Natural gas liquids (MBbl) 1,565 539 Total (MBoe) 8,313 4,558 Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (in thousands): Oil $ 166,704 $ 74,655 Natural gas 53,123 52,922 Natural gas liquids 36,218 12,377 Total $ 256,045 $ 139,954 Average realized price before impact of cash-settled derivatives: Oil (per Bbl) $ 74.65 $ 73.01 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.96 2.94 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 23.15 22.95 Average per Boe $ 30.80 $ 30.71 Price impact of cash-settled derivatives: Oil (per Bbl) $ (0.70 ) $ 0.92 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.31 0.94 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 0.16 3.61 Average per Boe $ 4.10 $ 4.36 Average realized price including impact of cash-settled derivatives: Oil (per Bbl) $ 73.95 $ 73.93 Natural gas (per Mcf) 3.27 3.88 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 23.31 26.56 Average per Boe $ 34.90 $ 35.07 (1) Natural gas is converted at the rate of six Mcfe to one barrel. Mcf refers to one thousand cubic feet, and MMcf refers to one million cubic feet. Bbl refers to one barrel of oil, and MBbl refers to one thousand barrels.

Second Quarter 2024 & Full Year 2024 Guidance

Guidance 2Q 2024 FY 2024 Production Volumes: Oil (MBbls/d) 23.5 - 25.0 24.5 - 26.5 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) 290 - 305 285 - 305 NGLs (MBbls/d) 19.0 - 19.6 18.0 - 20.0 Total Reported Production (MBoe/d) 90.8 - 95.4 90.0 - 97.3 % Oil/Liquids 47% 48% Product Pricing: Crude Oil NYMEX Differential ($/Bbl) ($5.00) - ($2.00) N/A Natural Gas NYMEX Differential ($/Mcf) ($0.40) - $0.00 N/A Natural Gas Liquids (% of WTI) 24% - 28% N/A Operating Costs & Expenses: Lease Operating Expenses ($/Boe) $3.90 - $4.30 $3.90 - $4.10 Transportation & Processing ($/Boe) $4.15 - $4.55 $4.25 - $4.75 Production Taxes (% of Revenue) 6.0% - 7.0% 6.0% - 7.0% Cash G&A, net ($MM) $7.0 - $8.0 $24.0 - $25.0 A forward-looking estimate of net G&A expenses is not provided with the forward-looking estimate of cash G&A (a non-GAAP measure) because the items necessary to estimate net G&A expenses are not accessible or estimable at this time without unreasonable efforts. Such items could have a significant impact on net G&A expenses.

