Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C6AA | ISIN: US45674M1018 | Ticker-Symbol: 96Z
Tradegate
30.04.24
14:27 Uhr
29,260 Euro
+0,235
+0,81 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INFORMATICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFORMATICA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,45029,15010:48
28,44529,16510:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INFORMATICA
INFORMATICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFORMATICA INC29,260+0,81 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.