Donnerstag, 02.05.2024

WKN: A3CQZU | ISIN: US44891N2080 | Ticker-Symbol: 4LRA
PR Newswire
02.05.2024 | 00:45
S&P Dow Jones Indices: IAC Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC Inc. (NASD: IAC) will replace American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 6. Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE/ TSX: BNRE) is acquiring American Equity Investment Life Holding Company in a deal expected to be completed prior to the open on May 3.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective
Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 6, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

IAC

IAC

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

American Equity
Investment Life Holdings

AEL

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
