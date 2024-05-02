The Galien Foundation's Prix Galien UK Forum Returns to London in May 2024

Forum will be held on May 30 at the Science Museum, London

Chaired by Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Forum to consist of four panel sessions highlighting solutions to pressing issues facing private and public-sector innovators in the healthcare space

Keynote presentation by Dr Miles Congreve, Chief Scientific Officer, Isomorphic Labs, and c losing remarks from Dr Hilary Marston, Chief Medical Officer, Food and Drug Administration

Awards Ceremony to be hosted following Forum at the Natural History Museum, London

LONDON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation will celebrate the third annual Prix Galien UK Forum at the Science Museum in London, on May 30, 2024, from 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM. The Prix Galien UK Forum brings together industry scientists, researchers, and organisations at the forefront of scientific advancement to exchange and offer perspectives on the future of global health. Together with the evening Prix Galien Awards Ceremony recognising the best in UK medicine, the events reflect the worldwide mission of The Galien Foundation to improve the human condition through breakthrough innovations that progress the understanding in diagnosing, treating, and curing disease.

"The Prix Galien UK Forum is an exemplary platform for scientific discussion and dynamic peer-led conversations on the most prevalent topics and challenges we face as professionals in the life sciences arena," commented Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool and the NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics, Chair of the Prix Galien UK Committee. "The Forum is an unmissable opportunity to delve into the leading minds working across a myriad of health-related research and product development areas."

This year's lineup will feature the following panels:

9:40 AM - 10:40 AM

PANEL 1: No decision for me without me: Putting patients at the heart of drug development

CHAIR

Dr Mel Walker, Life Sciences Strategic Advisor and Managing Director, BioPharma Futures

PANELISTS

Robyn Bent, Director of CDER's Patient-Focused Drug Development (PFDD) Program, FDA

Dr Sarah Gheuens, Chief Medical Officer, Head of R&D, Agios Pharmaceuticals

Dr Maria Mavris, Patient Liaison at European Medicines Agency

Elizabeth Vroom, Co-founder and chair of the World Duchenne Organization

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

PANEL 2: Introducing New Technologies: Optimising pathways to improve population health

CHAIR

Dame June Raine, Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

PANELISTS

Pr Gary Ford, Chief Executive Officer, Health Innovation Oxford and Thames Valley

Hilary Hutton-Squire, Vice President, Head of Global Value and Access, Gilead Sciences

Sir Harpal Kumar, President, BioPharma Business & Europe, GRAIL, LLC

Dr Hakim Yadi, CEO, Closed Loop Medicine

12:45 PM - 1:30 PM

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Can we use artificial intelligence to design new drugs?

Dr Miles Congreve, Chief Scientific Officer, Isomorphic Labs

1:30 - 2:30 PM

PANEL 3: Innovation in R&D: The birth of breakthroughs

CHAIR

Lord Prior of Brampton, Deputy Chairman UK and Global Senior Advisor at Lazard, Chairman of Protas; Chairman of the Cambridge Life Sciences Council and Chairman of Tympa Health

PANELISTS

Tamsin Berry, Co-founder and partner of Population Health Partners

Dr Joep Muijrers, General Partner, Gilde Healthcare

Dr Matthias Müllenbeck, SVP, Head Global Business Development & Alliance Management

Dr Jane Osbourn, CSO at Alchemab Therapeutics Ltd

2:45 - 3:55 PM

PANEL 4: Data Driven Medicine: The NHS as a strategic partner in life science

CHAIR

Dr Vin Diwakar, National Director for Transformation (interim), NHS England

PANELISTS

Dr Michelle Longmire, CEO & Co-Founder, Medable

Pr Andrew Morris, Director, Health Data Research UK & Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal Data Science, University of Edinburgh

Dr Adrian Rabe, Head of RWE Centre of Excellence, Boehringer Ingelheim Ltd.

Richard Stephens, Patient partner; Chair of use MY data, UK Cancer Research Advocates Forum

Ming Tang, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, NHS England

3:55 - 4:40 PM

CLOSING SPEECH

Dr Hilary Marston, Chief Medical Officer, Food and Drug Administration

Bruno Cohen, Chairman of the Galien Foundation, commented, "It is wonderful to welcome both returning and new industry thought leaders to the Prix Galien UK Forum stage. As the Forum enters its third year, the quality and breadth of our panel discussions continue to pave the way for a stronger, healthier, and sustainable future for global healthcare."

Following the Prix Galien UK Forum, the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony will take place at the Natural History Museum, London, from 7:30 PM - 10:30 PM. Under the leadership of Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee will select the latest cohort of leading innovators and products in the life sciences industries to be awarded for their profound achievements.

To learn more about the 2024 Prix Galien Forum and Awards Ceremony, please visit: https://prixgalien.co.uk/.

To purchase a ticket to the events, please visit: https://join.galienfoundation.org/

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards programme dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

