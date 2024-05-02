Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024

WKN: A3DMYS | ISIN: CA75903N1096 | Ticker-Symbol: J64
Frankfurt
02.05.24
08:06 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,002
-80,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.05.2024 | 03:48
22 Leser
Regenx Tech Corp.: Regenx Granted Management Cease Trade Order by the ASC

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) announces that, further to its April 12, 2024 and April 26, 2024 news releases, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") has been granted by its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission. As previously announced on April 12, 2024, the Corporation applied for the MCTO due to an expected delay in the filing of the audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The MCTO restricts the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from all trading in securities of the Corporation until such time as the required documents have been filed by the Corporation and the MCTO is no longer in effect. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Corporation to trade their securities. Regenx and the auditor continue to work diligently toward completing the filings as soon as possible with the goal of filing by May 29, 2024.

About Regenx Tech Corp

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.regenx.tech

For further information contact

Regenx Tech Corp.
Greg Pendura
CEO 780-800-0726
investors@regenx.tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


