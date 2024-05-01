PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) ("we," "Green Brick" or the "Company") today reported record results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

" Green Brick kicked off 2024 with excellent first quarter results highlighted by diluted earnings per share of $1.82, a record for any first quarter and an increase of 32.8% year-over-year. I am extremely proud of our teams being able to deliver consistently outstanding performance and results. During the first quarter, we delivered 821 homes, generating $443.1 million in home closings revenue," said Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder. " Our advantages in infill and infill-adjacent locations and self-development strategy produced a record homebuilding gross margin of 33.4%, which was the highest amongst our public homebuilding peers. More importantly, our accomplishments were achieved with a balance sheet that is stronger than ever. With record earnings and strong operating cash flows, we continued to invest in future growth while we decreased our debt-to-total-capital ratio by 550 basis points year-over-year to 18.3% at the end of the quarter and lowered our net-debt-to-total-capital ratio to 8.2%."

" We achieved the second highest quarterly sales orders in company history at 1,071 net orders, just shy of the Covid-fueled 1,082 orders in the first quarter of 2021. Our absorption rate per average active selling community remained robust at 11.4 per quarter, or 3.8 per month, despite higher interest rates. Moreover, our net new home orders increased nearly 58% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to strong demand within our markets. We were also able to reduce overall average incentive rates from 5.6% of sales price in 4Q23 to 3.8% in March 2024. Our cancellation rate dropped to 4.1%, the lowest of other public homebuilders in the quarter and the lowest in company history. Based on our strong sales performance, our backlog grew 30.7% sequentially to $725 million. Notably, our ending community count grew 24.1% year-over-year to 98. Additionally, we continued to grow starts as we started 997 homes in 1Q24, averaging over 940 starts during the last three quarters. With a mean companywide cycle time of 5.5 months for homes completed in the quarter, we improved our operations in terms of both scale and efficiency," concluded Mr. Brickman.

Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % New homes delivered 821 761 7.9 % Total revenues $ 447,338 $ 452,061 (1.0 )% Total cost of revenues 299,081 327,455 (8.7 )% Total gross profit $ 148,257 $ 124,606 19.0 % Income before income taxes $ 115,633 $ 87,172 32.6 % Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 83,301 $ 64,180 29.8 % Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share $ 1.82 $ 1.37 32.8 % Residential units revenue $ 443,284 $ 450,362 (1.6 )% Average sales price of homes delivered $ 539.7 $ 590.6 (8.6 )% Homebuilding gross margin percentage 33.4 % 27.6 % 580 bps Backlog $ 725,489 $ 550,593 31.8 % Homes under construction 2,233 1,759 26.9 %

Earnings Conference Call:

We will host our earnings conference call to discuss our first quarter ended March 31, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-660-6353 for domestic participants or 1-929-203-2106 for international participants and should reference meeting number 3162560. Participants may also join the call via webcast at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/341898024

A telephone replay of the call will be available through June 1, 2024. To access the telephone replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-800-770-2030, the international dial-in number is 1-609-800-9909 and the access code is 3162560, or by using the link at investors.greenbrickpartners.com.

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Residential units revenue $ 443,284 $ 450,362 Land and lots revenue 4,054 1,699 Total revenues 447,338 452,061 Cost of residential units 295,313 326,124 Cost of land and lots 3,768 1,331 Total cost of revenues 299,081 327,455 Total gross profit 148,257 124,606 Selling, general and administrative expenses (50,570 ) (45,945 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 2,592 4,221 Other income, net 15,354 4,290 Income before income taxes 115,633 87,172 Income tax expense 24,842 19,031 Net income 90,791 68,141 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,490 3,961 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 83,301 $ 64,180 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 1.84 $ 1.38 Diluted $ 1.82 $ 1.37 Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic 44,942 45,945 Diluted 45,430 46,351

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,897 $ 179,756 Restricted cash 24,611 19,703 Receivables 8,630 10,632 Inventory 1,655,494 1,533,223 Investments in unconsolidated entities 34,701 84,654 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 6,997 7,255 Property and equipment, net 6,826 7,054 Earnest money deposits 16,464 16,619 Deferred income tax assets, net 15,306 15,306 Intangible assets, net 345 367 Goodwill 680 680 Other assets 20,623 27,583 Total assets $ 1,976,574 $ 1,902,832 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 53,330 $ 54,321 Accrued expenses 114,218 96,457 Customer and builder deposits 54,120 43,148 Lease liabilities - operating leases 7,873 7,898 Borrowings on lines of credit, net (2,260 ) (2,328 ) Senior unsecured notes, net 311,303 336,207 Notes payable 113 12,981 Total liabilities 538,697 548,684 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiary 38,186 36,135 Equity: Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 47,603 47,603 Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,096,392 issued and 45,025,151 outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 45,005,175 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023, respectively 451 450 Treasury stock, at cost: 71,241 shares as of March 31, 2024 and none as of December 31, 2023 (3,758 ) - Additional paid-in capital 259,412 255,614 Retained earnings 1,079,619 997,037 Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,383,327 1,300,704 Noncontrolling interests 16,364 17,309 Total equity 1,399,691 1,318,013 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,976,574 $ 1,902,832

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Residential Units Revenue and New Homes Delivered (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change % Home closings revenue $ 443,094 $ 449,430 $ (6,336 ) (1.4 )% Mechanic's lien contracts revenue 190 932 (742 ) (79.6 )% Residential units revenue $ 443,284 $ 450,362 $ (7,078 ) (1.6 )% New homes delivered 821 761 60 7.9 % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 539.7 $ 590.6 $ (50.9 ) (8.6 )%

Land and Lots Revenue (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change % Lots revenue $ 4,054 $ 1,699 $ 2,355 138.6 % Lots closed 63 18 45 250.0 % Average sales price of lots closed $ 64.3 $ 94.4 $ (30.1 ) (31.9 )%

New Home Orders and Backlog (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change % Net new home orders 1,071 1,067 4 0.4 % Revenue from net new home orders $ 613,384 $ 630,928 $ (17,544 ) (2.8 )% Average selling price of net new home orders $ 572.7 $ 591.3 $ (18.6 ) (3.1 )% Cancellation rate 4.1 % 6.2 % (2.1 )% (33.9 )% Absorption rate per average active selling community per quarter 11.4 13.3 (1.9 ) (14.3 )% Average active selling communities 94 80 14 17.5 % Active selling communities at end of period 98 79 19 24.1 % Backlog $ 725,489 $ 550,593 $ 174,896 31.8 % Backlog units 1,020 843 177 21.0 % Average sales price of backlog $ 711.3 $ 653.1 $ 58.2 8.9 %

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Central Southeast Total Central Southeast Total Lots owned Finished lots 3,408 952 4,360 4,014 964 4,978 Lots in communities under development 17,192 1,252 18,444 9,122 1,335 10,457 Land held for future development(1) 3,800 - 3,800 8,366 - 8,366 Total lots owned 24,400 2,204 26,604 21,502 2,299 23,801 Lots controlled Lots under third party option contracts 1,183 - 1,183 1,169 - 1,169 Land under option for future acquisition and development 110 430 540 1,710 460 2,170 Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures 2,157 302 2,459 1,210 331 1,541 Total lots controlled 3,450 732 4,182 4,089 791 4,880 Total lots owned and controlled (2) 27,850 2,936 30,786 25,591 3,090 28,681 Percentage of lots owned 87.6 % 75.1 % 86.4 % 84.0 % 74.4 % 83.0 %

___________________ (1) Land held for future development consist of raw land parcels where development activities have been postponed due to market conditions or other factors. (2) Total lots excludes lots with homes under construction.

The following table presents additional information on the lots we owned as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total lots owned(1) 26,604 23,801 Add certain lots included in Total Lots Controlled Land under option for future acquisition and development 540 2,170 Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures 2,459 1,541 Total lots self-developed 29,603 27,512 Self-developed lots as a percentage of total lots owned and controlled(1) 96.2 % 95.9 %

___________________ (1) Total lots owned includes finished lot purchases, which were less than 2.4% of total lots self-developed as of December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted homebuilding gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(Unaudited, in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Residential units revenue $ 443,284 $ 450,362 Less: Mechanic's lien contracts revenue (190 ) (932 ) Home closings revenue $ 443,094 $ 449,430 Homebuilding gross margin $ 147,917 $ 123,915 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 33.4 % 27.6 % Homebuilding gross margin 147,917 123,915 Add back: Capitalized interest charged to cost of revenues 2,684 3,626 Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 150,601 $ 127,541 Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 34.0 % 28.4 %

Net debt to total capitalization is calculated as the total debt less cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders' equity and total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The closest GAAP financial measure to the net debt to total capitalization ratio is the debt to total capitalization ratio. The following table represents a reconciliation of the net debt to total capitalization ratio as of March 31, 2024.

Gross Less: Cash and cash

equivalents Net Total debt, net of debt issuance costs $ 309,156 $ (185,897 ) $ 123,259 Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,383,327 - 1,383,327 Total capitalization $ 1,692,483 $ (185,897 ) $ 1,506,586 Debt to total capitalization ratio 18.3 % Net debt to total capitalization ratio 8.2 %

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. Green Brick is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.'s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/brands-services/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

This press release and our earnings call contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements concern expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and typically include the words "anticipate," "believe," "consider," "estimate," "expect," "feel," "intend," "plan," "predict," "seek," "strategy," "target," "will" or other words of similar meaning. Specifically, these statements reflect our beliefs and expectations regarding (i) our strategic advantages, including our focus on infill and infill-adjacent locations, and the impact on our future results; (ii) our positioning to capture future demand and succeed in the current environment, including our ability to maintain industry-leading performance and margins; (iii) our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy, including our expectations for expansion and growth of our Trophy brand within DFW and into Austin and Houston, and ancillary business opportunities, (iv) our expectations regarding trends in our markets, such as demographic trends and demand for single-family homes; (v) our strategies to maintain the strength of our balance sheet and financial flexibility, and our positioning in the industry; (vi) the advantages of our lot and land strategies and locations, including the benefits to our returns, margins and ability to scale; (vii) our expectations for our investments in land, lots and development in 2024, and the impact on our growth; (viii) our expected lot deliveries in 2024; (ix) the demand for home ownership in the markets in which we operate and our ability to capitalize on such demand, and (x) our ability to deliver efficient and cost-effective growth, including our ability to manage costs and cycle times. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events and involve estimates and assumptions which may be affected by risks and uncertainties in our business, as well as other external factors, which could cause future results to materially differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in macroeconomic conditions, including increased interest rates and inflation that could adversely impact demand for new homes or the ability of potential buyers to qualify; (2) general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; (3) shortages, delays or increased costs of raw materials and increased demand for materials, or increases in other operating costs, including costs related to labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which in each case exceed our ability to increase prices; (4) a shortage of qualified labor; (5) an inability to acquire land in our current and new markets at anticipated prices or difficulty in obtaining land-use entitlements; (6) our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including an inability to grow our operations or expand our Trophy brand; (7) our inability to implement new strategic investments; (8) a failure to recruit, retain or develop highly skilled and competent employees; (9) government regulation risks in the industries or markets we operate in; (10) a lack of availability or volatility of mortgage financing for homebuyers; (11) severe weather events or natural disasters; (12) difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital to fund our growth; (13) our ability to meet our debt service obligations; (14) a decline in the value of our inventories and resulting write-downs of the carrying value of our real estate assets, and (15) changes in accounting standards that adversely affect our reported earnings or financial condition. Green Brick assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to Green Brick please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Benting Hu

Vice President of Finance

469-573-6755

IR@greenbrickpartners.com