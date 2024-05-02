MindBio Therapeutics Scientists Present Landmark Women's Health Trials. Company To Release Phase 2A Depression Trial Secondary Data This Month

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO)(Frankfurt:WF6), (the "Company" or "MindBio"), a clinical stage biopharma company pioneering microdosing treatments for mental health conditions showcases Dr Rachael Sumner, presenting MindBio's landmark women's health trials.

The trials in women's health aim to address a huge unmet need in effectively treating Pre-Menstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Pre-Menstrual Dysphoric disorder (PMDD) without the side effects of anti-depressants and the combined oral contraceptive pill often used in treatment.

The Company now has in its portfolio, multiple Phase 2B clinical trials underway and in a series of world firsts, each of these trials is approved for the take-home use of MB22001, a proprietary and self-titratable form of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) designed for safe take home microdosing.

This month, MindBio aims to present secondary data relating to its recently completed Phase 2A trial of MB22001 in patients with Major Depressive Disorder. The Company has already met its primary end-point using the global standard Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) to show a 60% drop in depressive symptoms and 53% complete remission from depression by week 8 of treatment. The secondary data presentation will report on post treatment effects, using the MADRS and several other vital clinical scales for measuring the effects of MB22001 on each clinical trial participant's mental health. The readouts are important to understanding the full impact on patients of this novel medicine and if the results continue to be positive, strengthening the position of this drug as it progresses towards Phase 3 clinical trials.

Chief Executive of MindBio Justin Hanka said, "We are excited to present our women's health trials to the market and are looking forward to revealing a comprehensive set of data for Phase 2A depression trials shortly as we plan for the next phase of the Company's growth".

About MindBio Therapeutics

MindBio is a leading biotech/biopharma company focused on creating novel and emerging treatments for mental health conditions and is conducting world first take-home Microdosing (MB22001) human clinical trials. MB22001 is MindBio's lead candidate drug, a proprietary titratable form of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) designed for take-home microdosing. MindBio is a leader in microdosing of psychedelic medicines and is advancing its drug and technology protocols through clinical trials. MindBio has developed a multi-disciplinary platform for developing treatments and is involved in psychedelic medicine development and digital therapeutics, has completed Phase 1 clinical trials in 80 healthy participants and has completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with Major Depressive Disorder, both trials with positive top line data reported. Currently underway are two Phase 2B trials, one in cancer patients experiencing existential distress and another in patients with Major Depressive Disorder. The Company is also approved for multiple Phase 1/Phase 2B trials in women's health. MindBio invests in research that forms the basis for developing novel and clinically proven treatments including digital technologies and interventions to treat debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety and other related mental health conditions.

