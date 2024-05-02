Solar A/S: No. 8 2024 Q1 EBITDA on par with expectations

Q1 revenue and EBITDA are in line with our expectations. We confirm our 2024 EBITDA guidance of DKK 600m.

CEO Jens Andersen says:

"As expected, all segments showed negative growth in Q1 2024, with March performing slightly better than January and February.

In April, Solar Danmark's growth almost edged into positive territory. As a result of Solar Danmark winning more projects compared to the same period last year, we remain confident this positive development will continue for the rest of 2024.

Consequently, we confirm our 2024 EBITDA guidance of DKK 600m."

Q1 key financial messages

Q1 EBITDA is on par with expectations.

Net working capital at the end of the quarter continued to fall.

2024 EBITDA guidance of DKK 600m confirmed.



Adjusted organic growth reflects an adjustment for the early timing of Easter when compared to Q1 2023. However, the effect from the working days leading up to Easter, which traditionally see lower business activities, has not been adjusted in the organic growth.

Financial highlights (DKK million) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Revenue 3,030 3,656 EBITDA 88 280 Cash flow from operating activities 7 101 Financial ratios (%) Organic growth adj. for number of working days -15.4 6.7 EBITDA margin 2.9 7.7 Net working capital, end of period/revenue (LTM) 15.1 16.7 Gearing (NIBD/EBITDA), no. of times 2.1 1.3 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 8.5 23.2



Guidance

We confirm our revenue guidance of DKK 12,500m and EBITDA guidance of DKK 600m.

General assumption

Our 2024 guidance is still impacted by an unpredictable market outlook due to heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic tension. However, we expect a recovery in the macroeconomic situation towards the end of the year.

We have implemented, and will continue to implement, mitigating measures, including cost containment, process improvements and the necessary staff reductions.

